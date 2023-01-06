Nobody said it was easy being a Vikings fan, but when your neighbor is Kirk Cousins, you have to show your purple pride and Minnesota Nice. When Cousins first came to Minnesota I remember seeing an interview with him and his wife and young son and I thought to myself not only were they the cutest couple, but he and his wife seemed so incredibly nice. That has not changed although I do joke that Cousins is a robot since he is always so cool and calm during games.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO