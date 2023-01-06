Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet pushed back on reports that he declined a $114-million contract extension last offseason. "There was never a formal offer made," the veteran point guard said Sunday after a 117-105 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange. "It was a mutual decision made by both sides that the smart thing to do would be to wait it out. There was no rush, given that I could still sign the extension all the way through the end of the season."

