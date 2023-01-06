Read full article on original website
Faribault Girls Basketball Snaps Long Losing Streak to Owatonna
The Faribault Falcons were without their second leading scorer but tonight they snapped what is believed to be a 25 game losing streak to the Owatonna Huskies. The Falcons were led by eighth grade student Amira Williams with 18 points including numerous clutch baskets and rebounds plus 4 free throws in the closing minutes of the 47-43 game.
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
Icy Conditions Lead to Over 100 Crashes on Minnesota Roads
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A quick hitting overnight precipitation system left Commuters with slick roads across southern Minnesota Wednesday morning. MnDOT said as of 8 a.m. the majority of major roadways in the Rochester area are either partially or completely covered with ice or a light slush. Several crashes and spinouts have been reported north of Rochester in Goodhue and Wabasha Counties.
Good Day for Soup, Here’s Where to Get a Great Bowl in Owatonna
I'm a soup lover twelve months a year, but never is it more comforting than on one of these chilly Minnesota winter days. I enjoy making soup at home -- sometimes on the stovetop, but more frequently in my Insta Pot or Crock Pot. There's nothing like walking in the door at the end of the day when a batch of soup has been in the slow cooker all day.
Kirk Cousins’ Neighbor Makes Sure His Driveway Is Always Clear Of Snow
Nobody said it was easy being a Vikings fan, but when your neighbor is Kirk Cousins, you have to show your purple pride and Minnesota Nice. When Cousins first came to Minnesota I remember seeing an interview with him and his wife and young son and I thought to myself not only were they the cutest couple, but he and his wife seemed so incredibly nice. That has not changed although I do joke that Cousins is a robot since he is always so cool and calm during games.
Hurry! Time is Almost Out to Try This Fun Event at US Bank Stadium
Wanna try something fun and unique at the home of the Vikings? Well, you still can because the Winter Warm-Up program is still going on at US Bank Stadium! But it ends SOON!. If you are wondering what the heck I am talking about, I was just as shocked when I saw a TikTok of a girl rollerblading around the stadium!
Check For These Tickets! Minnesota Lottery Has Millions In Unclaimed Prizes
Imagine having a million-dollar lottery ticket and not knowing it? You have to check your numbers! Or worse, imagine knowing you have that ticket but not knowing where it is. You would lose your mind if the numbers you selected every week were drawn, but you weren’t able to find the ticket!
You Will Not Believe This is Minnesota’s Loneliest City!
Do you feel lonely in the city you live in? Or is it just the winter blues? Well, there is actually a survey, which found the loneliest cities in America, and Minnesota made the list. And you will not believe which city it is!. So how do you figure out...
Correa Passes Twins Physical, $200M Deal Finalized
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — This time, Carlos Correa’s deal is done. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Correa passed his physical exam and finalized a $200 million, six-year contract with Minnesota. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Twins had yet to make the announcement.
Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian Near Carleton College in Northfield
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Northfield woman was injured after she was struck by a vehicle while navigating a crosswalk in her hometown Monday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 22-year-old Lucklita Theng was crossing Hwy. 19 near Carleton College at 2nd St. when she was hit by a vehicle traveling in the westbound lane of the highway. 79-year-old Sandra Titus of Northfield was operating the Toyota Rav4 that struck the young woman shortly before 10 a.m.
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of central and southern Minnesota in effect from 9:00 pm tonight through 6:00 am Wednesday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Rice counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. A...
Big Brother/Sisters of Southern Minnesota Receives Gift of $7,000 from Profinium Dreams Foundation
Profinium Dreams Foundation recently has gifted Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota $7,000 to assist in achieving their mission of supporting youth in Southern Minnesota through mentoring!. The Profinium Dreams Foundation, located in Fairmont, believes in helping those at tipping point moments in their lives, making an impact in...
Rochester Man Arrested for Pointing Gun in Road Rage Incident
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at another motorist during what’s being described as a road rage incident along South Broadway Ave. Tuesday afternoon. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the incident was reported near the intersection of South Broadway...
It’s Over Again: Another Airline Ending Direct Flight From Minnesota
If you're looking to head to the biggest city in the U.S. later this winter, you'll have one less choice here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes because this airline is canceling its direct flight from Minnesota. The only constant thing about the airline industry seems to be change, with...
Faribault Home Fire Causes Major Damage
Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst reports at 6:42 p.m. January 9, 2023 firefighters along with the Faribault Police Department and North Ambulance were dispatched to a structure fire at 1410 Central Avenue. Occupants reported seeing a fire in the bathroom of the home as they exited. In a News Release...
(UPDATE) Man Found Dead From Gunshot Wound in Rochester Park
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department has released some additional information concerning the discovery of a deceased person in the city park this morning. A news release says officers were sent to Manor Park in the Country Club Manor neighborhood in northwest Rochester around 8 AM after...
Stewartville Man Admits to Manslaughter Charge For Fatal Overdose
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Stewartville man today accepted a plea agreement with Goodhue County prosecutors and entered a guilty plea to a second-degree manslaughter charge stemming from a fatal drug overdose in the Twin Cities. In exchange for the guilty plea from 26-year-old Brandon Mann, prosecutors agreed...
Faribault City Council Vacancy is Announced
Kevin Voracek, Faribault Mayor told KDHL listeners during the morning news Wednesday, January 11, 2023 that Council Member Jonathan Wood has submitted his resignation to City Hall. Here is a edited version of Voracek giving details about the Council and Work Session. Here is the Notice of City Council Vacancy...
KDHL AM 920
ABOUT
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
