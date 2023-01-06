Parent University Pensacola to Host “Family Fun, Learning and Engagement Day” at Myrtle Grove elementary School

Read full article on original website
thepulsepensacola.com
Celebrate “Lunar New Year” During January’s Gallery Night!
Featuring 60 Local Artists, Performers, and Lanterns Lining The Street. On Friday, January 20th, from 5–9 pm, Gallery Night Pensacola’s theme is “Lunar New Year!” Join us and share in the festivities by celebrating the ‘Year of the Rabbit!’. Gallery Night is an all-ages, community,...
utv44.com
Safety concerns surrounding free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The free Senior bowl concert featuring Nelly was moved from Cathedral Square to Mardi Gras Park. Officials explained that Mardi Gras Park is not as enclosed compared to Cathedral Square, noting that there's a lot more room considering the amount of people that Nelly will draw in. However, one Mobile City Councilmember has some reservations.
thepulsepensacola.com
Baptist Hospital’s Behavioral Health Unit Child and Adolescent Wing to be Named in Honor of Joel and Wendy Smith
The Baptist Health Care Foundation will name the child and adolescent wing in the Behavioral Health Unit at the new Baptist Hospital campus in honor of Joel and Wendy Smith’s recent transformational gift. For the Smiths, helping children is their life’s greatest passion. When they learned that Baptist was building a new state-of-the-art building, they knew they wanted to learn more and give back in a meaningful way that will help children in need.
WPMI
Residents in one Gulf Shores community could learn fate of golf carts
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents on West Lagoon Avenue in Gulf Shores could find out ttoday if they will be allowed to ride golf carts on their street. West Lagoon is currently not designated as 'golf cart friendly.'. 100 other streets in Gulf Shores are. A resident is...
thepulsepensacola.com
Community Health Northwest Florida to Open Pediatric Clinic at Pine Forest
Community Health Northwest Florida is thrilled to announce that on Monday, Jan. 9, they will be opening the doors and accepting new patients at their new pediatric clinic at Pine Forest High School. Located in a stand-alone building on the high school’s campus, Community Health Northwest Florida at Pine Forest High School is open to all children and youth in the surrounding community, providing comprehensive primary care for ages 0 to 18.
thepulsepensacola.com
New Santa Rosa County Courthouse Open Tuesday, January 17
Buffalo Rock coming to Santa Rosa Co., bringing 400 jobs in 2025
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 122-year-old soda bottling company is coming to Santa Rosa in 2025, bringing up to 400 new jobs to the area, according to the Santa Rosa County Economic Development Office. On Monday, SRCDO announced the iconic beverage company Buffalo Rock has agreed to purchase 47 acres of property at […]
Couple searches for missing pet tortoise in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A couple’s pet red-footed tortoise is missing in Fairhope and they’re hoping you can help find him. Hank escaped Monday and was last seen in the fruit and nut area near downtown Fairhope in the vicinity of Echo Lane and Southern Run. Hank is described as 10 pounds and a little […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Investiture of the Honorable Scott Ritchie – Friday, January 20
The investiture of the Honorable Scott Ritchie to the Escambia County Court bench will be held in Courtroom 407 at the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building in Pensacola on Friday, January 20, at 2:30 p.m. Ritchie was elected in August 2022 to the Escambia County Court bench, and is a lifelong...
thecottagejournal.com
Our New Special Issue Celebrates the Best of Southern Style
An artful Tennessee abode blends contemporary and classic styles for a timeless appeal. A pastel palette punctuates an otherwise neutral scheme, while light woods lend a subtle warmth. Blue hues reign in this Georgia home where modern geometrics mingle with classic floral patterns for a design that makes a bold...
thepulsepensacola.com
Medical Center Clinic Is Pleased To Announce Dakotah James as Customer Relations Representative
Medical Center Clinic is pleased to announce Dakotah James as the customer relations representative for the Quality Assurance Department. As a customer relations representative, Dakotah will continue to advocate for patients by developing and executing solutions that meet our patients’ needs while maintaining our purpose: to be the premier provider of compassionate, quality health care.
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa School District launches Anti-Vaping Campaign, discusses ‘vaping detection devices’
On Monday, January 9, 2023, the Okaloosa School Board held a workshop where Superintendent of Schools Marcus Chambers addressed the issue of vaping in schools. Chambers announced that the district is launching an anti-vaping campaign with the help of the school district’s new Public Information Officer, Catherine Card. In...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local bar owner proposes plan to Mobile to stop violence downtown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Greg Loughlin, owner of Saddle Up Saloon in downtown Mobile thinks allowing people to loiter along Dauphin Street with an alcoholic beverage in hand is a recipe for disaster. Loughlin wrote a one page letter with three points aimed at cutting back on violence in the...
WKRG
Maryvale teacher says ‘She’s home’
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Ask Ashley Streeter about the last three years as a teacher at Maryvale Elementary and she’ll tell you one thing — she’s home. “This is home. I grew up in Maysville, my Mom was an educator, so she sent us to Maryvale from Kindergarten to the fourth grade,” she said.
Pensacola Humane Society ‘lets the hammer fall,’ closes shelter, is without department heads
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Now without staff and without animals, the Pensacola Humane Society announced on its Facebook page it is closed “until further notice.” WKRG News 5 spoke with the PHS board’s attorney Michael Kelly, who said, “The decision to close the shelter was neither granted by the board, nor was the board notified […]
Get ahead of spring cleaning with free neighborhood clean-up month
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents in Fort Walton Beach can leave large bulk items out for trash pick-up for the month of January. The city’s public works division will schedule the Community cleanup bulk trash days on the same day as yard waste. Items for pick-up: Items not allowed: For Hazardous Waste Disposal […]
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue held physical abilities test for aspiring firefighters
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Would-be firefighters donned heavy gear and went through a series of grueling tests Saturday morning. Escambia County Fire Rescue held another physical abilities test. The fire department says nine people took the test and seven people made the cut. Training captain Joel Richardson says the test...
Escambia Co. Fire Rescue announces the death of Lt. Terrell Jackson
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue announced the passing of Lt. Terrell Jackson. ECFR said Jackson passed away after experiencing a medical emergency on Monday, Jan. 9. He was 38 years old. Jackson began his career in 2007 when he became a volunteer firefighter with ECFR at the Ferry Pass […]
WEAR
Police investigating robbery at Synovus Bank in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are investigating a robbery at a Synovus Bank in Pensacola Tuesday morning. The bank is located at 4440 Bayou Blvd. Police confirmed the bank robbery at 11:15 a.m. Pensacola Police say the suspect is a black female who presented a teller a note saying she was...
Barrel racer dies in Okaloosa County rodeo, deputies investigating: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
UPDATE (Jan. 10): The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the rodeo event at the Baker Area Community Center was hosted by the National Barrel Horse Association. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death of a barrel racer that happened during a local rodeo. Officials […]
