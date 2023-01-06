Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
Export Historical Society applies for grant to convert coal mine entrance
Export Historical Society officials are hoping to work with the borough, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation and the Society for Mining and Metallurgy Exploration to create a historical area at one of the few bituminous coal mine sites able to be safely viewed by the public.
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Twp. log cabin blaze a challenge for responders
Conditions were stacked against firefighters at the scene Saturday night in Cranberry Township when a log cabin that was heated by oil topped with a metal roof caught fire in a wooded area on Goehring Road. Michael Hanks, division chief of Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company, said the cabin was...
Unattended air fryer leads to house fire in Beaver County
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters in Beaver County had to put out flames inside a home after an air fryer caught on fire and began to spread. Chippewa Volunteer Fire Department was called to the Highland Meadows neighborhood for reports of a house fire at around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.
Fire at vacant New Castle hotel under investigation
New Castle Firefighters were called to a fire at a vacant hotel in the downtown area Sunday morning.
How severe weather is putting Pennsylvania's 'Steel City' at serious risk
Pittsburgh, Pa. — The riverbanks and clay slopes that make up one of Pennsylvania's landmark cities is quite literally slipping away. According to a piece on PublicSource, "Pittsburgh's red beds" make it the most likely place to experience and suffer from landslides in the Keystone state. Pittsburgh is experiencing an increase in landslides due to concentrated rains and its unique geology. The region is particularly susceptible to landslides due to...
Emergency crews battle fire at apartment building in Allegheny County
NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to a fire at an apartment building in Allegheny County. Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were dispatched to the 1200 block of 8th Avenue in Natrona Heights at around 5:50 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters said the blaze began on...
Car crashes into house in North Versailles, causes fire, gas leak
There is an active fire on North Versailles Rd after a car crashed into a house on the street. There is a large emergency response force on the scene at the 1100 block of Jacks Run Road.
wtae.com
Fire consumes Cranberry Township house
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Preparing For Phase Two Of Freedom Rd. Project
PennDOT will begin work on the next phase of the Freedom Road expansion project next week. Officials say they tree trimming will start Monday in Cranberry Township and go through the intersection with Lovi Road in Freedom. The trimming will help crews with upcoming utility movement. The second phase of...
wtae.com
Westmoreland County mining accident sends 22-year-old worker to the hospital
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mining accident in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital. The accident happened Monday night at the Rustic Ridge Mine in Donegal Township. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is told the worker’s arm got stuck in a machine about a mile...
nextpittsburgh.com
We found a hidden staircase at the Cathedral of Learning
Location: The Nationality Rooms at the Cathedral of Learning, University of Pittsburgh. Featured guest: Michael Walter, tour coordinator at the Nationality Rooms. There are 31 Nationality Rooms and each one was created by a committee, generally made up of folks from that country or region. During the day, most of these rooms are used as classrooms for University of Pittsburgh classes.
Firefighters called to battle fire in Slippery Rock
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team were called out Friday night to battle flames at a residential structure on West Cooper Street.Firefighters arrived on the scene finding heavy fire on the outside of the residence."Crews had an extensive overhaul process due to a double roof with both shingles and metal roof," the department said in a statement after the blaze was contained.The department also sent out a note of thanks to fellow departments for their assistance in putting out the fire. No injuries were reported.
beavercountyradio.com
Charges Filed in Raccoon Twp. After Tool Stolen in Ongoing Neighbor Dispute
(Racoon Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to Frankfort Road in Raccoon Twp. for reports of an ongoing neighbor dispute. Troopers are reporting that as they investigated it was learned that 33-year-old James-lea Glenn of Aliquippa removed a Ryobi power tool from the property of 54-year-old Eric Moore and that 52-year-old Mark Johnston of Aliquippa was in possession of the tool.
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Two-Bedroom Condo Could Be Your Ticket to Ownership in Oakmont
At a time when mortgage interest rates are high, and inventory is low, a low-maintenance condominium at a reasonable price in a charming, walkable community has all the right ingredients for a hot property. Located at 416 Isabella St., The Towers in Oakmont was built in 1967 as a five-story...
Trooper Moms group, community step up to organize meal for officers in town for chief Justin McIntire's viewing
The tragic death of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire has reinforced the bonds of the Alle-Kiski Valley community through mourning, cohesion and charity. That spirit will continue Monday when a dinner is held for local law enforcement officers and others from across the state who are traveling to New Kensington for the public viewing of McIntire’s body.
kidsburgh.org
24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun
Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
wtae.com
Multi-vehicle crash on the Rankin Bridge
RANKIN, Pa. — At least two vehicles were involved in a crash on the Rankin Bridge on Monday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said no one had to be taken to the hospital from the scene, though paramedics were called there.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny custodian passes away at 30
Students and staff of North Allegheny School District are mourning the death of the head custodian at Hosack Elementary School. Kevin Cavlovich, 30, died on Jan. 5, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. “Mr. Kevin” had been a custodian for the North Allegheny School District for more...
Arnold No. 1 fire department accusing former chief with misuse of funds
Arnold No. 1 fire department is examining its finances after removing its chief and accusing him of misuse of funds, the department’s president said Friday. Brian Gouza was removed as chief effective Dec. 26 and is no longer a member of the fire department, President Al Colelli said. Gouza...
Beaver County sisters facing dozens of animal neglect, cruelty charges
WEST MAYFIELD, Pa. — Sitting across the lawn on Matilda Street in Beaver County are cages. “I mean I knew there were several over there, but I had no idea there were that many,” said Destiney Tuskey, who lives next door. Humane officers told Channel 11 that in...
