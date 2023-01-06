ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

shelbycountypost.com

Prep Report: Golden Bears score road victory at Rushville

Behind 23 points from Kylee Edwards and 15 points from Abby Brenner, Shelbyville earned its first win over Rushville since Dec. 30, 2006. With a 55-42 victory at Memorial Gymnasium Tuesday in Rushville, the Golden Bears improved to 12-6 and secured their first winning season since 2016. Shelbyville led after...
RUSHVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Prep Report: Shelbyville wrestling dominates field at Guerin Catholic Invitational

Shelbyville wrestling finished 5-0 Saturday to capture the Guerin Catholic Invitational championship. The Golden Bears defeated Scecina (78-0), Lapel (72-3), Brebeuf (69-12), Lafayette Central Catholic (69-6) and Guerin Catholic (54-21). Eight wrestlers went 5-0 in the invitational. They were Cruz Nedderman (120 pounds), Jaylen Eads (126), Ethan Watkins (132), Brady...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

J.R. Showers III, 69, of Shelbyville

J.R. Showers III, 69, of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at MHP surrounded by family. He was born August 10, 1953, the son of Joe and Martha (Tuerff) Showers. On December 18, 1976, he married the love of his life Carol (Willey), and she survives. He was preceded in death by his parents.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Attorney Dennis E. ("Denny") Harrold announces candidacy for Shelbyville Common Council At-Large seat

Dennis E. (“Denny”) Harrold has announced his intention to seek election to the Shelbyville City Council At-Large Seat. Harrold is running in order to use his experience in representing governmental entities and individuals dealing with governmental entities such as public schools to aid in Shelbyville’s controlled progress and growth. His work with government bond issues provides insight that he believes will facilitate continued City advancement while protecting homeowners’ and businesses’ assets. Having enjoyed raising his family here, he wants Shelbyville to be a place where our children and grandchildren want to return to in order to work and raise their families.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Annita G. Cox

EDFORD – Annita G. Cox, 60, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at IU Health Hospice House. Born January 19, 1962, in Bedford, she was the daughter of James Edward and Gail Louise (Speer) Connerley. Annita was self-employed as a beautician. She was an avid sports fan; a big...
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Big warm up after major freeze

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. High School Basketball: January 6. Alexa Ross has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Warmer air returns to Indiana next week

INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Warmer next week!. Periods of brief rain to snow showers will enter the state heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible to finish the weekend as temperatures remain cooler, but seasonal, topping out in the upper 30s. In sections where it gets cold enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

3 shot, including 2 women, across Indianapolis overnight

UPDATE: IMPD has arrested 24-year-old Ahmed Malone for his alleged role in the shooting on Breakwater Drive. INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a total of three people, including two women, were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight. Woman shot at west side apartment The most recent incident involved […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating

ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
ANDERSON, IN

