The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to massive Jimmy Garoppolo update

The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the best teams in the NFC this season despite losing two quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to significant injuries. Lance appears to be done for the year, but it appears that Garoppolo could potentially return in the playoffs. 49ers head coach...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023

Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Texans’ Lovie Smith safe? Jim Harbaugh to Colts? Frank Reich to Panthers? Sean Payton to Broncos? Black Monday LIVE UPDATES

Week 18 is coming to a close. Which means several NFL head coaches are about to lose their jobs. 6:02 p.m. NFL Media’s Jim Trotter: Really curious why Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper did not attend today’s season-ending win over the Saints; have yet to get a response to that question. Team rebounded from a 1-4 start, firing of coach, & trading of best player to finish 7-10 under interim HC Steve Wilks.
MICHIGAN STATE
NJ.com

Complete NFL Wild Card Schedule: Teams, Dates, Time, TV | Giants-Vikings, Cowboys-Bucs in NFC; Seahawks get final spot

The NFL postseason calendar is falling into place as the regular season concludes with Week 18′s slate of games. 5. Los Angeles Chargers vs. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “Neutral-site AFC Championship Game still in play. The neutral site would only apply in the event of a #Chiefs-#Bills AFC Championship Game. If it’s Chiefs-#Bengals, Bills-Bengals, or any other combination of teams, it’d be played at the home of the better-seeded team like normal.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals why Patriots suspended players

The New England Patriots have suspended two players ahead of their Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills, and now some details on the suspensions have emerged. The NFL’s transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Pats moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The moves... The post Report reveals why Patriots suspended players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FanSided

Eagles release offensive lineman, Jalen Hurts questionable for Week 18

With Week 18’s regular-season finale nearing, the Philadelphia Eagles appear to be holding their cards close to the vest. Most believe that Jalen Hurts will dress and start the Birds’ final game versus the New York Giants on Sunday. All week, we’ve been hearing that he’s trending in the right direction physically. He also took first-team reps in practice and was given the thumbs up by several of his teammates, including his long-time friend A.J. Brown. Philly seems to have thrown us a curve ball however.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NFL playoffs 2023 schedule: NFC Wild Card matchups set after Seahawks clinch final spot | Matchups, dates, times, ticket prices, streaming info, more

The NFC matchups in the 2022-23 NFL playoffs are set. The Seattle Seahawks advanced to the playoffs after their victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, so the final NFC playoff picture will feature the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles – who have a first-round bye.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency

Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

NFL playoffs 2023 schedule: Wild Card Weekend matchups, dates, times, TV channels, ticket prices, streaming info, more

The 2022-23 NFL playoffs are set. In the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks advanced to the playoffs after their victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, so the final AFC playoff picture will feature the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles – who have a first-round bye.
ARIZONA STATE
NJ.com

Giants have ‘a playoff defense’ in Wink Martindale’s first season | Will he get a chance to be a head coach?

Wink Martindale has interviewed for head-coaching jobs before and he might again this offseason. He did, after all, come to East Rutherford and proved that the heavy-blitz scheme he ran so successfully with the Baltimore Ravens could work with the Giants, too. It wasn’t just about talent, it was also about the system and the men who teach it.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots player files grievance over team suspension

The New England Patriots abruptly suspended two players this week under vague circumstances, and one of those players has stated his intention to fight back against the discipline. Patriots punter Jake Bailey issued a statement through his agent disputing the Patriots’ reasons for handing down a suspension. Bailey, who was placed on injured reserve with... The post Patriots player files grievance over team suspension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NJ.com

NJ.com

