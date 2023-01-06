ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gun violence committee to hold conference in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A group called End Gun Violence Michigan is hold seven conferences this week to highlight the impacts of gun violence. A press conference, open to the public, is expected to be held at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Kalamazoo First United Methodist Church, located at 212 South Park Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan AG pledges to pursue case against Trump electors

DETROIT, Mich. — Michigan's attorney general said Friday there's "clear evidence" to pursue charges against pro-Donald Trump Republicans who claimed they were the state's presidential electors in 2020, despite Democrat Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory. Dana Nessel referred the matter to federal prosecutors last year, but no public action has...
MICHIGAN STATE
Howlin' at the moon: January's full 'Wolf Moon' rises Friday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you find yourself chasing rabbits, pulling out your hair, and howlin' at the moon, Friday night's full "Wolf Moon" could be to blame. That's a deep cut Hank Williams reference from his chart topping 1950s hit, for those playing along at home. The full moon...
MICHIGAN STATE

