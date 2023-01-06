ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
usf.edu

DeSantis awards $79 million to nursing education and health care programs

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday awarded $79 million for high-performing nursing education programs in Florida. The funding rewards public postsecondary nursing programs that have gone above and beyond to train Floridians and provides matching funds for scholarship awards, faculty recruitment, equipment and additional educational supports. “These awards will meet a...
usf.edu

DeSantis taps Palm Beach County Commissioner to lead highway safety

After crossing party lines to endorse Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2022 election, Palm Beach County Commissioner Dave Kerner was tapped Thursday to serve as executive director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Kerner, a Democrat, drew national attention in September when he endorsed the Republican...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Report: Florida prisons ban more than 20,000 publications behind bars

Florida’s prison system has banned more than 20,000 publications, according to a review by the nonprofit news organization The Marshall Project. The titles that prison staff don’t want incarcerated Floridians to have range from adult coloring books to journals on prison abolition. The reasoning behind banning some of...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy