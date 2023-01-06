Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically HeavenLIFE_HACKSWesterly, RI
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
1 Person Transported to Hospital for Burns After Bloomfield House Fire
One person was transported to the hospital with burns after a house fire in Bloomfield early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home on Boothbay Street around 2:50 a.m. after getting a report of a structure fire. When crews arrived, they said they saw flames visible. The fire was...
1 injured in Clinton fire
CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was evaluated for having minor burns following a residential fire Sunday morning in Clinton, according to fire officials. Crews responded at about 5:20 a.m. to the fire, located on Nod Road. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes. The fire marshal has not yet determined the cause […]
Norwich police investigating apartment fire
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich authorities are investigating an apartment fire that damaged a building earlier this week. Crews were called at about 8 p.m. Wednesday to 112 Norwich Avenue for the fire, according to police. Six other fire departments were called in to help due to the fire’s size and how quickly it spread. […]
NBC Connecticut
Fire at Ellington Masonic Lodge Under Investigation
An investigation is underway after a fire at a masonic lodge in Ellington on Saturday. Firefighters were called to a possible structure fire at the lodge on Orchard Street around 9:43 a.m. According to fire officials, a passerby called 911 saying they saw smoke coming from below a door. When...
Ellington fire at historic building being investigated for arson
ELLINGTON, Conn. — Police are seeking the identity of a man in connection with a fire Saturday in an historic Ellington building. At 9:41 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews were called to Fayette Lodge located at 141 Orchard Street in Ellington. Crews found a working fire in the building and...
NBC Connecticut
Fire Damages Greys Club in Enfield
A fire damaged the Greys Club in Enfield early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called to the Bigelow building 2 apartments on Main Street around 1 a.m. after getting a report of a smell of smoke. While crews were on scene investigating the smell of smoke, firefighters said they learned...
Police respond to crash in Pawtucket
Police are investigating following a head-on crash in Pawtucket Saturday afternoon.
Car vs House accident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
35-Year-Old Driver Dies After Car Strikes I-95 Exit Sign In Westbrook, Overturns
A 35-year-old man died after his car struck a sign on I-95 in Connecticut and overturned. The crash happened in the Middlesex County town of Westbrook at about 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2003 Ford Taurus was northbound on I-95 when it went off...
Prout students injured in Charlestown bus crash
Prout Principal David Estes tells 12 News the team was on their way to Chariho High School when the bus crashed on Kings Factory Road.
iheart.com
Ct Highway Accident Claims Life Of Rhode Island Man
A 35-year-old Rhode Island man is dead following a single vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Westbrook. Police say Ross Fielding was driving north on the highway early Saturday morning when his car went off the road and was launched airborne at exit 65. The vehicle overturned and came to...
Missing 72-year-old East Hartford man found
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have located the man with dementia who had not returned home since he went for a walk on Saturday. The 72-year-old was reported missing by family members and was found in Newington on Sunday after a lengthy investigation. The family said he left his...
ABC6.com
Charlestown police: bus veers off road and hits tree, causing multiple injuries
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Multiple people were injured after a bus crashed on Kings Factory Road on Friday. Police said a limousine style bus was driving on Kings Factory Road around 5 p.m. The bus veered off the road, traveled into the woods, and hit a tree. According to...
Tractor-trailer crashes, catches fire on I-91N in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer fire took place on I-91 North in Middletown on Friday morning. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m. between exits 18 and 20. The right and center lanes of the highway were closed in the area until 7 a.m. Officials have not stated there are […]
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Crash into utility pole closes section of Route 72 in Bristol, Plymouth for nearly 12 hours
BRISTOL — A section of Route 72 reopened Saturday after a car ran into a utility pole overnight, shutting the road to traffic for more than 12 hours, according to Bristol police. The crash resulted in the road being closed between Clark Avenue in Bristol and Canal Street in...
Police: Southbury man allegedly burned down building in honor of late pyromaniac friend
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – State police charged a 21-year-old man with arson on Wednesday for allegedly lighting the Southbury Training School on fire in December. On Dec. 17, the Southbury Fire Department responded to the scene of a working structure fire on Village Road. Fire crews reported the building sustained catastrophic damage to the structure […]
1 seriously hurt in West Hartford head-on collision
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was seriously injured after a head-on collision on Garfield Road & Boulevard in West Hartford Friday night, according to police. West Hartford police said at least one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police said the roadway is closed from Ridgewood Road to Fairlee […]
Car Crashes Into Springfield Home, Driver Taken To Hospital: Officials
A driver was hospitalized late Thursday night, Jan. 5, after crashing into a home in Springfield, fire officials said. Springfield firefighters were called to 260 Garvey Drive around 11 p.m. when the car careened off the road and into the home at the corner of Stapleton Road. Firefighters had to cut the driver from the vehicle, officials said.
Eyewitness News
Guilford police warn of police impersonator scam
GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Guilford Police say they have received numerous calls regarding a scam targeting residents and businesses. The scammers are using a “spoofed” number which changes the information transmitted to you caller ID to appear to be the main police line. The caller has identified themselves...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Firefighter safe after mayday call at Norwich fire
IWitness video: Two vehicle crash closes part of I-91 north in Wallingford. Video from Channel 3 viewer Mike Walton showed part of I-91 north closed in Wallingford due to a two-vehicle crash. Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams, who served Middletown has died. Updated: 3 hours ago. Police say a...
Comments / 0