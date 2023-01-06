BEND, OR -- The Giving Plate met its $3.5 million fundraising goal for building renovations, and now even more expansion is planned. Executive Director Ranae Staley says the Bend non-profit food pantry will use its new First Street location as a distribution center and warehouse and will look for another building to house a community store, “We’ve outgrown the building. We’ve grown by 45% overall in 2022. Even if we were able to make it work and get in the building, we would have to instantly be looking at more strategies around to accommodate the growth.” Staley tells KBND News she is hopeful construction on the First street location can start in the spring, “This shift of using our First Street building as our warehouse and distribution center will be very strategic because it will allow us to grow in scale quite a bit…and continue to grow to meet the needs.”

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO