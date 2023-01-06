Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
Lawmakers Face Balancing Act On Budget As Legislative Session Begins
INDIANAPOLIS — The legislative session gavels in today as lawmakers will discuss and debate potential new laws for the state of Indiana. The biggest discussion of this session will be how Indiana leaders will spend your tax money over the next two years. Lawmakers will spend the next four months hammering out a budget that will likely center around three main tenants.
warricknews.com
Governor, chief justice to deliver annual addresses to Hoosiers
The annual addresses by the leaders of Indiana’s executive and judicial branches of government are scheduled for this week. Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2023 State of the State speech Tuesday to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Republican...
korncountry.com
Gov. Holcomb’s State of State Address is Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb will give his 2023 State of the State address this Tuesday, January 10. The annual speech is an opportunity for the governor to review accomplishments, preview his agenda for the coming year, and detail the overall condition of the Hoosier state. It will be delivered to Indiana citizens from a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly in the House of Representatives chamber.
WOWO News
Dept. of Revenue announces tax changes
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The Indiana Department of Revenue is making several tax changes for individuals for the 2023 tax filing season. The amendments include rate changes for the earned income credit, adoption credits, and a new form for Hoosiers with more than one wage statement. Additionally, the...
WISH-TV
Cannabis advocates to gather at Indiana Statehouse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple speakers are gathering for a press conference and rally for responsible cannabis reform. The press conference will start at 11 a.m. Monday at the Indiana Statehouse. The rally is scheduled from 12:30-3 p.m. According to a release, this is a chance for Hoosiers who support...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Holcomb unveils 2023 agenda; lawmakers preview ideas for new session
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, “All INdiana Politics” talked with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb after he unveiled his big agenda for 2023. Also this week, News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sat down one-on-one with lawmakers from both parties about their ideas for when session begins Monday.
indypolitics.org
Indiana’s Finances
Indy Politics speaks with Stephanie Wells, the new head of the Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute. The Insitute is a non-partisan and unbiased research organization examining the impact of Indiana taxing and spending policies. We discuss the upcoming budget, revenue forecast, talent development and the discussion regarding eliminating the state income...
city-countyobserver.com
Indiana DOR Shares Changes For Upcoming Tax Season
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) wants individuals to be aware of several tax changes as the 2023 tax filing season approaches. In addition, DOR wants to remind low-income Hoosiers who received Social Security income in 2022 and who meet other eligibility criteria that they will need to file a tax return to claim the $200 Automatic Taxpayer Refund, even if they do not normally need to file a tax return.
cbs4indy.com
How Hoosiers on Social Security can get the $200 Automatic Taxpayer Refund as a tax credit
INDIANAPOLIS – The state released some additional guidance regarding the Automatic Taxpayer Refund. Some Hoosiers will be able to claim the money as a refundable tax credit. Those eligible for the tax credit must meet the following conditions:. They were not eligible for the initial, $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund...
3 GOP Indiana governor hopefuls all have millions in bank
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The three Republicans who have launched campaigns for the 2024 Indiana governor’s election all say they ended December with about $3 million in the bank. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s campaign said Friday that it had $3.1 million in cash for her bid to replace current Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who can’t seek […]
Holcomb outlines big spending plans for education, public health, police in 2023 budget
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb rolled out proposals for several major funding increases in the next state budget, including education, salary increases for state police troopers, and millions more for public health services. The post Holcomb outlines big spending plans for education, public health, police in 2023 budget appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Indiana lawmakers should expand preschool and college access, advocates say
As Indiana lawmakers prepare to create the state’s next biennial budget, education advocates have coalesced around a few key issues that they say will best support Hoosier students and families. They see expanding access to both early learning and higher education as critical to the state’s economic health. And they hope to see another historic funding bump for K-12 education in order to help alleviate rising operating costs and school staffing shortages. They...
Lawmakers cautiously eye property tax relief with big bills on horizon
Indiana lawmakers are drawing up changes to the state’s property tax system, with high value assessments last spring pointing toward potentially high bills this year. But their approach has been cautious, laden with warnings about a lack of data and negative consequences. Taxable assessed values shot up 15% from 2021 to 2022 — even after […] The post Lawmakers cautiously eye property tax relief with big bills on horizon appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
cbs4indy.com
city-countyobserver.com
Suzanne Crouch Announces Over 3.1 Million Cash on Hand
Evansville, IND. (January 5, 2023) — Suzanne Crouch, current Indiana Lieutenant Governor, announces she has over 3.1 Million Dollars cash on hand as she heads into 2023 in her campaign for Governor. “We have exceeded our 2022 fundraising goals, and our numbers are strong. I will be competitive with...
hometownnewsnow.com
Bill Could Put Legislators in Pickle
(Indianapolis, IN) - The Indiana State Legislature is expected to have something not so serious to chew on during this year’s session, which begins on Monday. After unveiling his 2023 Next Level Agenda this week, Gov. Eric Holcomb said a bill will be introduced to designate the breaded pork tenderloin as Indiana’s official state sandwich.
WOWO News
New contract for Medicaid operator
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The operator of Indiana’s Medicaid program will continue to run the healthcare insurance system for the state. The Family and Social Services Administration has awarded MDwise a four-year contract to provide risk-based managed care services statewide. MDWise has managed healthcare benefits to low-income...
city-countyobserver.com
Energy Assistance Program + Winter Disconnection Moratorium
Energy Assistance Program + Winter Disconnection Moratorium. The application period for Indiana’s Energy Assistance Program (EAP) opened on October 3, 2022. In response to rising energy costs, the program increased some of the potential benefits to better assist applicants. So far this program year, more than 55,000 households have had their application approved. More than 15,000 households have received crisis assistance, meaning those households either had their service restored or disconnection was prevented.
ISP troopers could see a $17,000 starting pay increase
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana troopers could soon see a significant increase in pay following a proposed budget from Governor Eric Holcomb. Governor Holcomb announced his proposed budget this week ahead of the legislative session starting on Monday. Part of the proposal is to raise the starting pay of Indiana State Troopers from $53,000 […]
wfft.com
Here's what you need to know about Indiana's new tax laws
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – It’s January, but before we know it, the deadline to file taxes will be here. That’s Tuesday, April 18. Here’s what you need to know about Indiana’s new tax laws. First, the income tax for 2023 and 2024 is now...
