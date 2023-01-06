ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 4

Related
Z94

Oklahomans Wash Their Chicken Before Cooking It?

While we regularly grow bored with our normal internet routines, sometimes something will hop out and shock us. The first day back at work after being sick, trying to pass the time since I won't be getting my noon o'clock nap in, I stumble across a question one Facebook user was brave enough to ask the others...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma Ranked Among the Lowest in the US for Life Expectancy

There are many things that contribute to a person's overall life expectancy like health, lifestyle, occupation, diet, genetics, and bad habits. But did you know where you live could also determine you're life expectancy?. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHERE OKLAHOMA RANKED IN LIFE EXPECTANCY. A new study that NiceRX.com conducted...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History

There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

Ryan Walters steps down from nonprofit role that drew scrutiny

Incoming State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters has tendered his resignation from the helm of a nonprofit whose donors include advocates for education privatization and charter schools. Lee Denney, former state representative and current board member of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, confirmed in a text message Sunday that Walters had...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

New bill would ban gender-confirming care for anyone under 26 in Oklahoma

NEW YORK — A new bill would make it a felony for anyone under the age of 26 to access gender-confirming care in the state of Oklahoma. Senate Bill 129, sponsored by Republican state Sen. David Bullard, is the most recent anti-transgender care bill to be introduced in an ongoing push against gender-confirming care by Republican legislators across the country.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WIBW

Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
TOPEKA, KS
JudyD

Small Towns in Oklahoma: Kosoma

Small communities built by Choctaw heritage and early white settlers. Between Antlers and Clayton on Highway 2, Kosoma is a small community in southeastern Oklahoma. Marked now only by a cemetery and a church, Kosoma was once a thriving lumber town along the Kiamichi Railroad line.
OKLAHOMA STATE
iheart.com

Legislation Proposed To Increase Pay For Oklahoma Poll Workers

Senator Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, is drafting legislation for the 2023 session to increase pay for election poll workers. “Poll workers are instrumental in ensuring integrity in Oklahoma’s elections and are absolutely essential to the process,” Hamilton said. “But this last election cycle, many counties faced worker shortages. I believe increasing the compensation for these jobs would definitely help address this issue.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma to Make Sports Betting Legal

If you haven't heard the news yet Oklahoma is looking to make sports betting legal. Just recently Governor Kevin Stitt on his official Twitter page stated that he supports legal sports betting according to a Tweet he posted yesterday (01-03-22). We could be seeing a change in the current state law sometime really soon.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy