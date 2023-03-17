In photos: Notable Deaths of 2023

Actor Lance Reddick, former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, actor Robert Blake, Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington, Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter, actor and comedian Richard Belzer, actress Raquel Welch, composer Burt Bacharach, "Laverne & Shirley" star Cindy Williams and hockey icon Bobby Hull are among the notable deaths of 2023.

Lance Reddick

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Actor Lance Reddick, best known for his roles in "John Wick" and "The Wire," died suddenly at home in Los Angeles on March 17, apparently of natural causes.

Pat Schroeder

Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, D-Colo., who helped <a href="https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2023/03/14/Pat-Schroeder-dies-House-Colorado/8271678801262/">usher in</a> the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993. Schroeder died at age 82 on March 13. Photo courtesy of the Biographical Directory of the U.S. Congress

Robert Blake

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Actor Robert Blake departs Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles in 2004. The "Baretta" actor was acquitted of killing his wife but held liable for her death in a civil suit. He died at age 89 on March 9.

Gary Rossington

Photo by Michael Bush/UPI

Guitarist and founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd Gary Rossington performs in concert in Pompano Beach, Fla., in 2007. Rossington died at the age of 71 on March 5.

Wayne Shorter

Photo by Dennis Brack/Pool

Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter performs at the White House in Washington in 2006. Shorter, who won 12 Grammys and helped shaped the sound of modern jazz, died at age 89 on March 2.

Jerry Richardson

Photo by Bob Carey/UPI

Former Carolina Panthers owner and founder Jerry Richardson talks with tight end Kris Mangum in 2004. Richardson, who founded the Panthers in 1993 and owned the NFL team until 2018, died at age 86 on March 1.

Red McCombs

Photo by Art Foxall/UPI

Texas billionaire Billy Joe "Red" McCombs attends Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVII in 2011. McCombs, who previously owned the NBA's San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets and the NFL's Minnesota Vikings, died at age 95 on February 19.

Jansen Panettiere

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Former child star Jansen Panettiere poses for pictures in 2007. The brother of actress Hayden Panettiere who starred in "The Last Day of Summer," "Even Stevens," "Everybody Hates Chris" and more, died at age 28 on February 19.

Richard Belzer

Photo by David Silpa/UPI

Actor and comedian Richard Belzer arrives for a photo call for "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in 2012. Belzer, who started as a standup comedian and is best known for portraying Detective John Munch on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," died at age 78 on February 19.

Raquel Welch

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Actress Raquel Welch arrives at the premiere of "How to Be a Latin Lover" in 2017. The Hollywood star , known for her roles in "Fantastic Voyage," "Three Musketeers," "Bedazzled" and more, died at age 82 on February 15.

Ted Lerner

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner (L), and his son, Mark Lerner, watch opening day festivities in Washington on April 3, 2017. Ted Lerner, the founding principal owner of the baseball team, died after battling complications from pneumonia on February 12.

Burt Bacharach

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Legendary composer Burt Bacharach performs at the White House in 2012. Bacharach, who famously worked with Hal David and Dionne Warwick on a number of hit songs in the 1960s, died at the age of 94 on February 8.

Cindy Williams

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

"Laverne & Shirley" actress Cindy Williams arrives at the TV Land Awards in 2012. Williams, who was known for portraying Shirley in "Happy Days" and "Laverne & Shirley," died at the age of 75 on January 25.

Bobby Hull

Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

NHL legend Bobby Hull (R) with his son Brett Hull in 2006. Hull, who played for the Chicago Blackhawks and who was a Hall of Famer, died at the age of 84 on January 30.

Barrett Strong

Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

Motown singer and songwriter Barrett Strong arrives at the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony in 2004. Strong, who was the first artist to record a song for Motown and co-wrote hits for the Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Gladys Knight and more, died at the age of 81 on January 29.

Billy Packer

Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Longtime college basketball analyst Billy Packer (R) with Jim Nantz in 2005. Packer, who was the lead analyst for 34 consecutive Final Fours on NBC and CBS, died at the age of 82 on January 26.

David Crosby

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

David Crosby attends the MusiCares Person of the Year gala in 2016. Crosby, a rock legend who was a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, died at the age of 81 on January 18.

Gina Lollobrigida

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida attends the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in 2018. She was known as "La Bersagliera" for her starring role in Luigi Comencini's 1953 film "Bread, Love and Dreams" and became an international sex symbol for her sultry roles. Lollobrigida's death was announced January 16. She was 95 .

Lisa

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, attends the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Los Angeles in 2015. She died suddenly January 12 at age 54.

Jeff Beck

Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI

Rock legend Jeff Beck performs in 2011. Beck, a rock and metal pioneer who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist and as a member of The Yardbirds, died at age 78 following a short bout with bacterial meningitis on January 11.

Tatjana Patitz

Photo by Kay Nietfeld/EPA-EFE

Supermodel Tatjana Patitz presents a new catalog in 2006. Patitz, who to rose to fame in the 1980s and '90s as she posed on the cover of British Vogue and starred in music videos by George Michael and Duran Duran, died at age 56 on January 11.

Cardinal George Pell

Photo by Massimo Percossi/EPA

Australian Cardinal George Pell speaks to members of the media at the Vatican in 2017. Pell, whose convictions for sexually abusing a child were eventually overturned, died January 10 a t age 81. He suffered complications after a routine hip surgery.

Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway

Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI

Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway (L), also known as Diamond, and her sister, Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson, known as Silk, speak at a Keep America Great rally in 2019. Hardaway, a conservative political commentator who expressed views on Fox News with her sister as Diamond and Silk, died at age 51 on January 9.

Gianluca Vialli

Photo by Serena Campanini/EPA-EFE

Former Chelsea and Juventus soccer star Gianluca Vialli serves on the coaching staff for Italy's national team. He died at age 58 following a battle with cancer on January 5.

Walter Cunningham

NASA astronaut Walter Cunningham mans the Apollo 7 mission in 1968. Cunningham, who is the last surviving astronaut from the famed mission, <a href="https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2023/01/03/Apollo-7-Walter-Cunningham-dies/5461672797261/">died at age 90</a> on January 3. Photo courtesy of NASA

Ken Block

Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI

Pro rally driver Ken Block celebrates winning the Supercar Series of the Red Bull Global Rallycross in 2015. Block died at age 55 on January 2 following a snowmobile accident.

Art McNally

Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

NFL official Art McNally was inducted into the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame. The first official to ever be inducted, he died at age 97 on January 1.