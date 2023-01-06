ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theScore

Report: Flyers listening to calls on Provorov

The Philadelphia Flyers are fielding calls from teams about the availability of defenseman Ivan Provorov, multiple sources told The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. Provorov, 25, has two goals and 12 assists in 41 games this season while ranking second on the Flyers in average ice time (23:12) behind only Tony DeAngelo.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Seider chips in with 4 assists as Red Wings score 7 in win vs. Jets

DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings’ single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid. Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist scored in the first period — all assisted...
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
theScore

Report: Cavs' Rubio targeting return Thursday vs. Blazers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio is targeting Thursday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers for his return after missing over a year with a torn ACL, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 32-year-old will practice on Wednesday and plans to play, barring a setback, Wojnarowski adds. Rubio suffered the injury...
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

NBA Roundtable: Breaking down the biggest storylines at the halfway point

With half of the 2022-23 campaign in the books, theScore's NBA editors answer some of the biggest questions around the league. Which Western Conference team is most likely to finish with the No. 1 seed?. It's hard to argue against the Denver Nuggets. They've got wins over the league-leading Boston...
theScore

Sirianni: Hurts was 'hurting bad' in return game vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned from a two-game absence Sunday in a 22-16 win over the New York Giants but has yet to fully recover from his shoulder injury. "We didn't feel like there was more risk (of further injury), but I know he was hurting, and he was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Deal or no deal? Pacers should make a play for John Collins

Welcome to Deal or no deal?, a series we're running ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Its purpose is to find sensible trade partners, both from a team-to-team and team-to-player perspective. As a reminder, these aren't necessarily trades that have been reported or speculated about in the past,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
theScore

Siakam has 28 points, Raptors beat slumping Hornets 132-120

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 28 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 24 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 132-120 on Tuesday night. O.G. Anunoby scored eight of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and matched his career high with six 3-pointers as Toronto won its fourth straight home meeting with the Hornets and reached the midway point of the regular season at 18-23.
theScore

Curry probable to return Tuesday vs. Suns

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is listed as probable for Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns, the team announced Monday, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews. Curry hasn't played since sustaining a shoulder injury Dec. 14 versus the Indiana Pacers. He was originally scheduled to miss at least two weeks. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
theScore

Tua ruled out for wild-card battle vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. McDaniel said Wednesday that Tagovailoa still hasn't been cleared to resume football activities. The signal-caller entered concussion protocol Dec. 26 after suffering a concussion against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 25.
theScore

Sources: Cardinals looking to trade Hopkins in offseason

The Arizona Cardinals plan to trade former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, sources tell Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Hopkins has two years and $34.36 million left on his contract but will likely seek a new deal, according to Schultz. Owner Michael Bidwill plans to express the idea...
ARIZONA STATE
theScore

VanVleet denies rejecting $114M extension: Raptors never made formal offer

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet pushed back on reports that he declined a $114-million contract extension last offseason. "There was never a formal offer made," the veteran point guard said Sunday after a 117-105 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange. "It was a mutual decision made by both sides that the smart thing to do would be to wait it out. There was no rush, given that I could still sign the extension all the way through the end of the season."
theScore

Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past banged-up Suns

PHOENIX (AP) — Donovan Mitchell doesn't have to score 71 points in a game for the Cleveland Cavaliers to be at their best. On Sunday night, he didn't even have to be on the floor. Mitchell and Darius Garland both scored 22 points to lead the Cavaliers, but it...
CLEVELAND, OH

