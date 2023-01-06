Read full article on original website
Report: Flyers listening to calls on Provorov
The Philadelphia Flyers are fielding calls from teams about the availability of defenseman Ivan Provorov, multiple sources told The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. Provorov, 25, has two goals and 12 assists in 41 games this season while ranking second on the Flyers in average ice time (23:12) behind only Tony DeAngelo.
Seider chips in with 4 assists as Red Wings score 7 in win vs. Jets
DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings’ single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid. Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist scored in the first period — all assisted...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Cavs' Rubio targeting return Thursday vs. Blazers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio is targeting Thursday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers for his return after missing over a year with a torn ACL, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 32-year-old will practice on Wednesday and plans to play, barring a setback, Wojnarowski adds. Rubio suffered the injury...
NBA Roundtable: Breaking down the biggest storylines at the halfway point
With half of the 2022-23 campaign in the books, theScore's NBA editors answer some of the biggest questions around the league. Which Western Conference team is most likely to finish with the No. 1 seed?. It's hard to argue against the Denver Nuggets. They've got wins over the league-leading Boston...
Sirianni: Hurts was 'hurting bad' in return game vs. Giants
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returned from a two-game absence Sunday in a 22-16 win over the New York Giants but has yet to fully recover from his shoulder injury. "We didn't feel like there was more risk (of further injury), but I know he was hurting, and he was...
Deal or no deal? Pacers should make a play for John Collins
Welcome to Deal or no deal?, a series we're running ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Its purpose is to find sensible trade partners, both from a team-to-team and team-to-player perspective. As a reminder, these aren't necessarily trades that have been reported or speculated about in the past,...
Siakam has 28 points, Raptors beat slumping Hornets 132-120
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 28 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 24 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 132-120 on Tuesday night. O.G. Anunoby scored eight of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and matched his career high with six 3-pointers as Toronto won its fourth straight home meeting with the Hornets and reached the midway point of the regular season at 18-23.
Curry probable to return Tuesday vs. Suns
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is listed as probable for Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns, the team announced Monday, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews. Curry hasn't played since sustaining a shoulder injury Dec. 14 versus the Indiana Pacers. He was originally scheduled to miss at least two weeks. The...
Tua ruled out for wild-card battle vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. McDaniel said Wednesday that Tagovailoa still hasn't been cleared to resume football activities. The signal-caller entered concussion protocol Dec. 26 after suffering a concussion against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 25.
Sources: Cardinals looking to trade Hopkins in offseason
The Arizona Cardinals plan to trade former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, sources tell Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Hopkins has two years and $34.36 million left on his contract but will likely seek a new deal, according to Schultz. Owner Michael Bidwill plans to express the idea...
Heat sink all 40 free throws to set NBA record, beat Thunder by 1
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler took the last free throw of the night, then bent his knees a bit and almost seemed unsure what would happen as the ball made its way to the rim. Turns out, it was perfect — and so was Miami on Tuesday night.
VanVleet denies rejecting $114M extension: Raptors never made formal offer
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet pushed back on reports that he declined a $114-million contract extension last offseason. "There was never a formal offer made," the veteran point guard said Sunday after a 117-105 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange. "It was a mutual decision made by both sides that the smart thing to do would be to wait it out. There was no rush, given that I could still sign the extension all the way through the end of the season."
Clarkson's clutch play helps Jazz overcome Mitchell's 46-point effort
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel...
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past banged-up Suns
PHOENIX (AP) — Donovan Mitchell doesn't have to score 71 points in a game for the Cleveland Cavaliers to be at their best. On Sunday night, he didn't even have to be on the floor. Mitchell and Darius Garland both scored 22 points to lead the Cavaliers, but it...
