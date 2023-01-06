ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parent University Pensacola to Host “Family Fun, Learning and Engagement Day” at Myrtle Grove elementary School

By Pulse Staff
thepulsepensacola.com
 5 days ago
thepulsepensacola.com

Celebrate “Lunar New Year” During January’s Gallery Night!

Featuring 60 Local Artists, Performers, and Lanterns Lining The Street. On Friday, January 20th, from 5–9 pm, Gallery Night Pensacola’s theme is “Lunar New Year!” Join us and share in the festivities by celebrating the ‘Year of the Rabbit!’. Gallery Night is an all-ages, community,...
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Safety concerns surrounding free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The free Senior bowl concert featuring Nelly was moved from Cathedral Square to Mardi Gras Park. Officials explained that Mardi Gras Park is not as enclosed compared to Cathedral Square, noting that there's a lot more room considering the amount of people that Nelly will draw in. However, one Mobile City Councilmember has some reservations.
MOBILE, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Baptist Hospital’s Behavioral Health Unit Child and Adolescent Wing to be Named in Honor of Joel and Wendy Smith

The Baptist Health Care Foundation will name the child and adolescent wing in the Behavioral Health Unit at the new Baptist Hospital campus in honor of Joel and Wendy Smith’s recent transformational gift. For the Smiths, helping children is their life’s greatest passion. When they learned that Baptist was building a new state-of-the-art building, they knew they wanted to learn more and give back in a meaningful way that will help children in need.
PENSACOLA, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Community Health Northwest Florida to Open Pediatric Clinic at Pine Forest

Community Health Northwest Florida is thrilled to announce that on Monday, Jan. 9, they will be opening the doors and accepting new patients at their new pediatric clinic at Pine Forest High School. Located in a stand-alone building on the high school’s campus, Community Health Northwest Florida at Pine Forest High School is open to all children and youth in the surrounding community, providing comprehensive primary care for ages 0 to 18.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

New Santa Rosa County Courthouse Open Tuesday, January 17

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Couple searches for missing pet tortoise in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A couple’s pet red-footed tortoise is missing in Fairhope and they’re hoping you can help find him. Hank escaped Monday and was last seen in the fruit and nut area near downtown Fairhope in the vicinity of Echo Lane and Southern Run. Hank is described as 10 pounds and a little […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Investiture of the Honorable Scott Ritchie – Friday, January 20

The investiture of the Honorable Scott Ritchie to the Escambia County Court bench will be held in Courtroom 407 at the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building in Pensacola on Friday, January 20, at 2:30 p.m. Ritchie was elected in August 2022 to the Escambia County Court bench, and is a lifelong...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
thecottagejournal.com

Our New Special Issue Celebrates the Best of Southern Style

An artful Tennessee abode blends contemporary and classic styles for a timeless appeal. A pastel palette punctuates an otherwise neutral scheme, while light woods lend a subtle warmth. Blue hues reign in this Georgia home where modern geometrics mingle with classic floral patterns for a design that makes a bold...
FAIRHOPE, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Medical Center Clinic Is Pleased To Announce Dakotah James as Customer Relations Representative

Medical Center Clinic is pleased to announce Dakotah James as the customer relations representative for the Quality Assurance Department. As a customer relations representative, Dakotah will continue to advocate for patients by developing and executing solutions that meet our patients’ needs while maintaining our purpose: to be the premier provider of compassionate, quality health care.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local bar owner proposes plan to Mobile to stop violence downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Greg Loughlin, owner of Saddle Up Saloon in downtown Mobile thinks allowing people to loiter along Dauphin Street with an alcoholic beverage in hand is a recipe for disaster. Loughlin wrote a one page letter with three points aimed at cutting back on violence in the...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Maryvale teacher says ‘She’s home’

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Ask Ashley Streeter about the last three years as a teacher at Maryvale Elementary and she’ll tell you one thing — she’s home. “This is home. I grew up in Maysville, my Mom was an educator, so she sent us to Maryvale from Kindergarten to the fourth grade,” she said.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Police investigating robbery at Synovus Bank in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are investigating a robbery at a Synovus Bank in Pensacola Tuesday morning. The bank is located at 4440 Bayou Blvd. Police confirmed the bank robbery at 11:15 a.m. Pensacola Police say the suspect is a black female who presented a teller a note saying she was...
PENSACOLA, FL

