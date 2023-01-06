Read full article on original website
MadFellow6
5d ago
Two fantastic performers on one platform.....hell yeah!!! Doesn't have to cater to the Gaga, Bieber fan's. This will be a great show
Concert Alert: Sam Smith Coming Back to Minnesota in August
Sam Smith will play the Excel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota this summer!. Directly from the Excel's website: "Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar-winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith has announced GLORIA The Tour – their first North American run since 2018." What's the Date for Sam Smith's...
Ted Rivers
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. Paul
St. Paul might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from St. Paul.
North Dakota’s Josh Duhamel Spotted In The State Again Recently
Every time actor Josh Duhamel turns up in North Dakota it really creates a buzz. The native Minot, North Dakotan has a tendency to show up in the state from time to time. He's somebody who has never forgotten his roots. He even married a North Dakota girl this past year. You can read all about that here.
10 Big Eastern Iowa Events to Look Forward to in 2023
Need a cure for the Midwest winter blues? Here are ten big events to look forward to this year in Eastern Iowa:. Held annually in Downtown Waterloo, Iowa Irish Fest is filled with food, drinks, vendors, games, classes, and lots and LOTS of live entertainment. "Iowa's Biggest Irish Celebration" will take place August 4th through 6th of 2023.
Drinking This Beer is a Sure Fire Way to Help Restore Pine Forests in Minnesota
Cracking open a can of this Minnesota beer can help quench your thirst-- and help to restore pine forests here in Minnesota as well. I've been a big fan of Minnesota's incredible craft beer industry and all the great local breweries across our state for years now. One of the favorite things my wife and I like to do is to hit up a local craft brewery and try a couple of the handcrafted beers each brewery creates-- and there are a lot to try!
There Are Seventeen Kinds of Snakes that Call Minnesota Home
Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans
High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
How Much Do Minnesotans Love Their Culver’s? Watch (VIDEO)
A Minnesotan or Wisconsin'in will often go way out of their way to get a butter burger or a frozen custard from Culver's. Scroll down for video proof. What Are Minnesota's and Wisconsin's Favorite Fast Food Places?. According to WorldPopulationReview.com, Minnesota's #1 fast food is Panda Express and Wisconsin's is...
Check For These Tickets! Minnesota Lottery Has Millions In Unclaimed Prizes
Imagine having a million-dollar lottery ticket and not knowing it? You have to check your numbers! Or worse, imagine knowing you have that ticket but not knowing where it is. You would lose your mind if the numbers you selected every week were drawn, but you weren’t able to find the ticket!
Wisconsin Restaurant’s Hilarious Restroom Signs Are So Funny You’ll Tinkle
Are you in the mood for some breakfast and a good laugh? Look no further than The Breakfast Club & Pub in Wisconsin, their bathroom signs will have you "cracking" up. I love, love, love when places have subtle, yet hilarious art around their establishments. In my apartment, I have...
See Photos Of Stunning Ice Formations On Minnesota’s North Shore
Some beautiful photos were taken this last week along Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Drive. Recent weather kicked up enough waves to spray water along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The spray or mist then froze to trees, creating stunning frozen sculptures that were captured by motorists who happened to notice them.
One of Iowa’s Favorite Disney Movies Is Completely Unheard Of
Everyone has their favorite Disney movie that they watch over and over again. There's a whole generation of young adults who know and love the classic DCOM. For those of you unfamiliar with that term; DCOM stands for Disney Channel Original Movie. I am of the generation that eagerly waited for the release of the newest Disney TV movie every few months or so.
The Truth Behind Why Eggs Cost More Than Gasoline in Minnesota Right Now
If you haven't noticed, the price we're paying for a carton of eggs in Minnesota has skyrocketed lately and is now even more than we're paying for a gallon of gasoline. Here's why they're so expensive. We've all heard the phrase 'thanks to the pandemic,' a ton over the past...
Two Wisconsin Towns are Retirement ‘Hotspots’ for 2023
A recent study determined the top 20 retirement 'hotspots' in the US for 2023. Two of the top 20 are in Wisconsin and they're the only two in the Midwest to make the list. I'm a long way away from retirement but I'm not sure I'd want to leave Minnesota when I retire. I can absolutely see my husband and myself becoming snowbirds, though, and going to Arizona or something during the bad winter months.
Minnesota Park Named One of Best Places in World For Stargazing
Sure, Minnesota has some great, remote places to check out the stars in the sky, but one park was just named one of the best places in the WORLD for stargazing. If you ask me, one of the best things about heading up north or to the North Shore here in Minnesota is being able to get away from all the hectic hustle and bustle of everyday life and get out and enjoy nature and the vast wilderness that makes up that part of the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Cute & Chubby Minnesota Bear Cubs Caught On Trail Camera Before Taking It Down
Sometimes you just need to see something that will make you smile. This might do the trick. The Voyageurs Wolf Project up in Northern Minnesota recently shared a video of some bear cubs playing with each other along a trail. Then they decided to turn their attention to the camera that was watching them.
More Than 40 Minnesota Cities Now Classified Rural Instead Of Urban
In Minnesota, and around the USA, a change took place recently that you may not have noticed. In fact, a LOT of people didn't notice it, even in Minnesota Cities where the change was made. Minnesota Urban Areas Reclassified As Rural Areas in 2023. The US Census Bureau took a...
Our 10 Least Favorite Things About Winter in Minnesota
Love it or hate it, winter is an unescapable reality of living year-round in Minnesota. Yesterday we dared to look at Minnesota's Ten Favorite Things About Winter, and in fairness, today we flip the coin. Winter gets a bad rap, and sure it's a bit too long -- but getting...
$1.8 million lottery ticket sold in Minnesota still has not been claimed
Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket from a Minnesota gas station could be holding a winning ticket worth over $1.8 million, according to the Minnesota Lottery. Read on to learn where and when the unclaimed winning ticket was sold.
