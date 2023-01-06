ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

AL.com

Mega thrift store to open new location

A local investor paid $900,000 for the T&T Silk Flowers & Plants building at 5630 U.S. 90 in Tillman’s Corner, according to Brandon Broadus of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. The florist will continue to operate in the 22,650-square-foot building. An out-of-state investor paid $600,000 for a 10,300-square-foot...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Drew Brees owned 'Surge Entertainment' to open Mobile location

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A surge of excitement is coming to Mobile!. A portion of Bel Air Mall on Airport Boulevard is getting a facelift and being transformed into Surge Entertainment Center, a franchise owned by NFL star Drew Brees. While the project is only in the early stage...
MOBILE, AL
floridaing.com

Destin Public Beach Access: What you need to know

If you’re looking for an affordable, family-friendly beach destination with plenty of activities, look no further than Destin, Florida! Even though Destin public beach access can be a little tricky to find, we’ve got all the tips and you’ll be enjoying the sun and surf in no time.
DESTIN, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

ECFR’s Yoshimi Core Named 2022 Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Escambia County Fire Rescue Assistant District Fire Chief Yoshimi Core was named the 2022 Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year by the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association. Chief Core began his career with Escambia County Fire Rescue in 2015. Prior to his career with the county,...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fire destroys Summerdale home early Sunday morning

UPDATE (1/8 3:21 p.m.): Summerdale Assistant Fire Chief Michael Aaron said the home is a “total loss.” He said electrical problems are to blame for the fire. SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire tears through a home in Summerdale well before dawn Sunday morning. Summerdale Assistant Fire Chief Michael Aaron sent these images of a […]
SUMMERDALE, AL

