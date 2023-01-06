EVENT BRIEF LuLu’s Destin Complimentary Tropical Re-Union Wedding Vow Renewal Saturday – February 11 – 2 pm At the foot of the Mid Bay Bridge. Looking for a romantic Valentine’s Day present for your spouse? Celebrate your love and commitment by officially renewing your wedding vows at LuLu’s Tropical Re-Union at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 11. Couples can pre-register anytime at the restaurant, or at LuLu’s website. Be sure to pre-register so LuLu’s can have Certificates of Reunion ready for each couple. There will be complimentary champagne toasts, wedding cake, flowers for the “brides” and photos for the couples. Prizes will be awarded to the couples who were married the longest, shortest, and who are dressed the most festively. Come spend a romantic and memorable day with family and friends. LuLu’s Destin is located at the foot of the Mid Bay Bridge, next to Legendary Marina. To register, or for more information, visit www.LulusFunFoodMusic.com/destin or call (850) 710-5858.

DESTIN, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO