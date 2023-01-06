Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated fried chicken restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
People in San Antonio rally to raise funds for three siblings tragically killed in car crashAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
Related
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.
Pleasanton Express
Two arrested, charged with murder
Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked swiftly to arrest two individuals on Thursday, Jan. 5 in connection with the alleged murder of a 25-year-old man, who was found deceased on Tessman Road north of the city limits of Pleasanton on Tuesday, Jan. 3. David Taije Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa...
Texas grandmother and her four grandchildren reported missing
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A grandmother and her four grandchildren have been reported missing, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Melissa Osorio, 58; Lovely Sanchez, 9; Melanie Sanchez, 8; Manuel Sanchez, 6 and Juan Sanchez, 6, were last seen at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on the 15000 block of US Hwy 181 South. Deputies […]
San Antonio developers purchase old home of Mexican Manhattan
The developers recently renovated the Express-News' new home.
Family of five are no longer missing in Bexar County, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — Update: BCSO says all the individuals have been found and are safe. A search was underway for a San Antonio-area woman and her four grandchildren who were last seen Sunday afternoon near Calaveras Lake, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Melissa Osorio, 58, and the...
KTSA
Belongings of former San Antonio lawyer to be auctioned off
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you are looking for a pool table, piano, ventriloquist dummies and fun house mirrors, an upcoming auction might be your solution. Those items, as well as hundreds of others, belonging to attorney Christopher John Pettit will be auctioned starting January 19 at 8 a.m. through February 2 by Mel Davis Auctions.
KTSA
New Braunfels PD arrests two San Antonio teens after police chase
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two teenagers from San Antonio are now in custody after police say they led a high-speed chase with officers from New Braunfels. Investigators say police were called around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday about multiple cars being broken into in a shopping center parking lot.
This popular San Antonio business is offering $2 million in student grants. Check to see if you can apply
Popular San Antonio-based burger company Whataburger is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
KSAT 12
MOUNTAIN CEDAR: What’s the highest count ever recorded in San Antonio?
The pollen from mountain cedar trees creates figurative and literal headaches every year for allergy sufferers. You may find yourself wondering how this year’s cedar season compares to years past. What’s the highest pollen count for mountain cedar on record?. Shannon Syring is a Certified Pollen Collector through...
Texan finds coatimundi on his porch
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi. According to a post by the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the man walked out to his front porch and saw the coati clinging […]
KTSA
Kerrville convenience store robbed by former employee
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who is charged with robbing a convenience store in Kerrville Monday morning was easy to track down. Turns out the suspected crook is a former employee. Police say the 29 year old man entered the store on Memorial Boulevard Monday morning, wearing...
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
San Antonio, Texas is a city with a rich history and cultural heritage. It is home to many landmarks, including the Alamo and the San Antonio Missions, which have been designated as World Heritage sites by the United Nations. However, it is also home to some roads that are rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of the city's past. Here are the top five most haunted roads in San Antonio:
San Antonio Zoo will Name a Cockroach after Your Ex for Valentine’s Day
This is will be my third Valentine's Day with my girlfriend Amber. I'll admit, I haven't been the easiest boyfriend to deal with but she somehow loves me and we are enjoying our life together. That doesn't mean we haven't had our spats from time to time. Thing is, those spats are short lived and we learn something from it and move on. One thing we both have in common are extremely toxic ex'es. So this may be something we do with the San Antonio Zoo to help us get some harmless revenge.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 9, 2023
One of the most talented singers to come out of American Idol, Fantasia is coming to San Antonio! Listen to the season three winner belt out some of her iconic songs. She’s a talent you wouldn’t want to miss. When: Friday, January 13, 2023, 8 pm. Where: Tech...
Illegally owned exotic animal rescued from San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO — An exotic animal was rescued after it was found clinging to the porch of San Antonio man’s home last week, according to animal care officials. According to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, officials rescued a female coati. The carnivorous mammal is related to raccoons and is found in Central America and South America, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
Teenager left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle
SAN ANTONIO — According to the San Antonio Police Department a teenager faces life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car while riding his scooter on Tuesday night. The incident occurred near Roosevelt Avenue and VFW Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the teenager was riding his...
New study names San Antonio top Texas city for green space, beating out Austin
While Houston and El Paso were close behind SA, Austin didn't even break the list's top 20.
GoFundMe page created for 3 siblings killed in crash in San Antonio
The ages of the siblings were 22, 17, and 10.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio teens lead police on high speed chase following reports of car burglaries
The New Braunfels Police Department has arrested two teenagers from San Antonio following a high-speed chase Tuesday morning. Police say one suspect remains at large. At approximately 8:40 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of N. Bus. 35 for a report of car burglaries in progress after several men forcibly broke into vehicles in a shopping center parking lot.
San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second location
If you love pizza, then I have some good news for you. Popular pizza restaurant Via 313 opened its second location in San Antonio today. The first location opened in August 2022 at 8435 Wurzbach Rd, and it is already the number one ranked pizza in San Antonio, according to Yelp reviewers. The demand has led to Via 313 opening a second location in Culebra Commons.
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0