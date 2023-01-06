Read full article on original website
WEAR
Benefit concert held at Pensacola Beach's Sandshaker for mourning Milton family
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A benefit concert was held Sunday at the Sandshaker on Pensacola Beach for a Milton family who's grieving a double loss. A young mother and her son were tragically killed in an apartment fire in Jacksonville the day after Christmas. WEAR News attended part of the...
thepulsepensacola.com
Kids and Kritters Parade Feb 11 Pensacola Beach
Pre-parade show at 1:30 p.m. Casino Beach Parking Lot next to the Pensacola Beach Visitor Information Center. No charge to attend www.PensacolaBeachMardiGras.com for more. The thirteenth annual Kids and Kritters Parade is set for Saturday, February 11 at 2 p.m. in the Casino Beach parking lot next to the Pensacola Beach Visitor Information Center on Pensacola Beach. There is ample, free parking and spectators are encouraged to attend. Bring a bag to haul your beads and trinkets home.
30a-tv.com
Tropical Reunion Wedding Vow Renewal at LuLu’s on February 11th
EVENT BRIEF LuLu’s Destin Complimentary Tropical Re-Union Wedding Vow Renewal Saturday – February 11 – 2 pm At the foot of the Mid Bay Bridge. Looking for a romantic Valentine’s Day present for your spouse? Celebrate your love and commitment by officially renewing your wedding vows at LuLu’s Tropical Re-Union at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 11. Couples can pre-register anytime at the restaurant, or at LuLu’s website. Be sure to pre-register so LuLu’s can have Certificates of Reunion ready for each couple. There will be complimentary champagne toasts, wedding cake, flowers for the “brides” and photos for the couples. Prizes will be awarded to the couples who were married the longest, shortest, and who are dressed the most festively. Come spend a romantic and memorable day with family and friends. LuLu’s Destin is located at the foot of the Mid Bay Bridge, next to Legendary Marina. To register, or for more information, visit www.LulusFunFoodMusic.com/destin or call (850) 710-5858.
Senior Bowl moves free Nelly concert; show still follows Mobile’s 1st Mardi Gras parade of season
It’s time for your best “Hot in Herre” joke: A free Feb. 3 Nelly concert in Mobile has been relocated due to “extraordinarily high levels of social media engagement and general public interest.”. That’s the word from the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which announced the change on...
WPMI
Residents in one Gulf Shores community could learn fate of golf carts
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents on West Lagoon Avenue in Gulf Shores could find out ttoday if they will be allowed to ride golf carts on their street. West Lagoon is currently not designated as 'golf cart friendly.'. 100 other streets in Gulf Shores are. A resident is...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Mobile
Mobile might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Mobile.
utv44.com
Daphne Bakery represents Alabama in 'King Cake Extravaganza' tasting competition
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Daphne bakery will be closely watching an annual event going on in New Orleans tonight as we begin Carnival Season. It’s called the King Cake Extravaganza and it’s a taste testing event featuring the top 20 king cakes from a 5-state region.
Mega thrift store to open new location
A local investor paid $900,000 for the T&T Silk Flowers & Plants building at 5630 U.S. 90 in Tillman’s Corner, according to Brandon Broadus of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. The florist will continue to operate in the 22,650-square-foot building. An out-of-state investor paid $600,000 for a 10,300-square-foot...
getthecoast.com
City of Fort Walton Beach crew ‘dives in’ to repair Liza Jackson Boat Ramp
On a chilly day in Fort Walton Beach, members of the City of Fort Walton Beach’s Parks and Recreation crew braved the cold waters at Liza Jackson Park to repair the boat ramps. The ramps, which had developed two large cracks across the concrete slabs, posed a potential hazard...
‘It was intense’: Divers describe shark encounter off Pensacola coast
A man who had a close encounter with a shark and his friends who rushed to help him say they're thankful no one was hurt.
Alabama woman wins biggest table game jackpot ever at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi
An Alabama woman started 2023 with a bang, winning the biggest table game jackpot ever paid at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi. Keyla D. (no last name given) of Mobile, won a $842,622.75 progressive jackpot. The win came after she bet just $5 on the Ultimate Texas Hold’em table at the casino.
floridaing.com
Destin Public Beach Access: What you need to know
If you’re looking for an affordable, family-friendly beach destination with plenty of activities, look no further than Destin, Florida! Even though Destin public beach access can be a little tricky to find, we’ve got all the tips and you’ll be enjoying the sun and surf in no time.
Orange Beach hopes to issue resident parking lot passes in April
Until passes are issued the lot is first come, first served. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Passes will be available to the new resident parking lot built in a partnership with the city of Orange Beach and the beachfront CoastAL restaurant this spring with a target date of April. Residents must come by city hall to receive the pass.
Pensacola Humane Society ‘lets the hammer fall,’ closes shelter, is without department heads
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Now without staff and without animals, the Pensacola Humane Society announced on its Facebook page it is closed “until further notice.” WKRG News 5 spoke with the PHS board’s attorney Michael Kelly, who said, “The decision to close the shelter was neither granted by the board, nor was the board notified […]
utv44.com
Drew Brees owned 'Surge Entertainment' to open Mobile location
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A surge of excitement is coming to Mobile!. A portion of Bel Air Mall on Airport Boulevard is getting a facelift and being transformed into Surge Entertainment Center, a franchise owned by NFL star Drew Brees. While the project is only in the early stage...
wdhn.com
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
thepulsepensacola.com
ECFR’s Yoshimi Core Named 2022 Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Escambia County Fire Rescue Assistant District Fire Chief Yoshimi Core was named the 2022 Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year by the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association. Chief Core began his career with Escambia County Fire Rescue in 2015. Prior to his career with the county,...
Destin Log
Upright headstones at Destin Memorial Cemetery may soon be going up
If uncle Joe or aunt Sue is buried at Destin Memorial Cemetery and their last wish was to have a tombstone marker on their plot, that wish may soon be granted. Newly elected Councilman Torey Geile brought forth the idea of allowing upright headstones in certain sections in Phase 2 of the cemetery off Sibert Avenue as well as charging more for non-residents during Tuesday night's regular meeting.
Action News Jax
Woman thrown from horse during rodeo in Florida dies
BAKER, Fla. — A woman has died after she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida on Saturday. In a news release, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a barrel racer from out of state competed at the Baker Rodeo on Saturday. She was thrown from her horse and died.
thepulsepensacola.com
Medical Center Clinic Is Pleased To Announce Dakotah James as Customer Relations Representative
Medical Center Clinic is pleased to announce Dakotah James as the customer relations representative for the Quality Assurance Department. As a customer relations representative, Dakotah will continue to advocate for patients by developing and executing solutions that meet our patients’ needs while maintaining our purpose: to be the premier provider of compassionate, quality health care.
