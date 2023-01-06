Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Garvin County shooting leads to suspect on the loose and exclusive on-camera arrest hours later
A domestic incident between a stepdad and stepson leads to a shooting in Garvin County Saturday night. KFOR caught an exclusive on-camera arrest police made after searching for the suspect for hours.
newschannel6now.com
WFPD: Man makes threat with knife, assaults officers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man early Monday morning after he allegedly threatened someone with a knife and assaulted officers during his arrest. Officers were called out to the 1600 block of Hawes Avenue around 11:33 p.m. on Sunday night. The victim reportedly...
easttexasradio.com
Walmart Ring In Twelve Counties – Arrests Made
Robert Lee Williams, 27, of Galveston, pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 Friday in 30th District Court at Wichita Falls. Williams had two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to electronics theft from Walmarts across Texas. His agreement was for a two-year term in a state jail. Williams is in Llano Jail for a robbery that occurred in San Angelo. Other Walmarts included counties of Tom Green, Angelina, Tarrant, McClennan, Hill, Galveston, Brazoria, Sumner, Matagorda, Bell, Harris, and Hillsboro. Corporate Walmart security officials say three suspects had been arrested for theft in a Walmart in Lufkin earlier in 2019. A Walmart Global Investigator told police that they linked Williams to numerous Walmart thefts across Texas ranging up to $20,000.
kswo.com
Crime Stoppers releases pics of ‘person of interest’ in recent Lawton homicide
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma releases pictures of a “person of interest” in the recent homicide of Shane Chockpoyah. The photos show a female entering a gas station located at 2401 NW Cache Road just after 11 a.m. on December 31. The female is...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Crime Stoppers says ‘person of interest’ has been identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma says a woman who was described as a “person of interest” in the death of Shane Chockpoyah has been identified. On Thursday, the organization posted five pictures of a woman entering a Lawton gas station and asked the community for help in identifying her.
kswo.com
Lawton doctor charged with animal cruelty
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton doctor is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly killing a dog. 36-year-old Daniel Moses Garrison is facing one felony count of cruelty to animals. According to court documents, in mid-December, two men working in west Lawton said they heard what sounded like a dog...
Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure
Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPD says driver in deadly August wreck was under the influence of alcohol, drugs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released a new update in a deadly wreck which happened in August of 2022. Mason Mulvany, 18, the driver of a vehicle which struck and killed 62-year-old Jennie Mangold at the intersection of NE Flower Mound and Cache Road was under the influence of alcohol and THC at the time of the crash.
Tangled web of alleged deceit weaved at Double D Liquor
Another alleged forgery attempt at Double D Liquor on Seymour Highway resulted in three arrests after a clerk quickly spotted a hole in the suspects' stories.
Oscar Mayer is Hiring Wienermobile Drivers Apply Today
It's one of the most recognizable, celebrated, and iconic vehicles on the road, the legendary Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. It's been on the road and a BIG PART of Americana since 1936 and still going strong today. SCROLL DOWN & APPLY TO BECOME AN OSCAR MAYER WIENERMOBILE DRIVER. I've been fortunate...
Iowa Park man charged with exploitation of his mother
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man is charged with exploiting his elderly mother by using her social security payments for personal purchases. Raimy Winter was booked for exploitation of the elderly on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The investigation began in December after an Adult Protective Services investigator notified police that Winter was in […]
Oklahomans Wash Their Chicken Before Cooking It?
While we regularly grow bored with our normal internet routines, sometimes something will hop out and shock us. The first day back at work after being sick, trying to pass the time since I won't be getting my noon o'clock nap in, I stumble across a question one Facebook user was brave enough to ask the others...
kswo.com
LPD looking for vehicle involved in hit and run
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is looking for the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night. The wreck happened at SW 11th and Lee around 7:45 p.m. In a video posted by police, you see a dark-colored truck slam into a white SUV...
Man bites dog, hits boy, makes plea deal
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Florida man who bit a dog and hit his stepson pleads guilty today, January 5, 2023, and will be on probation for 3 years, pay a $1,000 fine and perform 160 hours of unpaid community service. James William Stevenson was arrested for injury to a child in May 2020 in […]
Today I Learned This Was Illegal in Wichita Falls and It Could Cost You $500
I will bet significant money that a LOT of folks in Wichita Falls are not following this because I had no idea it was a thing. So this morning I happened to see a story out of San Antonio where a woman was charged $200 for not having a permit for her alarm system in her house. A permit for an alarm? I had never heard of such a thing.
When will QuikTrip open in Wichita Falls?
Officials with QuikTrip have confirmed the date of the Wichita Falls location's grand opening.
One arrested after pursuit and manhunt
WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man involved in a high-speed pursuit a few nights ago after a search near Hampton and Stesco road. According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, 49-year-old James Daniel Harris evaded police a few nights ago during a chase and was able to get away. Since then, […]
Lawton Police Dept. Citizens’ Police Academy is Back in 2023
It's back! LPD's (Lawton Police Department's) CPA (Citizens' Police Academy) returns in 2023 on Thursday, January 5th (01-05-23). Space is limited so if you're interested you'll need to get signed up ASAP. Anyone who is 18 years of age or older and lives in the Lawton, Fort Sill community is welcome to be a part of CPA.
Experience City Lights, Country Nights in Lawton, Oklahoma
One of the many things I love about living in Oklahoma is that you have multiple places to experience lively city life and quiet country living. Some weekends you want to jet off to Oklahoma City or Tulsa to shop, go to a big concert or try different foods. Then there are breaks where you want to be secluded in the woods or breathe in that fresh, wide-open country air.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 6, 2023
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
