shelbycountypost.com
Prep Report: Golden Bears score road victory at Rushville
Behind 23 points from Kylee Edwards and 15 points from Abby Brenner, Shelbyville earned its first win over Rushville since Dec. 30, 2006. With a 55-42 victory at Memorial Gymnasium Tuesday in Rushville, the Golden Bears improved to 12-6 and secured their first winning season since 2016. Shelbyville led after...
shelbycountypost.com
Prep Report: Shelbyville wrestling dominates field at Guerin Catholic Invitational
Shelbyville wrestling finished 5-0 Saturday to capture the Guerin Catholic Invitational championship. The Golden Bears defeated Scecina (78-0), Lapel (72-3), Brebeuf (69-12), Lafayette Central Catholic (69-6) and Guerin Catholic (54-21). Eight wrestlers went 5-0 in the invitational. They were Cruz Nedderman (120 pounds), Jaylen Eads (126), Ethan Watkins (132), Brady...
shelbycountypost.com
Class 2A, No. 13 Triton Central keeps rolling with Shelby County Tournament title
Without its leading scorer in the lineup, Waldron knew it would have a tough time keeping up with Class 2A, No. 13 Triton Central in the championship game of the Shelby County Tournament. Four Triton Central seniors brought the county tourney trophy back to Fairland while a dynamic freshman captured...
shelbycountypost.com
Seniors lead Triton Central to Shelby County Boys Basketball Tournament title
Isaac Morgan scored 12 of his game-high 25 points in the second quarter to propel Triton Central to a 68-54 victory Saturday night in the championship game of the Shelby County Tournament in Morristown. Morgan helped the Tigers (10-3) outscore Waldron 17-7 in the quarter to build a 32-18 advantage.
shelbycountypost.com
J.R. Showers III, 69, of Shelbyville
J.R. Showers III, 69, of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at MHP surrounded by family. He was born August 10, 1953, the son of Joe and Martha (Tuerff) Showers. On December 18, 1976, he married the love of his life Carol (Willey), and she survives. He was preceded in death by his parents.
shelbycountypost.com
Attorney Dennis E. ("Denny") Harrold announces candidacy for Shelbyville Common Council At-Large seat
Dennis E. (“Denny”) Harrold has announced his intention to seek election to the Shelbyville City Council At-Large Seat. Harrold is running in order to use his experience in representing governmental entities and individuals dealing with governmental entities such as public schools to aid in Shelbyville’s controlled progress and growth. His work with government bond issues provides insight that he believes will facilitate continued City advancement while protecting homeowners’ and businesses’ assets. Having enjoyed raising his family here, he wants Shelbyville to be a place where our children and grandchildren want to return to in order to work and raise their families.
shelbycountypost.com
Northwestern Consolidated Schools administration building suffered water damage over holiday break
FAIRLAND -- Chris Hoke got a phone call the day after Christmas while on a family vacation in Hilton Head, South Carolina, to tell him there was three inches of water in his office back home. Instead of enjoying family time and even a round of golf, Hoke, the Northwestern...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville's new Fastpace Health Walk-In Urgent Care Clinic celebrates with ribbon cutting
Fastpace Health has opened a new Walk-In Urgent Care Clinic at 1778 East State Road 44, Shelbyville. The site celebrated Tuesday morning with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. Provider Lisa Lee describes Fastpace Health. Lee explains why Shelbyville is a good location for Fastpace's...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Annita G. Cox
EDFORD – Annita G. Cox, 60, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at IU Health Hospice House. Born January 19, 1962, in Bedford, she was the daughter of James Edward and Gail Louise (Speer) Connerley. Annita was self-employed as a beautician. She was an avid sports fan; a big...
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
cbs4indy.com
Big warm up after major freeze
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. High School Basketball: January 6. Alexa Ross has...
Fox 59
Warmer air returns to Indiana next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Warmer next week!. Periods of brief rain to snow showers will enter the state heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible to finish the weekend as temperatures remain cooler, but seasonal, topping out in the upper 30s. In sections where it gets cold enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system.
3 shot, including 2 women, across Indianapolis overnight
UPDATE: IMPD has arrested 24-year-old Ahmed Malone for his alleged role in the shooting on Breakwater Drive. INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a total of three people, including two women, were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight. Woman shot at west side apartment The most recent incident involved […]
shelbycountypost.com
Harbor Freight Tools signs deal to open new location in Shelbyville
Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, has announced that it will be opening a new store in Shelbyville. The new store will be located at 2549 E State Road 44 and is expected to open this spring. An official opening date will...
wrtv.com
Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
IMPD again seeks help finding missing person
41-year-old Georgette Collins is described as 5’7" tall and 112 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating
ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
