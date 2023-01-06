ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Pleasanton Express

Two arrested, charged with murder

Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked swiftly to arrest two individuals on Thursday, Jan. 5 in connection with the alleged murder of a 25-year-old man, who was found deceased on Tessman Road north of the city limits of Pleasanton on Tuesday, Jan. 3. David Taije Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa...
PLEASANTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas grandmother and her four grandchildren reported missing

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A grandmother and her four grandchildren have been reported missing, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Melissa Osorio, 58; Lovely Sanchez, 9; Melanie Sanchez, 8; Manuel Sanchez, 6 and Juan Sanchez, 6, were last seen at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on the 15000 block of US Hwy 181 South. Deputies […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Belongings of former San Antonio lawyer to be auctioned off

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you are looking for a pool table, piano, ventriloquist dummies and fun house mirrors, an upcoming auction might be your solution. Those items, as well as hundreds of others, belonging to attorney Christopher John Pettit will be auctioned starting January 19 at 8 a.m. through February 2 by Mel Davis Auctions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

This popular San Antonio business is offering $2 million in student grants. Check to see if you can apply

Popular San Antonio-based burger company Whataburger is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

MOUNTAIN CEDAR: What’s the highest count ever recorded in San Antonio?

The pollen from mountain cedar trees creates figurative and literal headaches every year for allergy sufferers. You may find yourself wondering how this year’s cedar season compares to years past. What’s the highest pollen count for mountain cedar on record?. Shannon Syring is a Certified Pollen Collector through...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texan finds coatimundi on his porch

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi. According to a post by the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the man walked out to his front porch and saw the coati clinging […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Kerrville convenience store robbed by former employee

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who is charged with robbing a convenience store in Kerrville Monday morning was easy to track down. Turns out the suspected crook is a former employee. Police say the 29 year old man entered the store on Memorial Boulevard Monday morning, wearing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

San Antonio, Texas is a city with a rich history and cultural heritage. It is home to many landmarks, including the Alamo and the San Antonio Missions, which have been designated as World Heritage sites by the United Nations. However, it is also home to some roads that are rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of the city's past. Here are the top five most haunted roads in San Antonio:
SAN ANTONIO, TX
101.5 KNUE

San Antonio Zoo will Name a Cockroach after Your Ex for Valentine’s Day

This is will be my third Valentine's Day with my girlfriend Amber. I'll admit, I haven't been the easiest boyfriend to deal with but she somehow loves me and we are enjoying our life together. That doesn't mean we haven't had our spats from time to time. Thing is, those spats are short lived and we learn something from it and move on. One thing we both have in common are extremely toxic ex'es. So this may be something we do with the San Antonio Zoo to help us get some harmless revenge.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 9, 2023

One of the most talented singers to come out of American Idol, Fantasia is coming to San Antonio! Listen to the season three winner belt out some of her iconic songs. She’s a talent you wouldn’t want to miss. When: Friday, January 13, 2023, 8 pm. Where: Tech...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Illegally owned exotic animal rescued from San Antonio home

SAN ANTONIO — An exotic animal was rescued after it was found clinging to the porch of San Antonio man’s home last week, according to animal care officials. According to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, officials rescued a female coati. The carnivorous mammal is related to raccoons and is found in Central America and South America, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio teens lead police on high speed chase following reports of car burglaries

The New Braunfels Police Department has arrested two teenagers from San Antonio following a high-speed chase Tuesday morning. Police say one suspect remains at large. At approximately 8:40 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of N. Bus. 35 for a report of car burglaries in progress after several men forcibly broke into vehicles in a shopping center parking lot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second location

If you love pizza, then I have some good news for you. Popular pizza restaurant Via 313 opened its second location in San Antonio today. The first location opened in August 2022 at 8435 Wurzbach Rd, and it is already the number one ranked pizza in San Antonio, according to Yelp reviewers. The demand has led to Via 313 opening a second location in Culebra Commons.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
