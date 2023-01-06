Unknown Man Allegedly Breaks Into Local Preschool, Stays for Over an Hour, Stealing Food, an iPad and a Gift Card

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Female Suspect Snags Purse in Gallatin
Please BOLO for this white female. She is observed on camera picking up a purse that was left in a cart by another customer. During the time that the purse was in her possession, $200 was taken. Anyone with information regarding this female or who can help locate/identify her please...
Man in ski mask arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicles in North Nashville
A 18-year-old is now in custody after police say they caught him near the scene of reported vehicle break-ins in North Nashville.
Teen’s family seeking information following shooting in South Nashville
A family is pleading for answers after a weekend shooting in South Nashville reportedly sent their teenage relative to the hospital, where he is not expected to survive.
Suspect charged for connection in deadly shooting, robbery at short-term rental in East Nashville
A 19-year-old is facing attempted criminal homicide charges for his connection to a shooting that left one teen dead and another injured early Sunday morning in East Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
Do You Recognize Them? Call Smyrna PD
(SMYRNA, TN) Smyrna Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two persons shown on surveillance video at the Ulta Beauty Store at 837 Industrial Blvd. in Smyhrna. There was a theft of merchandise at this cosmetic-beauty store on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. If you can identity either of these...
Gallatin Police Warn Citizens of New Telephone Scam
The police department has been made aware of a new telephone scam where a person is spoofing, the call looks like it is coming from the police department’s main phone number 615-452-1313, and pretending to be a member of Law Enforcement. This person is attempting to obtain bank information...
fox17.com
Metro Police searching for man accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Youth Services detectives are searching for a man who is wanting on sexual battery charges for allegedly touching a 13-year-old inappropriately. Metro Police report 41-year-old Jeremiah Timon Abel is accused of having inappropriate contact with his friend's daughter while in teenager's bedroom. Abel is wanted...
WKRN
Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County
The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. Crews called to retrieve...
Police: Suspect surrenders after shooting on County Hospital Road
A suspect in a deadly shooting that took place the day after Christmas has surrendered. Metro Police report that Gregory Q. Wilson turned himself into the Downtown Detention Center Friday.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Murfreesboro Police Identify Subjects in Alleged Shoplifting Case - Charges Pending
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – Charges are now pending against suspects in two Murfreesboro Shoplifting Cases, according to the Police Department. Evidently, the first theft unfolded on November 29, 2022 at the Walmart store on Memorial Boulevard and the second theft happened in December at the Walmart on South Rutherford Boulevard. Public Information Officer Larry Flowers confirmed with WGNS on Thursday that all suspects have been positively identified and charges are pending.
WSMV
Man accused of December murder surrenders to police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro police announced that the man accused of shooting and killing a man in December has surrendered to authorities. Gregory Wilson, 31, was identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Julius Sanford, 28, earlier this week by the Metro Nashville Police Department. An arrest warrant charging Wilson with criminal homicide was issued by police.
WSMV
Police investigating fatal shooting at East Nashville short-term rental
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a short-term rental townhome rented by a local woman for her birthday party. Police said Taurus Oglesby, 18, and a 17-year-old male, both of Nashville, were shot during an apparent robbery attempt at the townhome located at 738 Douglas Ave. at 1:45 a.m. Police said they are pursuing strong leads to identify the suspects described as four young men.
musictimes.com
Mark Capps Cause of Death Horrifying: Recording Engineer Shot, Killed at 54
Mark Capps, a Grammy-winning recording engineer from Nashville, was shot and killed by a SWAT team. He was 54. Police shot Capps, who held his wife and stepdaughter captive at gunpoint, after finding him armed in his doorway Thursday afternoon, Variety confirmed. A SWAT team member shot him. Metro Nashville...
Man dies after being shot inside vacant apartment in Nashville
Metro police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old who was found shot inside a vacant apartment on Saturday morning.
One teen dead, another injured after shooting in East Nashville rental home
A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting at a party in East Nashville that led to one teenager's death and sent another to the hospital early Sunday morning.
Two teens brought to hospital after almost drowning in Robertson County creek
Two teenage girls nearly drowned Sunday afternoon when one of them fell into a dam near the Robertson County Fairgrounds and the other one jumped in to save her.
Teen accused of vehicular homicide critically injured in shooting
Metro police have identified the suspect of a shooting on 25th Avenue North Wednesday night who critically injured a teen male outside Resha's Market.
radio7media.com
Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill
ON JANUARY 5TH AT 6:30 PM OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO 125 STEPHEN P. YOKICK PKWY (BODY SHOP ATHLETIC CLUB) TO A REPORTED DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A HANDGUN. IT WAS REPORTED THAT SEVERAL SUBJECTS GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WHILE PLAYING BASKETBALL AND ONE RETRIEVED A HANDGUN, ALLEGEDLY PREVENTING OTHERS FROM LEAVING. NO SHOTS WERE FIRED. SEVERAL INVOLVED SUBJECTS, INCLUDING THE PERSON WITH THE GUN, WERE GONE WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED. IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT.
WKRN
Warning about Social Security scam in Springfield
The City of Springfield has received reports of someone calling residents, requesting their Social Security Number, and asking them to pay a fine with gift cards. The City of Springfield has received reports of someone calling residents, requesting their Social Security Number, and asking them to pay a fine with gift cards.
wgnsradio.com
15-Year Old Kayden Lynn Watkins--Missing Since Dec. 29
(MURFREESBORO) The mother of a 15-year old girl told police that her daughter has not been seen since Dec. 29, 2022. Kayden Lynn Watkins has an extensive history of running away. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and white shoes. Kayden is known to frequent the...
