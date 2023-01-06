Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensOcean City, MD
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Cape Gazette
Beautifully Decorated Condo in Rehoboth Beach on the Boardwalk!
Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 1340 square feet of living space and with ocean views being sold turnkey. Unit 617 features a beautiful kitchen, luxury baths, a large living room, dining room, three balconies and a large master bedroom with bath on suite. The Henlopen Condominiums offer security-controlled access, indoor parking, secured entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, elevators, a beautiful rooftop sundeck and pool offering spectacular views of the ocean and the Delaware coastline. Located on the boardwalk with everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer.
Cape Gazette
Would a pizza by any other name …
Pizza comes in all shapes, sizes and tastes. After much research (add pepperoni, please…), I have also discovered that this deliciously flat indulgence tends to gather near boardwalks and oceans. Here in Delaware’s Cape Region, it all started with Grotto. In 1960, Dominick Pulieri introduced a thin-crusted pie that shares a trait with many Chicago deep-dish versions: The sauce is applied on top of the secret blend of cheeses. The delicate crunch when it’s properly cooked is testimony to “that legendary taste.”
Cape Gazette
There’s still a lot to do in January
Believe it or not, there is much to do outdoors in January. There are deer-hunting seasons, while the tog fishing has been good and should continue to be so. The long-range weather forecast is reasonable, so we can get outside without freezing to death. There are a couple of charter...
Cape Gazette
Support a blue economy in Lewes
Lewes is inextricably linked to water – the menhaden industry, the city’s strategic location at the mouth of the Delaware Bay, its natural beauty that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each summer. The University of Delaware, Delaware State University, and others in the government and private sectors...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Covid still filling hospital beds, claiming lives
Coivid-19 is still filling hospital beds and claiming lives in Delaware, the Delaware Division of Public Health reported. In an early January report, 12 new deaths were recorded after a review of vital statistics for the month of December. The individuals ranged in age from their 60s to 90s. All...
Cape Gazette
Tappan-Horn family history in Rehoboth is focus of Jan. 12 talk
The next Rehoboth Beach History Lecture, set for 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, will focus on the love story of Nettie Tappan and Bill Horn. The talk will kick off the celebration of Rehoboth’s 150th anniversary. The Tappans and the Horns were prominent working families in Rehoboth Beach who...
Cape Gazette
Lewes canal restoration work hits delay
Work at the site of the former Lewes-Rehoboth Canal swing bridge is ongoing. Delaware Department of Transportation contractor R.E. Pierson is in the process of excavating the embankment on the northeast side of the canal and repaving a section of the Junction-Breakwater Trail. The shoreline will be stabilized in the same fashion as the other side of the canal, which was completed last spring.
WMDT.com
Fire destroys mobile home in Angola Beach and Estates development
LEWES, Del. – A family is without a roof over their heads Sunday night after their mobile home caught fire. Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company (RBVFC) was dispatched to Buttercup Street in the Angola Beach and Estates development around 10:31 a.m. Firefighters found the mobile home being eaten up by flames. No one was hurt. However, three cats died in the fire.
WMDT.com
Ocean City paramedics add ultrasound to their toolbox
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City paramedics are bringing new equipment into the field to better treat trauma patients. Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) says the Ocean City Career Fire/EMS Division is getting ready to add ultrasound technology to its crews. Officials say the equipment will help determine the extent of injuries in trauma and medical patients.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-904 N BAY SHORE DR-BROADKILL BEACH
904 N Bay Shore Drive, Milton, DE 19968 ~ ARE YOU LOOKING FOR NEW CONSTRUCTION WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH! This beach home is sure going to check all your boxes and if you desire more then the current finishes that are being offered there is still time for the builder to custom design the home to your needs. 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is perfect for your primary or secondary residence. 3 Bedroom and 2 bathrooms on main level with a beautiful deck that is perfect for enjoying the sea breezes! Upper level has a wonderful spacious gourmet kitchen with island and soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dining area, breakfast bar, great room, and primary suite with primary bath. Extra home features include hardwood floors, tankless hot water heater, and offers an option to add an elevator as an upgrade. Take in the outdoors and enjoy another deck with an amazing covered porch! After a long day at the beach you can come home and step into your outside shower to rinse off the sand between your toes! Being only 6 lots to the beach access makes for a short and convenient walk to the beach. Contact us today to setup a consultation with the builder and start turning your dream beach home into a reality.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Dover, DE
Situated on the St. Jones River in the east-central portion of Delaware, Dover is filled with rich history and culture. It's the county seat of Kent County, with a population of 36,047 as of the 2010 census. The city is known for its historical sites, amazing recreational activities, beautiful natural...
Cape Gazette
Avery Hall Benefit Solutions announces promotions
Avery Hall Benefit Solutions announced the promotion of Alyssa Sinagra to vice president and Mary Mengason to senior vice president. “Alyssa has been instrumental in developing the individual market division; what was once a two-person department has now expanded into a team of 10 across the Salisbury and Easton locations,” said Cindy Whaley, AHBS president. Sinagra joined the agency in 2006 as a customer service representative; over the years, she was promoted to account executive and then to senior account executive in 2016. She has received many accolades, such as Person of the Year for the Eastern Shore Association of Health Underwriters, the Mutual Sales Leaders Award from Mutual of Omaha, Humana’s Heavy Hitter Award and the Best in Class Award from Aetna.
WBOC
Lewes Officials Consider Beach Parking Permit System
LEWES, Del. -- Officials in the City of Lewes are considering implementing a beach parking permit system. According to City Manager Ann Marie Townshend, the city has been considering a permit system for two years. They've observed parking permit systems in neighboring beach towns to help plan one for Lewes.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Dover, DE
DELAWARE - If you are looking for a new and exciting dining experience, you should check out one of the must-try best restaurants in Dover, DE. Whether you are craving an authentic Mexican meal or a delicious fusion of American and Asian flavors, you have various options. Roma Italian Restaurant.
WGMD Radio
Two Crashes in Area of Route 24 & Plantations Road in Lewes Thursday
Lewes and Rehoboth Beach fire and EMS responded to a crash Thursday just before 11:30 at the intersection of Route 24 and Plantations Road. Delaware State Police say a Nissan driven by an 87 year old Millsboro woman made a left turn from Route 24 onto Plantations Road and collided with a westbound Honda driven by a 45 year old Millsboro man. The driver of the Nissan and a passenger were taken to an area hospital with possible injuries – the driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way. The driver of the Honda was not injured.
WMDT.com
Saturday crash in Harrington claims the life of one-year-old MD boy
HARRINGTON, Del. – An afternoon crash in Harrington claimed the life of an 1-year-old Maryland boy Saturday. Delaware State Police say around 2:44 p.m., a Ford Fiesta was traveling southbound in the right lane of South Dupont Highway, south of Raceway Boulevard. At the same time, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound in the left lane near the Ford, police say.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Ocean City MD You Must Try
Are you ready to try some of the best restaurants in Ocean City? The mouthwatering menus and impeccable locations of these restaurants are sure to leave you speechless! Ocean City is known for its boardwalk, delicious salt water taffy, and for being the White Marlin Capital of the World. This...
Cape Gazette
Unique look at Second Street in the 1940s
Thousands of people have wandered through the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church cemetery on Second Street in downtown Lewes. With headstones dating back to the early 1700s, the church and cemetery have remained a constant in an ever-changing world. This 1941 photograph is shot from a unique angle. Most photographers try to capture the beautiful church with its towering steeple, but John Vachon made a choice to shoot back toward Second Street. The focal point of the street is a building very familiar to ice cream aficionados, as it’s been the home of King’s Ice Cream since the early 1980s; even the awning looks pretty similar today. The buildings on either side of King’s also remain mostly intact. The only building razed from this photograph is the one to the far right, which was replaced with a brick building that was home to Mellon Bank, then Citizens Bank and now Compass Real Estate. If anyone is willing to share photographs of Lewes from the early 1900s through the 1980s, send them to newsroom@capegazette.com.
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
