Louisiana DOTD announces bid results for statewide projects
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that seven projects around the state received bids recently. Seven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $221.4 million. “As we wrap up 2022, the December letting features only seven projects, but there are several major infrastructure improvements within those seven,”...
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House
CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
DOTD announces planned Acadian Thruway closures
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana transportation officials are planning several closures along part of Acadian Thruway. The closures are expected to take place on the weekend of Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8, as well as on Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15. Cars and trucks will...
Rail Roundup: Patriot makes Louisiana purchase; BNSF joins Midwest hydrogen project
Patriot Rail completes acquisition of Louisiana short line. Jacksonville, Florida-based Patriot Rail has completed its acquisition of Delta Southern Railroad (DSRR), which operates two line segments in Louisiana. DSRR operates over 40 miles of track between two lines and it serves two port facilities on the Mississippi River, Lake Providence...
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
La Espuela Cantina & Grill Opening New Location in Lafayette
There is another Mexican restaurant coming to Lafayette. La Espuela Cantina & Grill will be opening in the former Picante and Sombrero location at 3255 NW Evangeline Thruway. The name of this restaurant may sound familiar because this family-owned business started out in St. Martinville. The newest expansion to North...
5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day's Drive Away
If you're looking for a day trip getaway that includes a walk in the woods and the relaxing sound of falling water Louisiana has some great destinations.
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-12 After Colliding with a Car and Crashing into a Tree
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash on I-12 After Colliding with a Car and Crashing into a Tree. Louisiana – An unrestrained 56-year-old Louisiana woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash on January 6, 2023, on Interstate 12 after the vehicle she was driving collided with the rear of a car, was then hit by an 18-wheeler, and collided with a tree.
Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants
Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Three 17-year-old males and one adult from Louisiana were arrested for armed robbery after allegedly pulling over multiple drivers and stealing personal belongings with the use of flashing headlights in December 2022.
Did You Know Louisiana Had A State Bug And Drink?
Who knew? Louisiana has a state insect and drink. Louisiana's state insect is so popular that 16 other states also made this insect their #1 bug. The Western or European Honey Bee was named the state bug of Louisiana because of its huge impact on the state economy. Bees are an important role in agriculture in Louisiana their pollination is important to the survival of animals and plant life.
Search for Mandeville on Lake Pontchartrain suspended
Search efforts for a Mandeville man are underway in St. Tammany Parish after detectives say his unoccupied boat was found floating in Lake Pontchartrain Sunday morning.
When did Louisiana start regulating tinted windows, and what is the law? Curious Louisiana finds out.
Robert Stevenson has noticed windows that are tinted so dark that he can't see the people inside in some cars on the Louisiana roads he travels, and they've sparked a question. "In Louisiana, it used to be illegal to have tinted windows on the windshield, driver's side and passenger side...
Man robs Ambassador Caffery store with long rifle, escapes in Nissan
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Police Department is asking the public for help finding the man who robbed a store on Ambassador Caffery Parkway at gunpoint. Police said the man got out a dark colored Nissan, walked into the store around 11 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022, and took an undisclosed amount of money. He […]
Mega Millions – Louisiana Gets Winners, Jackpot Still Growing
You can ask Louisiana Mega Millions Lottery players in Eunice, New Orleans, Houma, and Slidell if it pays to play the game. They'll likely say yes because lottery players in each of those Louisiana cities have experienced firsthand what it's like to win big money while hoping for bigger money.
This Texas Highway Is Being Expanded To Hopefully Reduce Congestion
These improvements will hopefully reduce congestion on "one of the top most congested highways" in Texas.
Buc-ee's is bringing brisket and Beaver Nuggets to Louisiana
It's not where you would expect.
In Louisiana it’s Illegal to Take Pictures on Railroad Tracks
With high school graduation ceremonies sparking up in a few months, senior pictures are starting to be discussed across Acadiana. If the idea of taking senior pictures on train tracks is part of the plan, you're going to want to throw that idea out. Is It Illegal To Take Pictures...
Louisiana Poacher Busted for “Big Buck Contest” Fraud
A Louisiana man was arrested last week for a slew of criminal charges that include poaching whitetail deer, trespassing on private property, and alleged “hunting contest fraud.” According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries (LDWF), Farrion Fletcher Jr. of Georgetown, Louisiana poached three antlered deer during the 2022-23 hunting season—one of which he entered into a “big buck contest.” He now faces thousands of dollars in fines and restitution and more than a year in jail.
Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund
BATON ROUGE - After overbilling customers for years, a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory system is calling for a refund for Entergy customers across Louisiana. When it'll come is something Entergy says they aren't sure of. In the meantime, residents across Baton Rouge are still dealing with incredibly high Entergy bills.
In the marsh's muck at a river diversion, Louisiana’s past and future collide
The willow trees and cutgrass emerging from the muck in this swampy stretch of St. Charles Parish west of the Mississippi River are in some ways Louisiana’s past brought back to life. They could also be its future. “Imagine what we could do when we start really targeting this...
