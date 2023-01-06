ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Bridge, NJ

NJ.com

Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by car in Toms River

A man from Bergen County was in critical condition after he was struck by a car Tuesday in Toms River, authorities said. The 42-year-old man “stepped into traffic, outside of the crosswalk” and was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound about 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Route 37 and River Drive, according to Toms River Police Chief Mitchell A. Little.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Cops ID pedestrian struck, killed by truck on N.J. street

Authorities have identified the 23-year-old man struck and killed by a truck in Hillside on Tuesday morning. Derek J. Scott, of Hillside, was standing on Vine Street when he was hit at about 10:45 p.m., according to police. Hillside police on Tuesday said it was unclear why Scott was standing...
HILLSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

Driver was taking a photo before fatal crash, cops say

Authorities have charged a Camden County motorist with vehicle homicide after she allegedly collided with another vehicle while taking a photo with her cell phone. Lashya Y. Goldsmith, 30, of Camden, was driving her car on Malaga Road in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 of last year when her westbound vehicle left its lane of travel and collided with an eastbound truck pulling a trailer, according to Monroe Township Police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

82-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by car along N.J. road

A 82-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car Monday night in East Brunswick, police said. Officers were called to the intersection of Cranbury Road Rues Lane shortly before 8:30 p.m. and found that Samette Martin, of East Brunswick, had been hit, according to a statement from the East Brunswick Police Department. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Man killed crossing Tonnelle Avenue, Hudson’s first roadway death of 2023

A man was struck and killed trying to cross the four-lane Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen Monday morning, the first traffic fatality in Hudson County in 2023. The 55-year-old, whose name was not released, was crossing the roadway just north of Paterson Plank Road at 6:33 a.m. when he was struck by a 2009 Dodge pickup truck in the northbound left lane, North Bergen Lt. Bronson Jusino said. The driver of vehicle remained at the scene.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Homeowner shoots at would-be car thief who entered N.J. home, cops say

A homeowner in Roseland fired a gun at a would-be car thief who entered his house in an apparent search for a key fob early Monday, authorities said. The shot missed and the startled intruder ran out of the house and into a stolen vehicle, which sped away around 5:30 a.m. with second person, acting as a getaway driver, at the wheel, Roseland police said.
ROSELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Lehigh Driver Crashes Following High-Speed Chase: State Police

A high-speed police chase in Lehigh County came to a sudden stop when the fugitive crashed into a tractor trailer late on Sunday, Jan. 8, authorities say. State troopers patrolling Rt. 476 in South Whitehall Township clocked a black Honda Accord traveling at 103 mph and signaled for the driver to pull over at about 9:40 p.m., the agency said in a release.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Morris County woman charged with multiple car burglaries

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 27-year-old Dover woman is facing charges after police arrested her for allegedly burglarizing vehicles in Denville Township. The Denville Police Department investigated three motor vehicle burglaries between Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 that occured at two local businesses and one residence, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

1 dead in crash at N.J. highway intersection, cops say

One motorist was killed early Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a car that was going through a green traffic signal, police said. The Honda was traveling north when it struck a vehicle that was driving east at Route 1&9 and Maple Avenue about 4 a.m., Elizabeth Police spokeswoman Ruby Contreras said.
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Man charged in ShopRite parking lot stabbing pleads guilty, faces 7 years

A 35-year-old from Seaside Heights admitted he stabbed another man in the parking lot of a ShopRite in Brick in 2021. Originally charged with attempted murder, Michael Stallworth on Monday pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Prosecutors will ask a judge to sentence...
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown

A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Former Capital Health Mercer Campus Receiving Building Catches Fire

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to the former Capital Health Mercer Medical Campus which has been abandoned for a number of years on Sunday afternoon firefighters arrived with smoke showing from the rear of the building at the loading dock receiving building from Rutherford Ave across from the Gregory Elementary school. The fire department indicated that it was gas tanks in the basement where the fire was contained to. No injuries were reported to firefighters or the public Trenton City hall stated. The Trenton Police arson investigator is investigating the fire.
TRENTON, NJ
