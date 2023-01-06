Read full article on original website
Kim Petras Proves She's The New Pop Princess At iHeartRadio LIVE Show
It was a "huge day for gays," on Friday, January 6th, 2023 according to Kim Petras. For pop culture enthusiasts who love joyful and unapologetic queer artistry, the day marked the Season 15 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race and the new pop princess' exclusive iHeartRadio LIVE show. Lucky for us, live television can be experienced over and over again in today's streaming age because Petras' iHeartRadio LIVE show further cemented her as a pop visionary you don't want to miss out on.
‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Premiere Becomes Top Unscripted Debut Of 2022-2023 Season In L+3
EXCLUSIVE: Fox has set the standard for this season’s unscripted series with the debut of its latest series, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. The competition series earned 2.7M total viewers and a 0.6 rating among the advertiser-targeted 18-49 demographic in delayed viewing, according to live + three-day Nielsen data. That makes it the top unscripted series debut of the 2022-2023 season. Special Forces debuted on January 4, marking Fox’s highest-rated and most-watched Wednesday debut in over a year, since the September 2021 premiere of Alter Ego, which scored 2.9M viewers and a 0.8 demo rating in L+3. The series has also been...
Music: Cage The Elephant's Lead Singer Arrested, Metallica, Billy Idol!
Cage The Elephant's lead singer recently landed himself in hot water in New York City. Matt Schultz was reported to police by the hotel staff for allegedly brandishing a gun in “a public part” of the hotel in which he was staying. When police arrived, they found Schultz intoxicated and with two loaded guns in his possession. In addition to the guns, police found a number of Polaroids- one of which showed a hand aiming one of the guns.
Ozzy Osbourne 'Nervous' About Upcoming TV Series 'Home To Roost'
Ozzy Osbourne admitted to having misgivings about returning to television with his family's upcoming BBC documentary series Home to Roost, which will follow his and wife Sharon Osbourne's return to residence in England after more than two decades in California. The 10-part series will focus on the Osbournes getting settled...
UDiscoverMusic Releases New List of The 108 Best Guitar Solos
UDiscoverMusic has a released a new list to kick off the new year, and this one features the 108 best guitar solos of all time!. In putting together the list, the editors make said that they considered "no more than one solo from any one player, so a couple of members of well-known bands are represented by their greatest guest appearances. When in doubt, we opted for the most memorable solo, whether it’s part of a classic song or great overall performance."
Shay Mooney's Wife Shares Glowing Maternity Photos: 'The Countdown Is On!'
Hannah Mooney shared stunning maternity photos as she and her husband, Dan + Shay star Shay Mooney, prepare to welcome their third child next month. “If you see me in the next couple of weeks, I’ll just be using this bump as a shelf 🤰🏼😂,” Hannah adorably captioned the series of photos highlighting her baby bump on Monday (January 9), crediting Nashville-based photographer Laura Moll. “The countdown is on!”
New 'Wednesday' Trailer Has Fans Hoping Lady Gaga Will Be In Season 2
Wednesday Addams has seen all of you trying out her dance moves! In an adorably ghoulish new teaser for the smash hit Netflix show Wednesday, the show's titular star Jenna Ortega confirms that season 2 is on the way and shouts out the viral TikTok dance that uses Lady Gaga's 2011 deep cut "Bloody Mary."
