Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rochester Man Arrested for Pointing Gun in Road Rage Incident
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at another motorist during what’s being described as a road rage incident along South Broadway Ave. Tuesday afternoon. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the incident was reported near the intersection of South Broadway...
Autopsy Ordered for Body of Young Man Found in Rochester Park
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a 20-year-old man found in a park in northwest Rochester Tuesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said there has not yet been an official cause of death, however the preliminary investigation indicates the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators believe the fatal shooting occurred about five hours before the man’s body was discovered.
Two Injury Crashes Reported Along Hwy. 63 North of Rochester
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 63 north of Rochester was briefly closed after a sedan struck a stalled semi Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the sedan, driven by 78-year-old Steven Stellmaker of Zumbro Falls, was traveling on Hwy. 63 south of Zumbro Falls when it collided with the stalled semi in the traffic lane shortly after 6 a.m. The highway was described as icy at the time of the crash.
winonaradio.com
Man Steals from Target, Caught Before Leaving Parking Lot
(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a report yesterday at around 3:00 p.m. that a male subject was stealing from Target. The report stated that a male subject by the name of Jake Anderson, aged 30 of Rochester, Minn. did his shopping at Target and left the store without paying.
RPD: $3,500 in Tools Stolen from Eyota Man’s Construction Trailer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a construction trailer burglary that is believed to have occurred over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a job site in the 4200 block of Cassidy Ridge Dr. Northeast on the report of a burglary and theft around 7:30 a.m. Monday. The victim, described as a 36-year-old Eyota man, told officers he locked up his trailer Friday afternoon and noticed the trailer’s lock had been cut when he returned to the job site Monday morning.
Check Out The Amazing Battle Happening Wednesday in Rochester
If you love loud music, people cheering and screaming, and possibly some gravity-defying stunts, you should show up on Wednesday, January 11th, for one of the best nights in Rochester, Minnesota!. Amazing Drumline Battle Happening Wednesday in Rochester, Minnesota. Drumlines, loudness, and helping out charities are all happening in one...
KAAL-TV
Rochester police: gunshot death “more than likely self-inflicted”
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 11, that the deceased person found at Manor Park Tuesday died from a gunshot wound that was “more than likely self-inflicted.”. Capt. Casey Moilanen said RPD would await autopsy results to be certain. He added that the 20-year-old man’s...
Which Rochester Is The Right Rochester For You? [quiz]
If you've lived here for any length of time, you know that Rochester, Minnesota isn't the only city with the name 'Rochester.' But just which 'Rochester' is the right 'Rochester' for you?. Our fair city of Rochester, Minnesota shares its name-- and is, in fact, named after-- the city with...
Wanted Rochester Man Arrested After Foot Chase With Police
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police officers chased down and apprehended a Rochester man with an active arrest warrant over the weekend. Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident in the 100 block of 10th St. Northwest called police shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday to report a man was banging on the door of her residence and attempting to break into her home.
Rochester Man Accused of Pointing Replica Airsoft Gun at Police
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a Rochester man who officers said pointed a replica airsoft gun at them over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to an apartment complex near Mayo High School in the 1400 block of 10th Ave. Southeast after neighbors reported overhearing a domestic argument and a man telling a woman in one of the apartments that he would kill her. Police arrived shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, knocked at the door and identified themselves but were not let into the apartment, Moilanen said.
Charges Against Rochester Assault Suspect Dismissed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Attorney's Office has been forced to dismiss the two felony charges that were filed last August against a Rochester man who was accused of choking a woman until she lost consciousness. A motion filed yesterday and Olmsted County Court indicates that, after...
KIMT
Rochester man, 21, arrested for attempting to force way into homes before he was tased by police
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 21-year-old man who tried to force his way into two homes was arrested Friday afternoon after he was tased. The situation began at 3:24 p.m. in the 100 block of 10th st. NW. when Terry Moon, of Rochester, was banging on a female’s door before police were called. Moon was located on N. Broadway Ave. and was told he was under arrest before he pulled a glass bottle from his pocket and told the officer to wait for backup.
Icy Conditions Lead to Over 100 Crashes on Minnesota Roads
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A quick hitting overnight precipitation system left Commuters with slick roads across southern Minnesota Wednesday morning. MnDOT said as of 8 a.m. the majority of major roadways in the Rochester area are either partially or completely covered with ice or a light slush. Several crashes and spinouts have been reported north of Rochester in Goodhue and Wabasha Counties.
Fight involving "sharp weapon" injures two workers at Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police in Bloomington are investigating a fight at a business that sent two workers to the hospital.It happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on the 8700 block of Harriet Avenue.The fight involved a "sharp weapon," and the employees suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating.
KIMT
Police: Rochester man threatens to kill woman before pointing replica gun at officers
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 61-year-old man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman was arrested Sunday after he pointed a replica gun at officers as they entered an apartment. Police said it happened at 3:24 p.m. in the 1400 block of 10th Ave. NE. when a man was heard telling a woman, “I’m going to kill you.”
KIMT
Police: Man found dead in Rochester park died of self-inflicted gunshot
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The death of a 20-year-old whose body was found in a Rochester park appears to be self-inflicted. Police were called just before 8 am Tuesday about a male lying against the building near the ice rink at Manor Park. Officers went to do a welfare check and say they found a deceased 20-year-old male from Rochester with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police say a firearm was found near the body.
What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian Near Carleton College in Northfield
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Northfield woman was injured after she was struck by a vehicle while navigating a crosswalk in her hometown Monday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 22-year-old Lucklita Theng was crossing Hwy. 19 near Carleton College at 2nd St. when she was hit by a vehicle traveling in the westbound lane of the highway. 79-year-old Sandra Titus of Northfield was operating the Toyota Rav4 that struck the young woman shortly before 10 a.m.
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Snowmobile crash seriously injures Owatonna man
A snowmobile crash in rural Steele County has seriously injured an Owatonna man. The crash involved a single snowmobile on a trail along the 11000 block of 42nd Avenue SW in Berlin Township near Hope, according to the Steele County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Saturday.
knuj.net
SLEEPY EYE MAN FACING ASSAULT CHARGES
A Sleepy Eye man is facing charges of assault and domestic assault after an incident in New Ulm Monday. New Ulm Police were called to a residence for a reported domestic. Officers spoke to a victim and the suspect Logan Zinniel. The victim told authorities that they were in the process of ending their relationship when they got into an argument about finances and the argument escalated and Zinniel allegedly became aggressive. The victim said that Zinniel pushed her down several times and injured her wrist. When officers spoke with Zinniel, he told them that the victim kicked and punched him in the arms and hit him in the head and that the only time he pushed the victim was when he was trying to get her away from him. Zinniel was placed under arrest for domestic assault. The victim went to the New Ulm Medical Center for treatment and was diagnosed with an acute fracture of the bone that connects the pinky to the wrist. Zinniel faces charges of felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor assault.
KROC News
Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 2