Pensacola, FL

Kids and Kritters Parade Feb 11 Pensacola Beach

Pre-parade show at 1:30 p.m. Casino Beach Parking Lot next to the Pensacola Beach Visitor Information Center. No charge to attend www.PensacolaBeachMardiGras.com for more. The thirteenth annual Kids and Kritters Parade is set for Saturday, February 11 at 2 p.m. in the Casino Beach parking lot next to the Pensacola Beach Visitor Information Center on Pensacola Beach. There is ample, free parking and spectators are encouraged to attend. Bring a bag to haul your beads and trinkets home.
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
Tropical Reunion Wedding Vow Renewal at LuLu’s on February 11th

EVENT BRIEF LuLu’s Destin Complimentary Tropical Re-Union Wedding Vow Renewal Saturday – February 11 – 2 pm At the foot of the Mid Bay Bridge. Looking for a romantic Valentine’s Day present for your spouse? Celebrate your love and commitment by officially renewing your wedding vows at LuLu’s Tropical Re-Union at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 11. Couples can pre-register anytime at the restaurant, or at LuLu’s website. Be sure to pre-register so LuLu’s can have Certificates of Reunion ready for each couple. There will be complimentary champagne toasts, wedding cake, flowers for the “brides” and photos for the couples. Prizes will be awarded to the couples who were married the longest, shortest, and who are dressed the most festively. Come spend a romantic and memorable day with family and friends. LuLu’s Destin is located at the foot of the Mid Bay Bridge, next to Legendary Marina. To register, or for more information, visit www.LulusFunFoodMusic.com/destin or call (850) 710-5858.
DESTIN, FL
Mega thrift store to open new location

A local investor paid $900,000 for the T&T Silk Flowers & Plants building at 5630 U.S. 90 in Tillman’s Corner, according to Brandon Broadus of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. The florist will continue to operate in the 22,650-square-foot building. An out-of-state investor paid $600,000 for a 10,300-square-foot...
MOBILE, AL
Destin Public Beach Access: What you need to know

If you’re looking for an affordable, family-friendly beach destination with plenty of activities, look no further than Destin, Florida! Even though Destin public beach access can be a little tricky to find, we’ve got all the tips and you’ll be enjoying the sun and surf in no time.
DESTIN, FL
Orange Beach hopes to issue resident parking lot passes in April

Until passes are issued the lot is first come, first served. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Passes will be available to the new resident parking lot built in a partnership with the city of Orange Beach and the beachfront CoastAL restaurant this spring with a target date of April. Residents must come by city hall to receive the pass.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Drew Brees owned 'Surge Entertainment' to open Mobile location

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A surge of excitement is coming to Mobile!. A portion of Bel Air Mall on Airport Boulevard is getting a facelift and being transformed into Surge Entertainment Center, a franchise owned by NFL star Drew Brees. While the project is only in the early stage...
MOBILE, AL
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
ELBA, AL
ECFR’s Yoshimi Core Named 2022 Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Escambia County Fire Rescue Assistant District Fire Chief Yoshimi Core was named the 2022 Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year by the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association. Chief Core began his career with Escambia County Fire Rescue in 2015. Prior to his career with the county,...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Upright headstones at Destin Memorial Cemetery may soon be going up

If uncle Joe or aunt Sue is buried at Destin Memorial Cemetery and their last wish was to have a tombstone marker on their plot, that wish may soon be granted. Newly elected Councilman Torey Geile brought forth the idea of allowing upright headstones in certain sections in Phase 2 of the cemetery off Sibert Avenue as well as charging more for non-residents during Tuesday night's regular meeting.
DESTIN, FL
Woman thrown from horse during rodeo in Florida dies

BAKER, Fla. — A woman has died after she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida on Saturday. In a news release, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a barrel racer from out of state competed at the Baker Rodeo on Saturday. She was thrown from her horse and died.
BAKER, FL
Medical Center Clinic Is Pleased To Announce Dakotah James as Customer Relations Representative

Medical Center Clinic is pleased to announce Dakotah James as the customer relations representative for the Quality Assurance Department. As a customer relations representative, Dakotah will continue to advocate for patients by developing and executing solutions that meet our patients’ needs while maintaining our purpose: to be the premier provider of compassionate, quality health care.
PENSACOLA, FL

