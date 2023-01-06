The past few days have churned out enough drama to last the Internet for a couple of months, but Kanye West cannot help but push the boundaries. After causing an Internet frenzy with his supposed disappearance and rumored ex-flame Jeffree Star chiming in at just the right time to let fans in on his involvement with the Illuminati, the rapper has been spotted for the first time. Given how the rapper, towards the end of the year, was out and about stepping into controversies, taking it up a notch every time he was in front of a camera, his sudden absence did not miss anyone’s eye.

1 DAY AGO