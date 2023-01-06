Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Deal | BenQ GL2780 27-inch gaming monitor 29% off on Amazon
Although it lacks height adjustment and uses a TN panel, its 1 ms response time and 75 Hz refresh rate make the BenQ GL2780 an attractive choice for gamers on a tight budget. The ongoing discount (on both Amazon and BenQ's website) brings this FHD 27-inch monitor to US$149.99, 29% down from the list price of US$209.99.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra teaser suggests a 200 MP camera with improved low-light performance
Last month, all the alleged specs of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra surfaced online thanks to the Chinese TENAA regulatory body, including references to what could be a 200 MP main camera. A set of images showing dummy units was also shared back then, so it is not surprising to hear once again that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is coming with a triple camera setup on the back. However, this time a warm-up video is involved and, although it lacks technical specs, the hints are quite obvious.
notebookcheck.net
ASUS Chromebook CM14 and Chromebook CM14 Flip unveiled with MediaTek chipsets
ASUS had a busy CES 2023, with mini-PCs, laptops and monitors all showcased under the company's various brands. It turns out that ASUS has also prepared the Chromebook CM14 series, a pair of laptops that rely on the MediaTek Kompanio 520 chipset. For reference, the MediaTek Kompanio 520 contains two ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores clocked at 2.05 GHz, a further six Cortex-A55 cores running at 2 GHz and a Mali-G52 MC2 2EE GPU. In other words, the MediaTek Kompanio 520 is an entry-level chipset.
Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Slashed Prices on Furniture This Weekend — Up to 60% Off
Give your home a makeover for less Do you enjoy a good secret? Then listen up because we're about to spill the beans on an under-the-radar section at Amazon that's packed with massive markdowns in practically every category, including furniture. Amazon's Overstock Outlet is the place to shop for pieces without spending a lot of money — we're talking up to 60 percent off. To make your experience easier, we sifted through hundreds of furniture options to find all of the best deals worth adding to your cart....
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Now Cheaper for Some Subscribers
PlayStation Plus subscriptions are now cheaper, but only for some subscribers, or rather potential subscribers. Right now, two of the three versions of PS Plus -- PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium -- are 30 to 40 percent off via the official PlayStation website. There are some catches though. The first is that this is only available when you buy three or 12 months of the subscription service. There's no such offer for a single month of PS Plus. The other catch, which is going to disqualify a lot of people, is that it's for new subscribers only. Not only can existing subscribers not stack, but if you've been subscribed in the past the offer isn't available, even if your subscription has lapsed and isn't currently active.
Digital Trends
PS5 and Xbox Series X need to show us what they’re capable of in 2023
True current-gen console exclusives have been few and far between this generation. Over two years in, even great games like Halo Infinite and God of War: Ragnarök are still shackled to the consoles that came before the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. While they still look fantastic and benefit from better load times and DualSense gimmicks, there haven’t been enough exclusives to give this new console generation a true identity just yet.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Next-gen flagship to arrive with unimproved display thanks to budget constraints
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been widely reported to feature a display with specs identical to the Galaxy S22 Ultra's. This likely guarantees that the S23 Ultra will not offer the best smartphone display on the market, with the company reportedly prioritizing AP and camera hardware in the face of budget constraints.
notebookcheck.net
RTX 4090 laptops to cost gamers an arm and a leg as XMG reveals pricey GPU upgrade options for the incredible new NEO 16
The new XMG NEO 16 (E23) laptop has appeared in a review video from Jarrod’sTech, where the pricing for the base unit and GPU upgrades was revealed. Unsurprisingly, the gaming laptop itself is quite expensive, but XMG has treated the refreshed NEO 16 with a specifications list that would make many gamers salivate: 2,560 x 1,600 IPS display with up to 240 Hz refresh rate, up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM, 24-core high-end Raptor Lake CPU, RTX 40 series dGPU, and the aforementioned liquid metal cooling system. As stated earlier, the SKU with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU costs €2,199 (US$2,362).
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 15 series: New leak reveals Type-C ports and Dynamic Island across all models as Apple's next-gen smartphones reportedly enter early production
While the rumor mill for the iPhone 15 series continues to spin slowly, well-known Apple source Mark Gurman has now revealed some tentative details of the next-gen iPhones—all of which are expected to debut later in the year, around September. According to Gurman, Apple will equip all iPhone 15...
notebookcheck.net
MSI MAG321QR-QD: 32-inch IPS gaming monitor announced with 170 Hz overclocked refresh rate
MSI has announced the MAG321QR-QD, a new model in the company's QD monitor series. Billed as 'the new combat power of 1440p gaming', the MAG321QR-QD has a 31.5-inch IPS panel, which MSI rounds to 32-inches. According to MSI, the flat panel operates at 2,560 x 1,440 pixels (WQHD) with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 170 Hz refresh rate. It is worth keeping that the latter is only possible by overclocking the monitor. Presumably, the MAG321QR-QD operates at 165 Hz by default.
notebookcheck.net
DJI RS 3 Mini launches as a lighter gimbal option for a range of mainstream cameras
DJI has sprung yet another Mini variant on a potentially more price-conscious world, although it is one of the OEM's gimbals this time rather than a drone. It is hyped to offer the same "intuitive design" with "enhanced control" of the RS 3 series, albeit in a more "compact" and affordable form-factor.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Legion Play: Prototypes selling for near US$160 with Snapdragon 888 and 7-inch display
The popularity of gaming handhelds has grown significantly in the last few years, with most pursuing AMD APUs of some kind. The majority run Windows too, with the Steam Deck a notable exception. However, there are also a few devices geared towards cloud game streaming, such as the Logitech G Cloud. Lenovo also created an equivalent, which it seemingly planned to reveal during MWC 2021.
CNET
This Fascinating Wireless TV Sucks, But in a Good Way
Wireless TVs dominated CES, with some giant options truly making an impression. But one TV stood out above the rest -- by sticking to walls like Spider-Man. Created as a startup project, Displace TV has a 55-inch OLED screen that fastens to your wall or window entirely using suction cups the size of your forearm.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy Book3 pre-orders open with Samsung Credit as reservation gift for US site customers
Samsung US has published its reservations page for the upcoming Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book3 laptops. While the Galaxy S23 smartphones are not specifically mentioned by name during the reservation process, a tech tipster has pointed out that Samsung does officially name the “Galaxy Book3” once an order has been placed. Those who place a reservation can take advantage of Samsung’s limited time offer, which runs until February 1, to claim the relevant amount of Samsung Credit.
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 1080-powered Doogee V Max coming next month with a gargantuan 22,000 mAh battery
Android ARM Chinese Tech Smartphone Phablet Accessory. Those who thought that 10,000 mAh is a very large smartphone battery should soon re-think it because Chinese OEM Doogee is planning to leave common sense aside and go all the way up to an insane 22,000 mAh. This gargantuan smartphone will launch as Doogee V Max and, if everything goes as planned, it should hit the market next month for a price that has yet to be revealed.
notebookcheck.net
Asus is finally dropping soldered RAM from its Zephyrus M16 series but not on the Zephyrus G14
Open up a gaming laptop to upgrade its RAM and you'll either find the modules to be soldered or removable. On the Asus Zephyrus lineup, however, most of the models sport both soldered and removeable RAM. The hybrid approach means there is usually just 1x SODIMM slot for expansion whereas most other gaming laptops have at least 2x SODIMM slots. For CES 2023, Asus has confirmed that certain Zephyrus models will use the more traditional 2x SODIMM configuration.
notebookcheck.net
15-inch MacBook Air on track for a 2023 launch as its 12-inch version gets the axe; Mac Pro also in the pipeline without user-expandable memory
Rumours about Apple's next generation of MacBooks have been around well before Apple refreshed the 13-inch MacBook Pro and Macbook Air with its newest M2 chip. Bloomberg's Mark Grumam, a source for many of these said rumours, has now laid out Apple's roadmap for 2023, and unfortunately for small laptop enthusiasts, the rumoured 12-inch MacBook Air has been pushed back indefinitely.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Pro and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max in a real-world gaming test
The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is slowly making its way into the market after it debuted back in November. The flagship chipset powers Xiaomi's all-new Xiaomi 13 series, and the Xiaomi 13 Pro has now been put through a real-world gaming test in a bid to see just how it performs compared to its peers.
Amazon rolls out Ring Car Cam: This is what to know about it — and when you can buy one.
Ring announced it will launch the Ring Car Camera, a small two-way camera that sits on the dashboard of your vehicle.
How to watch 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' plus more of what's new on Disney Plus this month
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Marvel fans will soon be able to return to Wakanda whenever they want because "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is finally...
