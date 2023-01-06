Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flying out of Chicago today? US flights grounded this morning due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
IRS tax changes means more cash for most Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
You can't pay cash in the Portillo's drive-thru starting Jan. 16thJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Illinois Sleepers Doze Off With 4 Of These Every Single Night
Sometimes debating about the most unusual things can really show someone's true colors - and I'm not talking about politics or religion, people. This has been an ongoing debate in my family for a long time, and one that nobody can really find a conclusion to. But let's try to make some sense of it!
Illinois Lake Dubbed ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 1 Lake In Top 10
Looky there, Illinois is home to one of the most polluted lakes in America. Surprised?. Illinois has made far too many lists over the years and majority of them have not been so pretty. From being one of the worst states in America for winter, to being one of the happiest states in America, to having one of the worst cities to call home, there's one more to add to the growing list.
True Stories of 10 of the Most Infamous People In Illinois History
Illinois has a long and storied history that has been shaped by a wide variety of people, some of whom have left a lasting impact on the state and the nation. However, there are a few individuals who have become infamous for their actions, whether they be criminal, political, or otherwise.
Financial Website Calls Illinois One Of The Most Sinful States In America
WalletHub ranked states by how sinful residents are, based on seven different vices including anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, and greed. Illinois scored particularly high in the categories of anger and hatred and excesses and vices. So if you're looking for a place to let your hair down and indulge in a little sin, Illinois might be the perfect destination for you.
Egg Prices at $5 a Dozen in Illinois, Could Drop Finally in March
A dozen eggs in Illinois average MORE than a tank of gas! But it looks as if a price drop is coming, in March 2023. AXIOS. As we talked about a couple weeks ago, the price of eggs took off to all new highs because of a bird flu going around, that is killing off chickens. Over 58 million birds across the United States have dropped dead, making the price of eggs climb to record heights.
One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago
January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Wisconsin Restaurant’s Hilarious Restroom Signs Are So Funny You’ll Tinkle
Are you in the mood for some breakfast and a good laugh? Look no further than The Breakfast Club & Pub in Wisconsin, their bathroom signs will have you "cracking" up. I love, love, love when places have subtle, yet hilarious art around their establishments. In my apartment, I have...
Illinois Woman Gets Coined ‘Lasagna Mom’ After Roblox Message to Daughter Goes Viral
After trying multiple times to reach her daughter by phone, one Illinois Mom hopped on Roblox to get an important message to her daughter, and now the entire country is talking about it. A Desperate Roblox Situation. I have two daughters, ages 6 and 9, and Roblox is a BIG...
Understanding the Legality of Sleeping in Your Car in Illinois
Sleeping in your car is a common practice for travelers, shift workers, and homeless individuals alike. However, it's important to be aware of the laws surrounding this practice, especially if you plan on doing it in the state of Illinois. According to Illinois state law, it is generally legal to...
Uncover the Hidden Gems of Cave-in-Rock State Park in Southern Illinois
Cave-in-Rock State Park is a beautiful and historic park located in Southern Illinois, near the town of Cave-in-Rock. The park is named for a 55-foot wide and 100-foot deep cave that was created by water erosion on the banks of the Ohio River. The cave has a rich history, having been used by Native Americans, French explorers, and river pirates, and is the main attraction at the park.
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Illinois Man’s Closet Is A Gold Mine For Star Wars Toy Collectors
It's a good day to be a Star Wars fan because a collection of over 300 pristine action figures has just emerged from a collector's closet in Chicago, a find that is sure to send collectors into a frenzy. Dubbed "The Morphy Find," these vintage toys have been discontinued since 1985 and are all in mint condition, packaged in their original Kenner factory boxes.
Illinois Weed Sales Reach Record-Setting High in 2022, Literally
As the saying goes, "money doesn't grow on trees," but apparently in Illinois, it grows on cannabis plants. In 2022, the state hit a marijuana milestone in adult-use marijuana sales, according to data released by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. But what does one do with all...
3 Super Weird Wisconsin Laws You’ve Probably Never Heard Before
Wisconsin, the land of cheese and beer, is known for its quirky and sometimes downright strange laws. From strict regulations on who can serve butter and limiting when and where you can kiss, the Badger State has had some of the most peculiar legislation in the country. Serving Margarine Is...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the bed of a pickup truck may be a liberating feeling, but is it legal in Illinois? While there are no laws that specifically prohibit passengers from riding in the cargo area, the Illinois Vehicle Code requires that all passengers wear seatbelts, which means the answer is: no, you […]
Car Anti-Theft Device From 1990s Is Making Huge Comeback In IL
It's probably been many years since you've seen "The Club" on a vehicle but don't be surprised if you see them start popping up all over Illinois. One of my favorite types of television commercials from back in the day is the one you can only get the merchandise through the special phone number shown during the advertisement. They're known as "As Seen On TV" products. Nowadays, some stores even have a display featuring those items. There were legendary inventions including The Clapper and Chia Pet. My favorite is The Club which was popular in the 1990s.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Joliet
Joliet might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Joliet.
This Illinois City Is One Of The Best At Keeping Resolutions
We are only a few days into the New Year. Let me ask you this, "how are those resolutions coming along, and why was not drinking alcohol the first one you gave up on?" Yeah, I also stopped not drinking booze on the first day of the year. Bowl games, the NFL, and my family typically encourage me/drive me to open a beer. While I might not be good at keeping resolutions, certain cities in America are really good at it. Two of those cities are in both Iowa and Illinois according to a new study.
Q985
Rockford, IL
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0