Norwich, CT

NBC Connecticut

1 Person Transported to Hospital for Burns After Bloomfield House Fire

One person was transported to the hospital with burns after a house fire in Bloomfield early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home on Boothbay Street around 2:50 a.m. after getting a report of a structure fire. When crews arrived, they said they saw flames visible. The fire was...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
WTNH

1 injured in Clinton fire

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was evaluated for having minor burns following a residential fire Sunday morning in Clinton, according to fire officials. Crews responded at about 5:20 a.m. to the fire, located on Nod Road. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes. The fire marshal has not yet determined the cause […]
CLINTON, CT
WTNH

Norwich police investigating apartment fire

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich authorities are investigating an apartment fire that damaged a building earlier this week. Crews were called at about 8 p.m. Wednesday to 112 Norwich Avenue for the fire, according to police. Six other fire departments were called in to help due to the fire’s size and how quickly it spread. […]
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire at Ellington Masonic Lodge Under Investigation

An investigation is underway after a fire at a masonic lodge in Ellington on Saturday. Firefighters were called to a possible structure fire at the lodge on Orchard Street around 9:43 a.m. According to fire officials, a passerby called 911 saying they saw smoke coming from below a door. When...
ELLINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire Damages Greys Club in Enfield

A fire damaged the Greys Club in Enfield early Saturday morning. Emergency crews were called to the Bigelow building 2 apartments on Main Street around 1 a.m. after getting a report of a smell of smoke. While crews were on scene investigating the smell of smoke, firefighters said they learned...
ENFIELD, CT
WWLP

Car vs House accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Ct Highway Accident Claims Life Of Rhode Island Man

A 35-year-old Rhode Island man is dead following a single vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Westbrook. Police say Ross Fielding was driving north on the highway early Saturday morning when his car went off the road and was launched airborne at exit 65. The vehicle overturned and came to...
WESTBROOK, CT
FOX 61

Missing 72-year-old East Hartford man found

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have located the man with dementia who had not returned home since he went for a walk on Saturday. The 72-year-old was reported missing by family members and was found in Newington on Sunday after a lengthy investigation. The family said he left his...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Tractor-trailer crashes, catches fire on I-91N in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer fire took place on I-91 North in Middletown on Friday morning. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m. between exits 18 and 20. The right and center lanes of the highway were closed in the area until 7 a.m. Officials have not stated there are […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

1 seriously hurt in West Hartford head-on collision

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was seriously injured after a head-on collision on Garfield Road & Boulevard in West Hartford Friday night, according to police. West Hartford police said at least one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police said the roadway is closed from Ridgewood Road to Fairlee […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Guilford police warn of police impersonator scam

GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Guilford Police say they have received numerous calls regarding a scam targeting residents and businesses. The scammers are using a “spoofed” number which changes the information transmitted to you caller ID to appear to be the main police line. The caller has identified themselves...
GUILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Firefighter safe after mayday call at Norwich fire

NORWICH, CT

