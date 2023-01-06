Read full article on original website
usf.edu
DeSantis awards $79 million to nursing education and health care programs
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday awarded $79 million for high-performing nursing education programs in Florida. The funding rewards public postsecondary nursing programs that have gone above and beyond to train Floridians and provides matching funds for scholarship awards, faculty recruitment, equipment and additional educational supports. “These awards will meet a...
usf.edu
DeSantis taps Palm Beach County Commissioner to lead highway safety
After crossing party lines to endorse Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2022 election, Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner was tapped Thursday to serve as executive director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Kerner, a Democrat, drew national attention in September when he endorsed the Republican...
usf.edu
Report: Florida prisons ban more than 20,000 publications behind bars
Florida’s prison system has banned more than 20,000 publications, according to a review by the nonprofit news organization The Marshall Project. The titles that prison staff don’t want incarcerated Floridians to have range from adult coloring books to journals on prison abolition. The reasoning behind banning some of...
usf.edu
DeSantis’ six conservative picks for New College board could remake school
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed six new members to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees in a move that one appointee and conservative ally of DeSantis said is aimed at “recapturing higher education.”. The picks will allow DeSantis to make more of an imprint on the...
usf.edu
Gas prices across Florida are finally on the decline after a spike to start 2023
After two weeks of sharp increases, gas prices across Florida are finally on their way down — a trend that could continue over the next few weeks. According to a news release from AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas fell 2 cents from the previous week, to an average of $3.29 a gallon as of Jan. 9.
