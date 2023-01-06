Read full article on original website
Bend City Council Search Narrows To Four
BEND, OR -- Bend’s City Council has narrowed the list of candidates to fill the Position One seat. They plan to interview four finalists later this week, for the vacancy created by Melanie Kebler’s move to Mayor. Monday morning, a subcommittee, made up of Mayor Kebler, Mayor Pro...
Bend Police Look To Technology Amid Ongoing Staffing Shortage
BEND, OR -- Bend’s Police Chief is looking ahead to changes in 2023. Chief Mike Krantz says calls for service increased about 4% last year, yet the department remains at least five officers full of what's needed to respond to the current call load. He hopes Deschutes County’s Mobile Crisis Response Team will soon be ready to act, to reduce the number of times officers respond to non-law enforcement issues. "They’ve been really working forward, and we’ve been supporting the idea that they’re going to respond without law enforcement to certain calls that meet a criteria - that aren’t dangerous, there’s no weapons involved, but that are more the crisis-type calls."
New Facilities Planned For The Giving Plate
BEND, OR -- The Giving Plate met its $3.5 million fundraising goal for building renovations, and now even more expansion is planned. Executive Director Ranae Staley says the Bend non-profit food pantry will use its new First Street location as a distribution center and warehouse and will look for another building to house a community store, “We’ve outgrown the building. We’ve grown by 45% overall in 2022. Even if we were able to make it work and get in the building, we would have to instantly be looking at more strategies around to accommodate the growth.” Staley tells KBND News she is hopeful construction on the First street location can start in the spring, “This shift of using our First Street building as our warehouse and distribution center will be very strategic because it will allow us to grow in scale quite a bit…and continue to grow to meet the needs.”
Pilot Butte Fire Station Increases Staffing
BEND, OR -- Bend Fire and Rescue celebrates added staffing and a new engine at the Pilot Butte Fire Station, Tuesday morning. Station 306 opened on Northeast 15th Street in 2019. Since then, it has only housed a medic unit. Initially, adding a fire engine and crew was to wait until 2024, when more funding would be available through a levy. "What became apparent was that waiting for revenue from the levy the staff this station was just too far out into the future," says Chief Todd Riley, "We had two groups of elected officials come together and say, ‘Let’s provide funding for these positions ahead of the levy’."
BLPS Youth Truth Survey On Now
BEND, OR -- Bend-LaPine Schools is asking students and families to rate their school in a variety of areas. The Youth Truth online questionnaire is meant to help the district better understand the student experience, according to Improvement Director Dave Van Loo, “We’ve got a lot of data around test scores, grades…a lot of performance data. But we have less perception data so this really gives us a more complete picture of what’s going on.” Van Loo outlined the survey topics, “Questions have to do with student engagement, academic challenge, school culture, sense of belonging and peer collaboration, relationships with teachers, college career readiness, diversity and inclusion, things like that.”
St. Charles Patients Targeted By Fraudsters
BEND, OR -- A nationwide scam is now using the St. Charles Health System name to dupe victims into turning over their personal information. SCHS Chief Information Security Officer Ron Buchanan says local patients have reported getting an unsolicited call from someone claiming to be from St. Charles or Medicare, offering free or low-cost medical equipment, "Oftentimes they’ll put a sense of urgency behind it also. You know, ‘you need to act now because money is going to run out with Medicare,’ something along those lines." The scammers may offer things like knee braces, back braces, a wheelchair or walker. Buchanan tells KBND News, "Ultimately, what the goal is, they’ll try to get the person to give up their Medicare number and/or their Social Security Number."
Bend PD Investigates Shots Fired
BEND, OR -- Bend Police are investigating reports of a man firing a gun indiscriminately into the air early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the area of Parrell and Badger Road just after 2:30 a.m. and found the suspect who took off running. They set up a perimeter and tracked...
Prineville Police Investigate Deadly Shooting
PRINEVILLE, OR -- Prineville Police are investigating a possible homicide, after a 27-year-old was shot and killed at the Wild Horse Mesa Apartments. Officers found Kade Nichol shot inside an apartment just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Within minutes, officers located and detained the...
DUI Hit & Run Leads To Serious Injuries
BEND, OR -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he was hit by a sedan in northeast Bend, Sunday afternoon. Bend Police say the 47-year-old rider was traveling westbound on Cooley Road at a high speed when a westbound car turned left onto Hunter Circle, into the path of the bike, at about 3:30 p.m.
