Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
‘The American’ Luxury Apartments Aim for Early 2023 Opening in Morris PlainsMorristown MinuteMorris Plains, NJ
Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergHighland Park, NJ
Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by car in Toms River
A man from Bergen County was in critical condition after he was struck by a car Tuesday in Toms River, authorities said. The 42-year-old man “stepped into traffic, outside of the crosswalk” and was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound about 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Route 37 and River Drive, according to Toms River Police Chief Mitchell A. Little.
Cops ID pedestrian struck, killed by truck on N.J. street
Authorities have identified the 23-year-old man struck and killed by a truck in Hillside on Tuesday morning. Derek J. Scott, of Hillside, was standing on Vine Street when he was hit at about 10:45 p.m., according to police. Hillside police on Tuesday said it was unclear why Scott was standing...
Pedestrian Critically Hurt Outside Of Crosswalk On Jersey Shore: Police
A pedestrian was critically hurt in a crash on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.At 9:31 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, Toms River police and EMS units were dispatched to the intersection of Route 37 and River Drive.The initial investigation revealed that a 42 male from Lodi stepped into traffic, outside…
Driver was taking a photo before fatal crash, cops say
Authorities have charged a Camden County motorist with vehicle homicide after she allegedly collided with another vehicle while taking a photo with her cell phone. Lashya Y. Goldsmith, 30, of Camden, was driving her car on Malaga Road in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 of last year when her westbound vehicle left its lane of travel and collided with an eastbound truck pulling a trailer, according to Monroe Township Police.
Man Was Driving 119 MPH In Fatal South Jersey Crash: Police
A 22-year-old driver is accused of traveling more than 100 miles per hour just before a fatal collision, authorities said.Gabriel H. Woolson, of Williamstown, was charged Friday, Jan. 6 with death by auto and assault by auto in connection with the Dec. 14, 2022, crash, Monroe Township police said.W…
N.J. driver was traveling at 119 mph seconds before fatal crash: police
Police have charged a Gloucester County man with death by auto following a high-speed fatal crash last month. Gabriel H. Woolson, 22, of Williamstown, was allegedly traveling at 119 mph just three seconds before he struck a car on Route 322/South Black Horse Pike near Ocean Lane in Monroe Township on Dec. 14, according to details included in an affidavit of probable cause.
Homeowner fires shot after man breaks into NJ home to steal car: Officials
A homeowner in New Jersey turned the tables on a home intruder who broke into his home.
82-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by car along N.J. road
A 82-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car Monday night in East Brunswick, police said. Officers were called to the intersection of Cranbury Road Rues Lane shortly before 8:30 p.m. and found that Samette Martin, of East Brunswick, had been hit, according to a statement from the East Brunswick Police Department. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man killed crossing Tonnelle Avenue, Hudson’s first roadway death of 2023
A man was struck and killed trying to cross the four-lane Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen Monday morning, the first traffic fatality in Hudson County in 2023. The 55-year-old, whose name was not released, was crossing the roadway just north of Paterson Plank Road at 6:33 a.m. when he was struck by a 2009 Dodge pickup truck in the northbound left lane, North Bergen Lt. Bronson Jusino said. The driver of vehicle remained at the scene.
N.J. man dies after fall from ladder while removing Christmas lights
A 62-year-old Union County man died after falling off a ladder while removing Christmas lights from his home on Saturday morning, authorities said. The Union Township resident landed on a concrete walkway outside his two-story home on the 900 block of Ray Avenue at about 11:50 a.m. Saturday, township police said in a statement.
Homeowner shoots at would-be car thief who entered N.J. home, cops say
A homeowner in Roseland fired a gun at a would-be car thief who entered his house in an apparent search for a key fob early Monday, authorities said. The shot missed and the startled intruder ran out of the house and into a stolen vehicle, which sped away around 5:30 a.m. with second person, acting as a getaway driver, at the wheel, Roseland police said.
Lehigh Driver Crashes Following High-Speed Chase: State Police
A high-speed police chase in Lehigh County came to a sudden stop when the fugitive crashed into a tractor trailer late on Sunday, Jan. 8, authorities say. State troopers patrolling Rt. 476 in South Whitehall Township clocked a black Honda Accord traveling at 103 mph and signaled for the driver to pull over at about 9:40 p.m., the agency said in a release.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County woman charged with multiple car burglaries
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 27-year-old Dover woman is facing charges after police arrested her for allegedly burglarizing vehicles in Denville Township. The Denville Police Department investigated three motor vehicle burglaries between Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 that occured at two local businesses and one residence, police said.
1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say
One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
Man charged in ShopRite parking lot stabbing pleads guilty, faces 7 years
A 35-year-old from Seaside Heights admitted he stabbed another man in the parking lot of a ShopRite in Brick in 2021. Originally charged with attempted murder, Michael Stallworth on Monday pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Prosecutors will ask a judge to sentence...
wrnjradio.com
Driver dies after car leaves road, overturns, strikes tree on I-80 in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Morris County Friday night, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash occurred at 10:51 p.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound in the local lanes at milepost 45...
18 Catalytic Converters Stolen From Amazon Delivery Vans in NJ
HACKETTSTOWN — Thieves stole 18 catalytic converters from Amazon trucks during the weekend. Police Lt. Darren Tynan said the coveted catalytic converters were cut from the delivery trucks parked in a lot along Willow Grove Street sometime between 8:30 PM Saturday and 10:15 AM Sunday. The property is a...
Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown
A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
Heroin, Crack, Loaded Handguns Seized In Central Jersey Bust
A 35-year-old man from Central Jersey was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges after a months-long investigation.Elijah Parker, 35, of Parlin, Old Bridge, was arrested in New Brunswick on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, by the Middlesex County Narcotics Task Force with the assistance of …
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Former Capital Health Mercer Campus Receiving Building Catches Fire
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to the former Capital Health Mercer Medical Campus which has been abandoned for a number of years on Sunday afternoon firefighters arrived with smoke showing from the rear of the building at the loading dock receiving building from Rutherford Ave across from the Gregory Elementary school. The fire department indicated that it was gas tanks in the basement where the fire was contained to. No injuries were reported to firefighters or the public Trenton City hall stated. The Trenton Police arson investigator is investigating the fire.
