CES 2023 | MSI Cubi 5 12M: New mini-PC series exhibited with 0.7 litre chassis and Intel Alder Lake-U processors

Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 15 series: New leak reveals Type-C ports and Dynamic Island across all models as Apple's next-gen smartphones reportedly enter early production
While the rumor mill for the iPhone 15 series continues to spin slowly, well-known Apple source Mark Gurman has now revealed some tentative details of the next-gen iPhones—all of which are expected to debut later in the year, around September. According to Gurman, Apple will equip all iPhone 15...
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Duo 3 scrapped with other foldable and non-foldable Surface smartphones now in development
Zac Bowden claims to have received information about the state of Microsoft's Surface Duo series. To date, the company has released two models. However, Microsoft has not released any new Surface Duo-branded devices since September 2021. As such, Microsoft continues to sell a Snapdragon 888-powered device as its flagship Android offering, often at full price. According to Bowden, it seems unlikely that Microsoft will release a Surface Duo 3 this year, either.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Dell discounts the G2722HS 27-inch budget gaming monitor by a whopping 46%
With an impressive refresh rate of 165 Hz and 1 ms GtG response time, the Dell G2722HS gaming monitor also sports a 99% sRGB color gamut and comes covered by a 3-year advanced exchange service and premium panel exchange limited warranty. With an estimated value of US$279.99, the G2722HS is now available from Dell US for just US$149.99.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO 11 becomes India's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered, 144Hz display flagship smartphone
IQOO's latest flagship Android smartphone has officially beaten potential rivals the Xiaomi 13, Vivo X90 Pro+ and its own namesake the OnePlus 11 to a debut in India today (January 10, 2023). This 'Global Edition' may have yet again failed to bring its brand's top-end 200W charging to this market....
notebookcheck.net
OmniVision OV50H 50MP camera sensor debuts to bring next-gen auto-focus and low-light performance to future smartphones
Business Launch Smartphone Software Phablet Tablet. The OV50H introduces OmniVision's latest QPD technology to the world, backed to help build smartphones with improved "2×2" phase detection autofocus (PDAF), as its inaugural horizontal/vertical (H/V) mode is rated to expedite focus thanks to improved PD coverage across more of the sensor.
notebookcheck.net
ASUS Chromebook CM14 and Chromebook CM14 Flip unveiled with MediaTek chipsets
ASUS had a busy CES 2023, with mini-PCs, laptops and monitors all showcased under the company's various brands. It turns out that ASUS has also prepared the Chromebook CM14 series, a pair of laptops that rely on the MediaTek Kompanio 520 chipset. For reference, the MediaTek Kompanio 520 contains two ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores clocked at 2.05 GHz, a further six Cortex-A55 cores running at 2 GHz and a Mali-G52 MC2 2EE GPU. In other words, the MediaTek Kompanio 520 is an entry-level chipset.
notebookcheck.net
Asus is finally dropping soldered RAM from its Zephyrus M16 series but not on the Zephyrus G14
Open up a gaming laptop to upgrade its RAM and you'll either find the modules to be soldered or removable. On the Asus Zephyrus lineup, however, most of the models sport both soldered and removeable RAM. The hybrid approach means there is usually just 1x SODIMM slot for expansion whereas most other gaming laptops have at least 2x SODIMM slots. For CES 2023, Asus has confirmed that certain Zephyrus models will use the more traditional 2x SODIMM configuration.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung India teases new Galaxy A series smartphone with 120 Hz display and 2 days battery life
Samsung India has released a teaser website for an upcoming Galaxy A series smartphone. While the website does not showcase the device, it provides initial information for what appears to be an announced model in any market. Samsung has not even revealed the device's model name, although a glance at image file names indicates that it is another version of the Galaxy A14.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Legion Play: Prototypes selling for near US$160 with Snapdragon 888 and 7-inch display
The popularity of gaming handhelds has grown significantly in the last few years, with most pursuing AMD APUs of some kind. The majority run Windows too, with the Steam Deck a notable exception. However, there are also a few devices geared towards cloud game streaming, such as the Logitech G Cloud. Lenovo also created an equivalent, which it seemingly planned to reveal during MWC 2021.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Next-gen flagship to arrive with unimproved display thanks to budget constraints
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been widely reported to feature a display with specs identical to the Galaxy S22 Ultra's. This likely guarantees that the S23 Ultra will not offer the best smartphone display on the market, with the company reportedly prioritizing AP and camera hardware in the face of budget constraints.
notebookcheck.net
Tens of AMD Radeon RX 6800 / 6900 GPUs die in mysterious circumstances, as reported by German GPU repair service
A strange case involving defective AMD Radeon RX 6800 and 6900 GPUs has recently come to attention via a video posted on the KrisFix-Germany graphics card repair service YouTube channel. The video mentions that, over the past 3 weeks, the service received 61 RX 6800 / 6900 cards, of which 48 were completely unrepairable with shorted SOC rails, shorted memory rails and shorted memory controller rail. In one of the video comments, KrisFix specifies that the card presented in the video was once again disassembled and the GPU die appeared to be cracked, with one piece sticking to the thermal pad.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor: TSMC could cut 3 nm wafer prices to allow for orders from big clients like AMD and Nvidia
AMD Geforce GPU Leaks / Rumors Radeon Ryzen (Zen) TSMC is well on track to begin mass production on its 3 nm N3E nodes this year, yet the Taiwanese foundries have not yet received orders from too many clients. Up until now, only Apple and Broadcom secured 3 nm orders, and industry sources claim that some important TSMC clients like Qualcomm and MediaTek might not opt to use 3 nm technology because of the high production costs that exceed US$20,000 per 12-inch wafer. TSMC justified the price hikes as it needed to abandon the initial N3 nodes with low yields that could not even reach 50%, and quickly implement a more refined N3E process with better yields. However, industry sources cited by Mydrivers.com are now suggesting that the production prices seem way too high even for AMD and Nvidia and TSMC could consider lowering the prices to allow for more clients to place orders.
notebookcheck.net
POCO C55 to launch globally alongside Xiaomi Redmi 12C
According to reports, Xiaomi is preparing to refresh its POCO C series with another budget offering. Reputedly, Xiaomi plans to launch the POCO C55, a more powerful option than the POCO C50 that launched a few days ago. Writing on Twitter, Kacper Skrzypek claims that the POCO C55 will be a re-branded Redmi 12C, which Xiaomi released at the end of 2022 in China.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm and MediaTek might not release 3 nm SoCs this year due to high TSMC costs, insider sources claim
TSMC announced in late 2022 that the N3 process will not go online and instead will focus on an improved N3E node. Industry insiders were suggesting that this change of plan would come with higher production costs, which may put some TSMC clients in a difficult situation. Apple surely will not be affected by the price hikes, since the company has the resources to cover the extra expenses and set the trend with 3 nm A17 Bionic SoCs powering the 2023 iPhone 15 models. However, mobile SoC producers like Qualcomm and MediaTek might think twice before jumping on the 3 nm bandwagon this year. Sources close to DigiTimes are now suggesting that MediaTek is highly unlikely to release 3 nm SoCs in 2023, while Qualcomm has yet to make a final decision.
notebookcheck.net
15-inch MacBook Air on track for a 2023 launch as its 12-inch version gets the axe; Mac Pro also in the pipeline without user-expandable memory
Rumours about Apple's next generation of MacBooks have been around well before Apple refreshed the 13-inch MacBook Pro and Macbook Air with its newest M2 chip. Bloomberg's Mark Grumam, a source for many of these said rumours, has now laid out Apple's roadmap for 2023, and unfortunately for small laptop enthusiasts, the rumoured 12-inch MacBook Air has been pushed back indefinitely.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D finally have an official launch date
Many would argue that AMD's Zen 4 X3D reveal at CES 2023 was a tad rushed. The company provided very little information about how it holds up against corresponding Intel SKUs. Worse yet, it didn't even hint at a launch date other than February 2023. The eagle-eyed folks over at OC3D have unearthed the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D's launch date, which is set for February 14 according to AMD's website.
notebookcheck.net
MSI G321Q unveiled with high refresh rate, WQHD resolution and NVIDIA G-SYNC
The G321Q is another 31.5-inch gaming monitor sold by MSI, with the company also recently announcing the MAG321QR-QD. Seemingly, the former is a cheaper version of the latter, although MSI has not announced pricing for either monitor yet. Regardless, the MSI G321Q has a flat IPS panel that operates at 2,560 x 1,440 pixels (WQHD) and 170 Hz when overclocked.
notebookcheck.net
GeForce RTX 4070 performance and box images leak: The card could rock a two-slot design and perform comparably to the RTX 3080
With the RTX 4090, the RTX 4080, and the RTX 4070 Ti launches out of the way, many are wondering when Nvidia will unveil the RTX 4070. The card has, like other RTX 40 GPUs, been heavily leaked over the past months, giving us a fair idea of what to expect in terms of specs and performance. Paul from RedGamingTech has now chimed in with information regarding hardware specifications and performance estimates. The leaker has also managed to get his hands on some legit-looking pictures of the RTX 4070’s packaging.
notebookcheck.net
DJI RS 3 Mini launches as a lighter gimbal option for a range of mainstream cameras
DJI has sprung yet another Mini variant on a potentially more price-conscious world, although it is one of the OEM's gimbals this time rather than a drone. It is hyped to offer the same "intuitive design" with "enhanced control" of the RS 3 series, albeit in a more "compact" and affordable form-factor.
notebookcheck.net
Dual-CCD Ryzen 5 7600X performance reportedly suffers a potential hit after the newest AGESA firmware update
Some versions of the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X have been plagued with the low performance following the recent AGESA 1.0.0.4 firmware update. Reports claim that the latest AGESA firmware has disabled Core0 on Ryzen 5 7600X processors which carry two CCDs significantly reducing the performance of the chip. AMD Leaks...
Comments / 0