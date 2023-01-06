Read full article on original website
Oklahomans Wash Their Chicken Before Cooking It?
While we regularly grow bored with our normal internet routines, sometimes something will hop out and shock us. The first day back at work after being sick, trying to pass the time since I won't be getting my noon o'clock nap in, I stumble across a question one Facebook user was brave enough to ask the others...
Oklahoma Ranked Among the Lowest in the US for Life Expectancy
There are many things that contribute to a person's overall life expectancy like health, lifestyle, occupation, diet, genetics, and bad habits. But did you know where you live could also determine you're life expectancy?. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHERE OKLAHOMA RANKED IN LIFE EXPECTANCY. A new study that NiceRX.com conducted...
Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History
There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
Oklahomans await charges after insurrection anniversary
President Biden handed out a plethora of award medals for those individuals defending the capitol and protecting Democracy this week.
readfrontier.org
Ryan Walters steps down from nonprofit role that drew scrutiny
Incoming State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters has tendered his resignation from the helm of a nonprofit whose donors include advocates for education privatization and charter schools. Lee Denney, former state representative and current board member of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, confirmed in a text message Sunday that Walters had...
KOCO
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt set to be sworn into office for second time
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt will be sworn into office for the second time. Setup for the inauguration took place all week at the Capitol. The ceremony starts at 11:30 a.m. Monday. More than 2,000 people are expected to attend, along with several hundred students.
OK Lawmaker files bill to repeal controversial education law
This week, Rep. Rosecrants filed the “Restoration of Sanity in Education Act.”
New bill would ban gender-confirming care for anyone under 26 in Oklahoma
NEW YORK — A new bill would make it a felony for anyone under the age of 26 to access gender-confirming care in the state of Oklahoma. Senate Bill 129, sponsored by Republican state Sen. David Bullard, is the most recent anti-transgender care bill to be introduced in an ongoing push against gender-confirming care by Republican legislators across the country.
KFOR
What does an ‘Atmospheric River’ pattern mean for Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma is in an “Atmospheric River” weather pattern which delivers lots of precipitation to the west coast and mountains!. However, it’s a very dry and mild pattern for Oklahoma!. The wild fire threat biggest concern in the coming days!
WIBW
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
“Most Haunted Road In Oklahoma”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
Oklahoma is known for its rich history, diverse landscapes, and friendly communities, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. From abandoned stretches of highway to rural roads with a dark past, these five haunted roads in Oklahoma are sure to send a chill down your spine.
Biden-Harris Administration invests in expanding Oklahoma’s meat supply
The Biden-Harris Administration is investing $250,000 in a local ranching operation to help process and market beef from Oklahoma.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Republican files bill ending corporal punishment for students with disabilities
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma is one of nineteen states in the nation that allows corporal punishment in schools. One state lawmaker is hoping to change the conversation, introducing a bill to prohibit using that type of punishment on students with disabilities. Rep. John Talley, (R)-Stillwater, believes that how...
Small Towns in Oklahoma: Kosoma
Small communities built by Choctaw heritage and early white settlers. Between Antlers and Clayton on Highway 2, Kosoma is a small community in southeastern Oklahoma. Marked now only by a cemetery and a church, Kosoma was once a thriving lumber town along the Kiamichi Railroad line.
Hofmeister launches online portal to track school districts’ use of federal relief funds
Oklahomans can now track school districts' use of federal COVID relief funds with a new online portal.
OK lawmaker files bills to target classroom ‘wokeness’
An Oklahoma state senator says he wants to target "modern wokeness" in classrooms with a series of measures.
iheart.com
Legislation Proposed To Increase Pay For Oklahoma Poll Workers
Senator Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, is drafting legislation for the 2023 session to increase pay for election poll workers. “Poll workers are instrumental in ensuring integrity in Oklahoma’s elections and are absolutely essential to the process,” Hamilton said. “But this last election cycle, many counties faced worker shortages. I believe increasing the compensation for these jobs would definitely help address this issue.”
New record set for January tornadoes in Oklahoma
Five tornadoes — all tracked in the same night — set the record for tornadoes in the month of January in Oklahoma.
lawrencekstimes.com
What has happened to the 9 Kansas residents charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection?
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. Two years have passed since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. To mark...
Oklahoma to Make Sports Betting Legal
If you haven't heard the news yet Oklahoma is looking to make sports betting legal. Just recently Governor Kevin Stitt on his official Twitter page stated that he supports legal sports betting according to a Tweet he posted yesterday (01-03-22). We could be seeing a change in the current state law sometime really soon.
