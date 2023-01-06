ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sometimes debating about the most unusual things can really show someone's true colors - and I'm not talking about politics or religion, people. This has been an ongoing debate in my family for a long time, and one that nobody can really find a conclusion to. But let's try to make some sense of it!
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois Lake Dubbed ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 1 Lake In Top 10

Looky there, Illinois is home to one of the most polluted lakes in America. Surprised?. Illinois has made far too many lists over the years and majority of them have not been so pretty. From being one of the worst states in America for winter, to being one of the happiest states in America, to having one of the worst cities to call home, there's one more to add to the growing list.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Financial Website Calls Illinois One Of The Most Sinful States In America

WalletHub ranked states by how sinful residents are, based on seven different vices including anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, and greed. Illinois scored particularly high in the categories of anger and hatred and excesses and vices. So if you're looking for a place to let your hair down and indulge in a little sin, Illinois might be the perfect destination for you.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Egg Prices at $5 a Dozen in Illinois, Could Drop Finally in March

A dozen eggs in Illinois average MORE than a tank of gas! But it looks as if a price drop is coming, in March 2023. AXIOS. As we talked about a couple weeks ago, the price of eggs took off to all new highs because of a bird flu going around, that is killing off chickens. Over 58 million birds across the United States have dropped dead, making the price of eggs climb to record heights.
ILLINOIS STATE
97.9 KICK FM

One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago

January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Understanding the Legality of Sleeping in Your Car in Illinois

Sleeping in your car is a common practice for travelers, shift workers, and homeless individuals alike. However, it's important to be aware of the laws surrounding this practice, especially if you plan on doing it in the state of Illinois. According to Illinois state law, it is generally legal to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Uncover the Hidden Gems of Cave-in-Rock State Park in Southern Illinois

Cave-in-Rock State Park is a beautiful and historic park located in Southern Illinois, near the town of Cave-in-Rock. The park is named for a 55-foot wide and 100-foot deep cave that was created by water erosion on the banks of the Ohio River. The cave has a rich history, having been used by Native Americans, French explorers, and river pirates, and is the main attraction at the park.
CAVE-IN-ROCK, IL
Q985

Illinois Man’s Closet Is A Gold Mine For Star Wars Toy Collectors

It's a good day to be a Star Wars fan because a collection of over 300 pristine action figures has just emerged from a collector's closet in Chicago, a find that is sure to send collectors into a frenzy. Dubbed "The Morphy Find," these vintage toys have been discontinued since 1985 and are all in mint condition, packaged in their original Kenner factory boxes.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Illinois Weed Sales Reach Record-Setting High in 2022, Literally

As the saying goes, "money doesn't grow on trees," but apparently in Illinois, it grows on cannabis plants. In 2022, the state hit a marijuana milestone in adult-use marijuana sales, according to data released by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. But what does one do with all...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Car Anti-Theft Device From 1990s Is Making Huge Comeback In IL

It's probably been many years since you've seen "The Club" on a vehicle but don't be surprised if you see them start popping up all over Illinois. One of my favorite types of television commercials from back in the day is the one you can only get the merchandise through the special phone number shown during the advertisement. They're known as "As Seen On TV" products. Nowadays, some stores even have a display featuring those items. There were legendary inventions including The Clapper and Chia Pet. My favorite is The Club which was popular in the 1990s.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

This Illinois City Is One Of The Best At Keeping Resolutions

We are only a few days into the New Year. Let me ask you this, "how are those resolutions coming along, and why was not drinking alcohol the first one you gave up on?" Yeah, I also stopped not drinking booze on the first day of the year. Bowl games, the NFL, and my family typically encourage me/drive me to open a beer. While I might not be good at keeping resolutions, certain cities in America are really good at it. Two of those cities are in both Iowa and Illinois according to a new study.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

