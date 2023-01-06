Stanford at California odds, picks and predictions

The Stanford Cardinal (5-9, 0-4 Pac-12) battle the California Golden Bears (2-13, 1-3) Friday. Tip from Haas Pavilion in Berkeley is set for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Stanford vs. California odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Stanford lost to Utah 71-66 on Dec. 31, failing to cover as a 2.5-point home favorite. The Cardinal is 4-2 against the spread (ATS) in its last 6 games and 6-8 ATS on the season. Stanford’s strength is defense, allowing 64.9 points per game, good for the 80th-best in the nation.

The Golden Bears beat Colorado 80-76 on Dec. 31, covering as a 10.5-point home underdog. Cal is 3-1 ATS in its last 4 games, but only 6-9 ATS on the season. Cal ranks 112th in opponents’ points per game (66.4).

Stanford at California odds

Moneyline (ML) : Stanford -425 (bet $425 to win $100) | California +310 (bet $100 to win $310)

: Stanford -425 (bet $425 to win $100) | California +310 (bet $100 to win $310) Against the spread (ATS) : Stanford -9.5 (+100) | California +9.5 (-120)

: Stanford -9.5 (+100) | California +9.5 (-120) Over/Under (O/U): 123.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Stanford at California picks and predictions

Prediction

Stanford 64, California 58

PASS.

California is 2-8 at home and has only won at Haas Pavilion. Despite that, playing it at (+310) isn’t a great option with the spread sitting at 9.5.

BET CALIFORNIA +9.5 (-120).

Cal has covered 3 of its last 4 games and is 6-4 ATS in its last 10. While its offense has been an issue, the Golden Bears have scored at least 70 in 2 of their last 3 games.

Stanford ranks outside of the top 200 in field goal percentage and 3-point FG percentage, so it likely won’t light up Cal. Being on the road, Stanford could struggle as well. It has failed to cover 2 straight games and lost to Colorado, a team Cal just beat at Haas.

With that in mind, back CALIFORNIA +9.5 (-120).

LEAN UNDER 123.5 (-110).

Neither team is good at offense. Cal averages 59.5 points per game and sits outside the top 300 in FG percentage and 3-point FG percentage. Similarly, Stanford is at just 68.1 points per game. This won’t be a game with much offensive firepower, so I would back the UNDER 123.5 (-110).

