Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry to Release New Single “Gonna Be You” for ’80 For Brady’

Icons Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry are set to release a new single, “Gonna Be You,” for the upcoming film, 80 For Brady, out Feb. 3.

The new track was written by the Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning songwriter Diane Warren. Fans can pre-save the song, which is set to drop on Jan 20, HERE.

“When I wrote ‘Gonna Be You’ for 80 For Brady, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship,” says Warren. “Since ’80’ was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the ’80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?! Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me! I’m honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry on this song. ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!”

[RELATED: The Writer’s Block: Diane Warren on the Frustrations and Fruition of Songwriting]

According to a press statement, “The Paramount Pictures film 80 for Brady is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play. Starring Academy Award nominee Lily Tomlin, Academy Award winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award winner Rita Moreno and Academy Award winner Sally Field, with 7-time Super Bowl Champion and producer Tom Brady, 80 for Brady is in theaters February 3, 2023.”

For Warren, the new single is part of an impressive songwriting resume that includes countless staples, including “Because You Loved Me” (Celine Dion), “Can’t Fight The Moonlight” (LeAnn Rimes), “How Do I Live” (by both LeAnn Rimes and Trisha Yearwood), “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength” (Whitney Houston), “I Learned From The Best” (Whitney Houston), “Love Can Move Mountains” (Celine Dion), “Can’t Take That Away” (Mariah Carey), “Look Away” (Chicago), “Have You Ever” (Brandy), “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” (Aerosmith), and dozens more.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic