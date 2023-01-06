Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Friday’s $940M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (01/06/23)
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s lottery drawing has jumped to an estimated $940 million, with a cash option valued at $486 million. If someone wins it will be the 6th largest in U.S. lottery history and the fourth biggest Mega Millions prize. The winning numbers were: 3, 20,...
Police drain pool at home of missing Massachusetts mom
Authorities who are desperately searching for missing mother Ana Walshe have turned their attentions to the pool behind the former home that she shared with her husband Brian Walshe.
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas station
Someone who purchased a lottery ticket at a Pennsylvania gas station this week is about to become a millionaire. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you find yourself in possession of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
N.J. schools got millions in COVID relief funds. Most hasn’t been spent yet, list says.
New Jersey ranks near the bottom of the states, in terms of how much of its federal school COVID-19 relief money it has spent, according to a graph released Thursday by FutureEd, a think tank at Georgetown University. The state placed 44th in the nation, having spent only 26.6% of...
Solar panel maker Qcells expected to announce huge Georgia expansion
Solar panel manufacturer Qcells is expected to announce an expansion in Dalton plus a massive new plant northwest of Atlanta as part of what could be the largest clean energy manufacturing investment in U.S history, multiple people with knowledge of the company’s plans told the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Florida Judge Poised To Consider DeSantis Migrant Flight To Martha’s Vineyard Case
A Leon County circuit judge will hear arguments Friday about whether he should toss out a lawsuit filed by a South Florida state senator after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration flew about 50 migrants from Texas to Massachusetts in September. Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-North Miami Beach,
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
139K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0