Elle King Shares Cheeky New Single “Tulsa”

On the heels of co-hosting and performing at New Year’s Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, Elle King has shared a single from her impending album, “Tulsa.”

The cheeky track goes out to “that one girl we all know,” according to an Instagram post from the singer. To find out what King has to say about said girl, you have to do a little decoding in the chorus: And I ain’t talkin’ Oklahoma / ‘Cause it ain’t what you think / But if you spell it back to front you gonna know what I mean / He went back to Tulsa.

The anthemic, countryfied sound we’ve seen in her past few releases is in full swing here as she dials the sass up to 11 and doesn’t let up for nearly three minutes. Check out the song below.

“Tulsa” will appear on King’s first major country effort, Come Get Your Wife. Today’s release (Jan. 6) follows those of “Try Jesus” and “Jersey Giant.” Elsewhere on the impending LP will be an ode to her son “Lucky,” the Miranda Lambert-assisted “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” and a nod to her roots “Ohio.” Find the full tracklist below.

The entire LP—which she has dubbed “12 slices of truth and laughter”—will arrive on January 27.

“I was hanging out with a bunch of guys—respected people in the country community—I was kind of running my mouth and playing drinking games,” King recently told American Songwriter of the album. “At some point, I said a joke, that any man would’ve gotten away with, but some very unhappy guy shouted at my partner, ‘come get your wife!'”

She continued, “It struck a chord with me. It’s funny, but I also want it to be about inclusion. I can go head-to-head with the boys. I’ve turned, laughed it off, and kept on chugging.”

Come Get Your Wife Track Listing:

1. Ohio

2. Before You Met Me

3. Try Jesus

4. Drunk (And I Don’t Want To Go Home) with Miranda Lambert

5. Lucky

6. Worth A Shot with Dierks Bentley

7. Tulsa

8. Crawlin’ Mood

9. Bonafide

10. Blacked Out

11. Out Yonder

12. Love Go By

