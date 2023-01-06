Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Locals scramble to fill void left by Petty's Meat Market closures
MELBOURNE — With the closing of the Wickham Road location in 2021, the empty hole left behind by Petty's Meat Market grew into a chasm when the Babcock Street store also shut its doors forever in October of 2022 after 46 years of service. Petty's Meat Market meant a...
DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced
Planned legislation pushed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis aims to replace Disney World's self-governing power with a state-run board comprised of appointees.
fox35orlando.com
FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023
A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
allears.net
Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
luxury-houses.net
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
Orlando theme park SeaWorld offering free admission to Florida preschoolers for the year
George Bernard Shaw once famously opined that youth is wasted on the young. And whether that particular sentiment is true or not is debatable, but what's not debatable is that the very youthful among us are going to have the chance to waste free admission to SeaWorld. The local theme park is bringing back their Preschool Card, offering gratis entrance to any Florida resident 5 years old or younger. Cardholders will be able to access the parks free through Dec. 31 of this year. Parents or guardians of eligible children must first register online and then claim the card in person at the park.
orangeobserver.com
Adopt a puppy at Crooked Can Brewing Company this weekend
Crooked Can Brewing Company is welcoming Our Cause 4 Paws Rescue to downtown Winter Garden this weekend. Eight puppies will give complimentary puppy breath and kisses to locals in attendance. The 8-week-old puppies are expected to be Shepherd mixes and will be medium sized adult dogs. Although there is no...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
villages-news.com
Developer should be challenged on deterioration of The Villages’ lifestyle
Why hasn’t the Developer been challenged at great length for not enforcing, or adding new, restrictive covenants to prevent current and/or future residents from allowing young children or short-term residents (using airbnbs) to destroy our lifestyle? One would think that using a home owned in The Villages as an airbnb is using it as running a business (which is currently not allowed). Perhaps many of us should write to the Orlando Sentinel who might publish our complaints and affect future sales by the Developer. The news of how our lifestyle is no longer what has been promised would speak as money and influence the Developer.
Front moving into area will cool things down again. Here’s how low temperatures will go
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front is moving into the area this evening, Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said. Temperatures will fall from the record mid-80s this week, all the way back to the 40s by early Friday morning. The ‘coolest’ time of the year on average...
sebastiandaily.com
Woman hit by car in the parking lot of Sebastian Walmart
On Monday, an 84-year-old woman was hit by a car in the Walmart parking lot in Sebastian, Florida. Police say the woman, from Micco, was walking towards the discount department store when a vehicle, operated by a 74-year-old driver, made a left turn and struck her. According to the accident...
fox35orlando.com
Man hit, killed in crash on US-1 and I-95 in Ormond Beach: Florida troopers
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck in Volusia County early Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at US Highway 1 and Interstate 95 in Ormond Beach. In a news release, FHP said the...
Movie producer convicted of robbing bank after running out of money while filming in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A producer who robbed a credit union in Belle Isle after running out of money while filming a movie in Florida has been convicted, federal prosecutors said Thursday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded...
WESH
Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
click orlando
2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday. [TRENDING: Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces...
cbs12.com
Felon from Indian River County arrested in Las Vegas
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — What happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas. On Jan. 5, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said it captured Joshua Plauche, a violent felon, in Las Vegas. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office received information that Plauche was on a flight from...
