Renfrew, PA

cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry Twp. log cabin blaze a challenge for responders

Conditions were stacked against firefighters at the scene Saturday night in Cranberry Township when a log cabin that was heated by oil topped with a metal roof caught fire in a wooded area on Goehring Road. Michael Hanks, division chief of Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company, said the cabin was...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

How severe weather is putting Pennsylvania's 'Steel City' at serious risk

Pittsburgh, Pa. — The riverbanks and clay slopes that make up one of Pennsylvania's landmark cities is quite literally slipping away. According to a piece on PublicSource, "Pittsburgh's red beds" make it the most likely place to experience and suffer from landslides in the Keystone state. Pittsburgh is experiencing an increase in landslides due to concentrated rains and its unique geology. The region is particularly susceptible to landslides due to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fire consumes Cranberry Township house

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Preparing For Phase Two Of Freedom Rd. Project

PennDOT will begin work on the next phase of the Freedom Road expansion project next week. Officials say they tree trimming will start Monday in Cranberry Township and go through the intersection with Lovi Road in Freedom. The trimming will help crews with upcoming utility movement. The second phase of...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

We found a hidden staircase at the Cathedral of Learning

Location: The Nationality Rooms at the Cathedral of Learning, University of Pittsburgh. Featured guest: Michael Walter, tour coordinator at the Nationality Rooms. There are 31 Nationality Rooms and each one was created by a committee, generally made up of folks from that country or region. During the day, most of these rooms are used as classrooms for University of Pittsburgh classes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters called to battle fire in Slippery Rock

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team were called out Friday night to battle flames at a residential structure on West Cooper Street.Firefighters arrived on the scene finding heavy fire on the outside of the residence."Crews had an extensive overhaul process due to a double roof with both shingles and metal roof," the department said in a statement after the blaze was contained.The department also sent out a note of thanks to fellow departments for their assistance in putting out the fire. No injuries were reported.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Charges Filed in Raccoon Twp. After Tool Stolen in Ongoing Neighbor Dispute

(Racoon Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to Frankfort Road in Raccoon Twp. for reports of an ongoing neighbor dispute. Troopers are reporting that as they investigated it was learned that 33-year-old James-lea Glenn of Aliquippa removed a Ryobi power tool from the property of 54-year-old Eric Moore and that 52-year-old Mark Johnston of Aliquippa was in possession of the tool.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

A Two-Bedroom Condo Could Be Your Ticket to Ownership in Oakmont

At a time when mortgage interest rates are high, and inventory is low, a low-maintenance condominium at a reasonable price in a charming, walkable community has all the right ingredients for a hot property. Located at 416 Isabella St., The Towers in Oakmont was built in 1967 as a five-story...
OAKMONT, PA
Tribune-Review

Trooper Moms group, community step up to organize meal for officers in town for chief Justin McIntire's viewing

The tragic death of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire has reinforced the bonds of the Alle-Kiski Valley community through mourning, cohesion and charity. That spirit will continue Monday when a dinner is held for local law enforcement officers and others from across the state who are traveling to New Kensington for the public viewing of McIntire’s body.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
kidsburgh.org

24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun

Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Multi-vehicle crash on the Rankin Bridge

RANKIN, Pa. — At least two vehicles were involved in a crash on the Rankin Bridge on Monday morning. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said no one had to be taken to the hospital from the scene, though paramedics were called there.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny custodian passes away at 30

Students and staff of North Allegheny School District are mourning the death of the head custodian at Hosack Elementary School. Kevin Cavlovich, 30, died on Jan. 5, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. “Mr. Kevin” had been a custodian for the North Allegheny School District for more...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

