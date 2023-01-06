Read full article on original website
Michigan EDGE Mike Morris announces NFL decision
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan edge rusher Mike Morris, the 2022 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, has declared for the NFL Draft, he announced Monday afternoon. Morris revealed the news on social media, writing the following farewell message:. My career at Michigan can only be described as...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
2024 blue-chip safety prospect Jordon Johnson-Rubell trims recruiting list
One of the most sought after 2024 safety prospects trimmed his list of suitors to 12. IMG Academy standout Jordon Johnson-Rubell's list of finalists is a diverse group of programs. He plans to focus his recruiting on Alabama, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Texas, USC and Wisconsin going forward.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
How Nick Saban voted in final coaches poll of 2022 football season
The 2022 college football season ended Monday night with Georgia embarrassing TCU, 65-7, in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs finished as the unanimous No. 1 team in the final USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll of the season, which was released Tuesday, but the rest of the ballots did not agree on who should be No. 2 – the Horned Frogs ultimately claimed the spot.
Sonny Dykes Sounds off after TCU gets Crushed by Georgia in the National Championship Game
Hear from TCU's Head Coach Sonny Dykes after TCU's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the National Championship Game.
Transferring Tennessee RB swaps Pac-12 rivals with new commitment
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has switched his commitment from one Pac-12 program to its fierce rival. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, who announced a commitment to Stanford in late December after going into the NCAA transfer portal following his freshman season with the Vols, announced via social media on Sunday he had committed to California. The former four-star prospect was announced by the Cardinal after his initial commitment, but instead appears headed to the Bay-area traditional rival Golden Bears, who went 4-8 this season under former Tennessee defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox.
Former Vols WR announces transfer commitment
Another of Tennessee’s outgoing players has made a transfer commitment to a new program. Wide receiver and return specialist Jimmy Holiday announced via social media on Sunday that he will transfer to Western Kentucky. The one-time quarterback saw opportunities limited on offense during the 2022 season, but was a fixture on special teams and the primary kickoff returner for the Vols and now will be hoping for more playing time for the Hilltoppers, who have had one of the top Group of Five offenses under head coach Tyson Helton – he went to Western Kentucky after the 2018 season when he was Tennessee’s offensive coordinator.
Iowa Football: Four breakout players to watch in 2023
The Hawkeyes offseason has begun. Now that the 2022 season has come to an end, it's never too early to speculate on how things might look in 2023. That's the beauty of having this job. Iowa will be losing plenty of talented players such as Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Lukas Van Ness among others, but there will be several players that are ready to breakout during the 2023 season. Let's dive into four of the top contenders.
Transfer Portal Notebook: FSU’s elite d-line haul, Wisconsin’s revamped QB room, latest updates
There’s a week to go before the 2023 winter transfer portal window closes until the spring. There’s sure to be a flurry of movement before then. But, for now, let’s run through some key storylines from over the past week or so of portal news. And you...
BYU officially announces signing of top JUCO quarterback Jake Retzlaff
BYU's 2023 quarterback room is officially started to take shape. Today, the Cougars announced that they have signed the top JUCO quarterback in the country, Riverside City College's Jake Retzlaff. He becomes the second addition to the quarterback room following the signing of Pittsburgh transfer Kedon Slovis a few weeks ago.
WATCH: Alabama Running Back Justice Haynes at the All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports brings college football fans footage from the 2023 All-American Bowl. Here is a look at Buford (Ga.) high school five-star running back Justice Haynes, who had a terrific week in the Lone Star State.
Top Tight End Target Headed to Notre Dame on Saturday
On Saturday, Notre Dame will hold its first Junior Day of the new year. The staff will focus its attention on the class of 2024 and is set to host a variety of prospects. As of today, all seven Notre Dame commits are expected on campus. Quarterback CJ Carr, receiver Cam Williams, offensive lineman Peter Jones, defensive lineman Owen Wafle, cornerback Karson Hobbs, tight end Jack Larsen, and running back Aneyas Williams have plans to be in South Bend.
Miami's interior pass rush will level up in 2023
The Miami Hurricanes will have the personnel to feature one of the most disruptive interior pass rushes in the country in 2023. On Monday evening, UM was able to add Purdue transfer Branson Deen, who was quietly one of the most effective pass rushers from the defensive tackle position in 2022.
PFF names Nixon to 2022 All-Pro team
Former South Carolina defensive back Keisean Nixon turned in a strong season in his first year with the Green Bay Packers. Nixon was stellar on the Packers’ special teams unit and he was awarded for his performance during the 2022 season on Tuesday by Pro Football Focus as he was placed on its 2022 All-Pro team as a return specialist. Here is what PFF said about Nixon in the article.
Virginia Tech Hokies DL Norell Pollard announces his Return for 2023
Virginia Tech received a huge boost to their defensive line when Norell Pollard announced via social media that he will be returning to Blacksburg, Virginia next fall. The fifth year senior was named a Captain ahead of the 2022 season and started in all 11 games. The seasoned defensive lineman has recorded 94 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, 2 fumble recoveries and 3 forced fumbles in his playing career.
All-American Bowl: Top performers from the entire week
SAN ANTONIO -- This past week saw many of the nation's best 2023 football prospects competing at the All-American Bowl, which provided an exceptional look at those players to provide further context into their games and how they may develop over the next few years. All-American Bowl week culminated in the East squad's lopsided 55-17 victory vs. the West, but from an individual standpoint, both rosters produced plenty of top performers.
Ohio State's Dawand Jones declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Ohio State right tackle Dawand Jones has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. This did not come as a surprise as Jones walked at the Buckeyes' Senior Day, and considered turning pro after last season. The 6-foot-8, 360-pound Jones is widely projected as a second-day pick (rounds 2-3). He has...
