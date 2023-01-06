CES 2023 | LG Signature OLED M3: 97-inch wireless Smart TV debuts with 4K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate

Read full article on original website
The Best Buy weekend sale kicks off today: save big on smartphones, wearables, TVs, and more
Best Buy just launched the first great sale event of 2023, slashing prices on a ton of their most popular tech.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets four new colors as retailer leaks tempting pre-order gift for early Galaxy S23 buyers
Back in December there was a Galaxy S23 accessories leak that detailed the supposed colors of the S Pen: cream, green, lavender, and phantom black. This obviously led to the conclusion that these would also be the official introductory colors for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, it appears there will be four new colors for buyers to choose from, although they will be offered in “lower volume” compared to the main colors listed above. The official marketing names for the main colors are allegedly Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black.
Deal | Dell discounts the G2722HS 27-inch budget gaming monitor by a whopping 46%
With an impressive refresh rate of 165 Hz and 1 ms GtG response time, the Dell G2722HS gaming monitor also sports a 99% sRGB color gamut and comes covered by a 3-year advanced exchange service and premium panel exchange limited warranty. With an estimated value of US$279.99, the G2722HS is now available from Dell US for just US$149.99.
Xiaomi Smart Camera C200 with 360° view arrives at lower price with Amazon Alexa support
The Xiaomi Smart Camera C200 is now available in Germany. The gadget is fitted with a 1080p Full HD 2MP camera with WDR support, which can rotate 360° horizontally and 106° vertically for additional security. The device can capture images at night using a 940 nm infrared light, which does not visibly glow. Plus, an AI human detection tool enables you to track and record people automatically.
Xiaomi 13 Pro and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max in a real-world gaming test
The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is slowly making its way into the market after it debuted back in November. The flagship chipset powers Xiaomi's all-new Xiaomi 13 series, and the Xiaomi 13 Pro has now been put through a real-world gaming test in a bid to see just how it performs compared to its peers.
15-inch MacBook Air on track for a 2023 launch as its 12-inch version gets the axe; Mac Pro also in the pipeline without user-expandable memory
Rumours about Apple's next generation of MacBooks have been around well before Apple refreshed the 13-inch MacBook Pro and Macbook Air with its newest M2 chip. Bloomberg's Mark Grumam, a source for many of these said rumours, has now laid out Apple's roadmap for 2023, and unfortunately for small laptop enthusiasts, the rumoured 12-inch MacBook Air has been pushed back indefinitely.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 could trade blows with Apple Silicon thanks to massive single and multi-core gains; Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 rumoured to launch with Nuvia cores
So far, the TSMC-made Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has proven itself to be quite capable, besting even Apple's best silicon in real-world gaming tests. Its immediate successor, the putative Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Plus, will bring forth little improvements other than marginally higher clock speeds. 2024's flagship, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (tentative), on the other hand, has the potential to crush the A17 Bionic, at least in the multi-core department.
Rumor | RedMagic Gaming TV, headphones, mouse and/or keyboard to launch soon
Accessory Android Gaming Leaks / Rumors Monitor Wearable Smartphone. Nubia's high-performance brand RedMagic started out in devices intended as mobile gaming powerhouses, the latest of which are the 8 Pro and Pro+ smartphones. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-driven flagships might be valuable additions to the Android market, if not for their edge-to-edge UDC displays, then due to their being proof that centrally-oriented rear cameras are still possible in 2023.
Nintendo Switch 2 by 2024 as perspicacious analyst forecasts potential next-generation Nintendo console launch
Those excited by the possibility of the appearance of a Nintendo Switch 2 or next-generation Switch device turning up in 2023 should temper their expectations, with an insightful analyst forecasting that there is still a bit of life left in the original Nintendo Switch yet. Not long ago, we reported about the chance that Nintendo gave up on a Switch Pro project and decided to go ahead with an OLED model refresh instead, with the global chip shortage putting paid to plans for a considerable console upgrade. It seems fair now to presume that the next console Nintendo reveals will be the true successor to the Switch.
Amazon Slashed Prices 40% on This Standing Desk That Has 13,000 Perfect Reviews
It's 2023 — our days of slouching in front of a computer for 8 hours a day need to go. It’s time to elevate your office game with a standing desk. Standing desks can help increase focus, productivity, and energy levels while also reducing the risk of chronic diseases. The best part? Contrary to popular belief, it is possible to find a high-quality standing desk at a budget-friendly price.
Dual-CCD Ryzen 5 7600X performance reportedly suffers a potential hit after the newest AGESA firmware update
Some versions of the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X have been plagued with the low performance following the recent AGESA 1.0.0.4 firmware update. Reports claim that the latest AGESA firmware has disabled Core0 on Ryzen 5 7600X processors which carry two CCDs significantly reducing the performance of the chip. AMD Leaks...
Acer Aspire Vero AV14-51: 14-inch notebook with superb battery life
Alder Lake Intel Evo Laptop Review Snippet Thunderbolt Ultrabook Windows. Acer's Aspire Vero AV14-51 lineup comprises 14-inch office notebooks in the mid to upper price segment. The review model is expected to retail for roughly €1,000 to €1,100 (US$1,053 to US$1,158). For the Aspire Vero, Acer's main focus is neither on specs nor performance, but rather on sustainability aspirations: the AV14's chassis is partially made of recycled plastic, and its box is made from recycled paper.
Sony could launch a new PlayStation 5 bundle with an extra DualSense controller later this month
The rumoured PlayStation 5 with a modular disk drive is quite some time away from hitting shelves, as is the eventual PlayStation 5 Pro/Slim. Meanwhile, one has to make do with minor revisions to the internals and special edition consoles with bundled games. According to a report by Winfuture.de, Sony plans to release a new PlayStation 5 bundle into the market.
Updated | New Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra storage size leak leads to 128 GB resurrection and three different leakers in disagreement
A new Samsung Galaxy S23 leak has claimed that the regular model of the series will actually sport as little as 128 GB of storage space. This would put the entry-level Galaxy S23 on the same footing as the entry-level Galaxy S22, although the Galaxy S23 Ultra would start with a higher amount. However, three known leakers have offered differing opinions on this subject.
Fiido next-gen E-MTB, scooter and 'two-wheeled SUV' teased at new website launch
Accessory E-Mobility iOS Launch Leaks / Rumors Software. Fiido has announced that it has built itself a new website for its 2023 business. It looks arguably cleaner and more moderm already, and contains links to products such as its Beast e-scooter from the main page. Scrolling down also reveals a teaser for the OEM's first-ever app, rated to come soon to iOS at least with new features such as remote unlocking for paired bikes.
Google rolls out January 2023 update to Pixel smartphones with improved fingerprint sensor recognition and Spatial Audio support
Google has released another set of updates for its Pixel smartphone product stack, a month on from its last Feature Drop of 2022. While this month's update does not contain as many changes as the December 2022 Feature Drop, it should introduce some much-needed features for Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series smartphones. Strictly speaking, all models from the Pixel 4a onwards are eligible for the update, but Google has earmarked most changes for its two most recent smartphone generations.
MINISFORUM Venus UM773 announced with AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS APU
MINISFORUM has introduced the Venus UM773, effectively a new version of the Venus UM690. For reference, the latter relies on the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, a 45 W APU with eight Zen 3+ clocked at 4.9 GHz. In comparison, MINISFORUM has equipped the Venus UM773 with the Ryzen 7 7735HS, which one may expect to be an upgrade in some senses over the Ryzen 9 6900HX. However, the opposite is the case, with no discernable improvements from the Ryzen 9 6900HX.
RTX 4080-rivaling Intel Arc Battlemage to launch in Q1 2024 while Arc Alchemist to be refreshed in Q3 2023 per leaked internal roadmap
It would be an understatement to say that Intel’s first foray into the discreet gaming GPU market has been less than ideal. The company’s debut cards failed to deliver on their promise owing to unoptimized drivers sparking rumors about the cancellation of Intel Arc for desktop gaming. Although subsequent drivers have improved performance, especially on older DirectX titles, the Arc graphics cards are still nowhere close to disrupting the desktop GPU status quo.
Ram 1500 Revolution electric pickup to launch with Shadow Mode that follows a walking driver
After fleshing out a number of its planned electric trucks, the Stellantis conglomerate behind the Chrysler, Jeep, or Dodge brands in the US now got to its RAM trucks electrification plans, and just introduced the concept 1500 Revolution pickup EV during the ongoing CES 2023 expo in Las Vegas. The Ram 1500 Revolution concept should make it to the prototype stage and may be available for preorder at a sub-US$60,000 starting price as soon as this year with a release slated for 2024.
Xiaomi electric car rumored to be mid-size sedan starting from US$38,000
Rumors have been circulating that the first Xiaomi EV will be a mid-size sedan available in two versions. This is not the first time reports have circulated that Xiaomi's first electric vehicle will be a sedan. The vehicle, codenamed Modena, is believed to start from between 260,000 and 300,000 yuan (~US$38,022 to US$43,870), according to the latest rumor. It was suggested that the second model would retail for over 350,000 yuan (~US$51,182). The alleged models and pricing were reported by Chinese media outlet Jiemian.com, which listed its source as "people close to Xiaomi".
