Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to massive Jimmy Garoppolo update
The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the best teams in the NFC this season despite losing two quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to significant injuries. Lance appears to be done for the year, but it appears that Garoppolo could potentially return in the playoffs. 49ers head coach...
NFL schedule: Updated playoff picture, standings, Wild Card Weekend matchups | Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed, Jaguars beat Titans to win AFC South
Welcome to Week 18 in the NFL. A pair of nationally-televised games Saturday kick off the final weekend of the regular season:. Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET. UPDATE 11:07 PM: Jaguars’ Josh Allen recovered a fumble for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to help Jacksonville...
Texans are getting hammered for firing Lovie Smith: ‘They are full of crap!’
The Texans are one-and-done with their head coach. Again. Houston fired Lovie Smith Sunday after the team’s 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Smith went 3-13-1 in his one season as Texans head coach. Smith replaced David Culley, who was fired one year ago after going 4-13 in his...
‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023
Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
Giants legend Michael Strahan goes after FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless for Damar Hamlin comments
Michael Strahan has a problem with Skip Bayless. The former New York Giants star went after the FOX Sports talking head during Sunday’s pregame show. The issue? Bayless’ tweets following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday. “There were things done here, by somebody at...
NFL rumors: Texans’ Lovie Smith safe? Jim Harbaugh to Colts? Frank Reich to Panthers? Sean Payton to Broncos? Black Monday LIVE UPDATES
Week 18 is coming to a close. Which means several NFL head coaches are about to lose their jobs. 6:02 p.m. NFL Media’s Jim Trotter: Really curious why Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper did not attend today’s season-ending win over the Saints; have yet to get a response to that question. Team rebounded from a 1-4 start, firing of coach, & trading of best player to finish 7-10 under interim HC Steve Wilks.
Complete NFL Wild Card Schedule: Teams, Dates, Time, TV | Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs in NFC; Seahawks get final spot
The NFL postseason calendar is falling into place as the regular season concludes with Week 18′s slate of games. 5. Los Angeles Chargers vs. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “Neutral-site AFC Championship Game still in play. The neutral site would only apply in the event of a #Chiefs-#Bills AFC Championship Game. If it’s Chiefs-#Bengals, Bills-Bengals, or any other combination of teams, it’d be played at the home of the better-seeded team like normal.”
Report reveals why Patriots suspended players
The New England Patriots have suspended two players ahead of their Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills, and now some details on the suspensions have emerged. The NFL’s transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Pats moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The moves... The post Report reveals why Patriots suspended players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles release offensive lineman, Jalen Hurts questionable for Week 18
With Week 18’s regular-season finale nearing, the Philadelphia Eagles appear to be holding their cards close to the vest. Most believe that Jalen Hurts will dress and start the Birds’ final game versus the New York Giants on Sunday. All week, we’ve been hearing that he’s trending in the right direction physically. He also took first-team reps in practice and was given the thumbs up by several of his teammates, including his long-time friend A.J. Brown. Philly seems to have thrown us a curve ball however.
What channel is Jacksonville Jaguars game today vs. Titans? (1/7/2023) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 18
The Tennessee Titans, led by quarterback Joshua Dobbs, meet the Jacksonville Jaguars, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, in an NFL Week 18 AFC South football game on Saturday, January 7, 2023 (1/7/23) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars can clinch the AFC South with a victory over...
Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why They Won't, and a Prediction
The regular-season finale is here but it really doens't mean anything for the Giants--and that's actually a good thing.
NFL playoffs 2023 schedule: NFC Wild Card matchups set after Seahawks clinch final spot | Matchups, dates, times, ticket prices, streaming info, more
The NFC matchups in the 2022-23 NFL playoffs are set. The Seattle Seahawks advanced to the playoffs after their victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, so the final NFC playoff picture will feature the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles – who have a first-round bye.
Giants’ Super Bowl star: Daniel Jones is playing with a ‘chip on his shoulder’ and Giants are in ‘great position’ for playoffs
As the Giants head into their regular-season finale against the Eagles on Sunday, one of their former stars believes quarterback Daniel Jones is “maturing” before our eyes and says the team is in “great position” going forward. “I think he has a chip on his shoulder,”...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency
Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
Dodgers: Former Fan Favorite Hoping to Make Comeback
Perhaps the former fan favorite can find himself back on the Dodgers
NFL playoffs 2023 schedule: Wild Card Weekend matchups, dates, times, TV channels, ticket prices, streaming info, more
The 2022-23 NFL playoffs are set. In the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks advanced to the playoffs after their victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, so the final AFC playoff picture will feature the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles – who have a first-round bye.
Giants have ‘a playoff defense’ in Wink Martindale’s first season | Will he get a chance to be a head coach?
Wink Martindale has interviewed for head-coaching jobs before and he might again this offseason. He did, after all, come to East Rutherford and proved that the heavy-blitz scheme he ran so successfully with the Baltimore Ravens could work with the Giants, too. It wasn’t just about talent, it was also about the system and the men who teach it.
Eagles beat Giants to lock up No. 1 seed in NFC: Jalen Hurts among 5 players who benefit from 1st-round bye
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles raced out to a 16-0 lead against the Giants Sunday, eased off the pedal in the second half for a 22-16 victory and secured the top seed in the NFC that guarantees they will host any playoff game they play this month. Now they will...
Patriots player files grievance over team suspension
The New England Patriots abruptly suspended two players this week under vague circumstances, and one of those players has stated his intention to fight back against the discipline. Patriots punter Jake Bailey issued a statement through his agent disputing the Patriots’ reasons for handing down a suspension. Bailey, who was placed on injured reserve with... The post Patriots player files grievance over team suspension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
139K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0