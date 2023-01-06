Read full article on original website
Related
Kaia Gerber Aims For Simplicity in Tulle Dress and Peep-Toe Pumps at Louis Vuitton and W Magazine Dinner
Kaia Gerber attended Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s awards season dinner yesterday in Beverly Hills, Calif. The budding model was dressed in a simplistic all-black ensemble for the occasion along with peep-toe footwear to boot. Gerber’s ensemble was mainly comprised of a strappy black maxi gown made of tulle. The floor-length garment featured a plunging neckline and thin shoulder straps, the fitted bodice giving way to a flowing A-line skirt. The “Babylon” actress carried a shiny circular black clutch with gold hardware that matched the studs that accompanied her dress. Although subdued, the runway model’s accessories packed a punch, especially when paired...
7 New Tory Burch Pieces to Buy for 2023 — On Sale Now
Get the new year started off right by picking up one of these awesome deals from Tory Burch for an extra 25% off right now — details
AOL Corp
The best handbag deals at Nordstrom’s end-of-year clearance sale that you need to see now
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Want to start the new year with a...
Essence
Keke Palmer Shares A Glimpse Of Her Maternity Shoot
Keke Palmer shared a stunning photo of herself and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, for her maternity photo. Palmer shared the picture on Instagram, leaving everyone online stunned as she shines in her intergalactic-themed shoot shot by photographer David LaChapelle. “Its giving POETRY. It’s giving MICHAEL ANGELO. It’s giving SISTINE CHAPEL....
hypebeast.com
Tiffany & Co. x Fendi Release Limited Edition "Tiffany Blue" Baguette Bag
The long-awaited Tiffany & Co. x Fendi Baguette Bag arriving in the titular “Tiffany Blue” color, has officially dropped. The release celebrates the 25th anniversary of the FENDI Baguette Bag, paying homage to the iconic bag designed and created by Silvia Venturini Fendi in 1997. The bag was named after its attitude, and expected to be worn under the arm, just like a baguette loaf. Since its inception, the bag has immediately become one of the most sought-after designs in the world of fashion.
TikTok Proves the K18 Hair Mask Is Worth the Hype, Reviving and Transforming Damaged Strands in 4 Minutes
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. If you've ever stopped mid-scroll on TikTok or...
AOL Corp
'Aging is a state of mind': Jaclyn Smith launches HSN clothing line for 'real people'
Jaclyn Smith has spent 35 years working in the apparel industry and a lifetime honing her own personal style. Now she's combining the two with the launch of her first-ever clothing line for HSN, a collection designed to bring the comfort and versatility of her own wardrobe to every woman, everywhere. "It's from my closet to their closet," she told Yahoo Life.
The Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Shoe Deals From Sam Edelman, Loeffler Randall, Birkenstock & More
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deals: Get $198 Bags for $49 and $380 Bags for $79
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Golden Globes 2023 Preview: Fashion ‘Gone Wild’
“Now that the Globes are back, let’s have fun,” said stylist Jennifer Austin. The fashion world seems ready for the first major red-carpet moment of the year when the award show returns Tuesday. And while there may be a slight shadow looming over the carpet, the industry is looking forward.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition “The strides that they made and changes that they made were good,” Austin continued, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. She’s dressing Angela Bassett, nominated...
Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Last Day to Shop: 60% Off Tory Burch, Spanx, Free People, Ugg, and More
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hailey Bieber Masters Date Night Style in Gray Suit and Sleek Black Lug Sole Boots with Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber was spotted out in Los Angeles dressed dapperly on a date alongside her husband and musician Justin Bieber. The model meant business, showing her stuff in a gray two piece suit and black boots. The star’s ensemble was comprised of an oversized pinstriped blazer with a boxy silhouette worn overtop a plain gray cropped top. On bottom, the Rhode Skin owner sported matching gray pinstripe slacks featuring a slouchy fit, meaning that the style sat low on her hips. Menswear-inspired suits for women sometimes feature oversized blazers and roomy trousers. Though slightly oversized, these suits are made with a women’s...
hypebeast.com
Dr. Martens Rings in Lunar New Year With Special-Edition 1460 and 1461 Boots
Once again joining in on the Lunar New Year celebrations is Dr. Martens, which retunes its classic 1460 8-eye boot and 1461 3-eye oxfords with special gold charms and bright red details. Both pairs of boots are fitted with mismatched character-engraved lace charms, gold D rings, and aglets which accent...
insideevs.com
Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Spotted Cruising In A New Rivian R1S
Actor Ben Affleck is said to have recently taken delivery of a brand new Rivian R1S electric SUV and was seen cruising around with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez whom he married in last year. This video of the power couple aboard a Rivian vehicle and cruising through Santa Monica can only mean good things for the brand, as it means its name will reach a wider audience that may otherwise not have known what it is or that it even exists.
Inside Nicola Peltz’s butterfly-themed 28th birthday party: ‘Happiness’
He gives her the butterflies. Nicola Peltz showed some serious PDA with husband Brooklyn Beckham at her lavish butterfly-themed birthday bash in West Hollywood, Calif., Monday night. Peltz, who turned 28, posted a series of Instagram photos from her birthday festivities at Cecconi’s, one of which included a snap of herself and 23-year-old Beckham cozying up to each other with big smiles on their faces. “what happiness looks like 💖🦋🎂,” she captioned the post. The actress celebrated her birthday surrounded by family and friends including Selena Gomez, who attended the chic soirée in a black Ferrari crewneck sweatshirt. Also there were her parents, billionaire...
Take a (Virtual) Step Inside This Influencer’s Eclectic Condo and Shop Her Fashionable Finds
Take a virtual tour of influencer Anni Vanderbeek’s eclectic condo and shop her must-have items.
netflixjunkie.com
Not Juliana Nalu, Kanye West Re-Emerges With a New Blonde by His Side
The past few days have churned out enough drama to last the Internet for a couple of months, but Kanye West cannot help but push the boundaries. After causing an Internet frenzy with his supposed disappearance and rumored ex-flame Jeffree Star chiming in at just the right time to let fans in on his involvement with the Illuminati, the rapper has been spotted for the first time. Given how the rapper, towards the end of the year, was out and about stepping into controversies, taking it up a notch every time he was in front of a camera, his sudden absence did not miss anyone’s eye.
Say Hello to Your New Favorite Winter Sweater From Amazon
This basic sweater from The Drop has details which elevate its look, and we're convinced we all need it — find out more
architecturaldigest.com
Michael B. Jordan Lists Farmhouse-Style Encino Home for $13 Million
Michael B. Jordan may be gearing up for the March release of his directorial debut Creed III, which he also stars in, but the actor still found time to put his sprawling Los Angeles farmhouse-style property on the market for just under $13 million. Clocking in at about 12,300 square feet, the modern structure hosts eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and an additional four half-baths.
Jordyn Woods Shines in Fuzzy Slit Dress & Sparkling Sandals at Sister Jodie Woods’ Birthday Party
Jordyn Woods was a vision in white while attending her sister Jodie Woods’ birthday party on Saturday. Over the weekend, the model and fashion influencer uploaded a slew of images and Reels on Instagram. Woods posed in a white fuzzy one-shoulder dress by Hanifa. The soft floor-length piece featured sheer slits at the top and throughout the skirt. The garment also included a thick shoulder strap and fitted bodice. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) To further elevate the moment, the ShoeDazzle ambassador accessorized with an array of jewelry including dangling diamond earrings, statement pearl and...
Comments / 0