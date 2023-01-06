Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his officeMalek SherifWashington, DC
President Biden’s Classified Docs Problem- How Bad is it?Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Related
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Expected to play Tuesday
Barzal (lower body) is expected to be available to play Tuesday versus Dallas, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports. Barzal returned to the top line during Monday's practice after being a late scratch for Friday's contest against Calgary. He leads the Islanders with 30 assists and 41 points in 40 games this season.
CBS Sports
Devils' Miles Wood: Hurt during practice
Wood (undisclosed) was injured during Monday's practice, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports, but he will travel with the team. The Devils will see how Wood feels Tuesday morning before determining if he will play versus the Hurricanes. If he is unavailable for Tuesday's contest, Fabian Zetterlund is projected to be in the lineup. Wood has 16 points, 43 PIM, 99 shots on goal and 55 hits in 39 games this season.
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Set to return Tuesday
Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com. Zuccarello missed the Wild's previous two games because of the injury. He has 16 goals and 40 points in 37 contests this season. Now that he's healthy, he's expected to resume serving in a top-six role and serve on the top power-play unit.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Titans' Caleb Shudak: Gets another deal with Titans
Tennessee signed Shudak to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Shudak signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa this past offseason. The rookie then landed on the reserve/PUP list with an undisclosed injury in mid August, and he was not activated by Tennessee until Nov. 26. Shudak made his NFL debut Week 12 in place of injured starting kicker Randy Bullock, going 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts while converting his lone extra-point try. The 25-year-old Shudak finished the season on the team's practice squad, and he'll look for another chance to make the active roster during the 2023 offseason.
CBS Sports
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Expected to return Wednesday
Livers (shoulder) is probable for Wednesday's game versus Minnesota. Livers will likely make his return Wednesday after missing 20 straight games due to a right shoulder sprain. Fantasy managers should expect the 24-year-old forward to play limited minutes as he works his way back into game shape. Livers.
CBS Sports
Giants' Luke Jackson: Joins San Fran on two-year pact
Jackson (elbow) signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Giants on Monday. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Jackson will take home $9.5 million between the first two years of his contract, which also includes a $7 million club option or $2 million buyout for the 2025 season. After undergoing Tommy John surgery this past April, Jackson will be a candidate to open the upcoming season on the 60-day injured list, but he should be at close to full health by around the All-Star break, if not sooner. The 31-year-old handled a pivotal role out of the bullpen for Atlanta's World Series-winning club in 2021, turning in a 1.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 70:29 K:BB across 63.2 frames while notching a career-high 31 holds.
CBS Sports
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Suns' Dario Saric: Nears double-double in win
Saric racked up 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 125-113 victory over Golden State. Saric was limited to three points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in Sunday's start against the Cavaliers despite playing 26 minutes, but he was much more efficient Tuesday and came within one rebound of his first double-double of the season. He's played double-digit minutes in four of his last five appearances and has averaged 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 20.8 minutes per game during that time.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ryder Jones: Gets MiLB deal from Atlanta
Jones signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Saturday. Jones spent last season at Triple-A Charlotte in the White Sox organization, managing just a .586 OPS with seven homers over 67 games while splitting most of his time between the two corner-infield spots. The 28-year-old hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2018, and with his offensive production having trended downward in the minors in recent seasons, Jones announced Dec. 31 via his personal Instagram account that he intends to transition to full-time pitching in 2023. He tossed one scoreless inning of mop-up duty at Triple-A last season.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable vs. Suns
Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Season high rushing yards Week 18
Kamara posted 23 carries for 107 yards and gathered in one of two targets for three yards during Sunday's 10-7 defeat to Carolina. Kamara closed out his 2022 campaign with his second 100-yard rushing game of the season. He also matched his season high for rushing attempts, and he finished with three games of 20 or more carries over the final four weeks of the regular season. Over 15 contests, Kamara recorded 223 carries for 897 yards and two rushing touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions (on 77 targets) for 490 yards and two receiving touchdowns. While he didn't come close to matching his usual standard as a scorer, the 27-year-old running back still accumulated over 1,300 total yards for the sixth time in as many seasons. Kamara also started the 2022 campaign hampered by a rib injury, though he still handled 280 touches. These are both encouraging signs for his status as one of the top fantasy running backs heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Finally finds end zone
Golladay caught two of seven targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles. In his 26th and potentially final game for the Giants, Golladay finally got into the end zone for his first TD with the team, catching a 25-yard toss from Davis Webb late in the fourth quarter during a game in which New York was resting most of its starters. Golladay suited up for 12 games this season and finished with a 6-81-1 line on 17 targets, disastrous production relative to his cap hit of over $21 million. The 29-year-old has two more years remaining on his current deal, but it seems almost certain the Giants will cut him loose in the offseason.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Javon Wims: Inks new deal with Arizona
The Cardinals signed Wims to a reserve/future contract Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports. Wims signed with the Cardinals' practice squad during Week 2 and was elevated for one game over the course of the season. However, he did not record a statistic during this Week 5 contest, and the 28-year-old now has not logged a target since the 2020 season. Wims will look to secure an active roster spot heading into the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Ra'Shaun Henry: Sticking with the Falcons
Henry signed a reserve/future contract with Atlanta on Monday. Henry was cut from the Panthers' practice squad Sept. 5 and went unsigned before joining up with Atlanta on Sept. 11. The undrafted then finished the year on the Falcons' practice squad, though he apparently made enough of an impression to earn a chance at a roster spot this offseason. Henry has yet to make his NFL debut.
CBS Sports
Jets' James Robinson: Non-factor after trade to NY
Robinson finished the 2022 season with 110 carries for 425 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games split between the Jaguars and Jets. He added 11 catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. Robinson got off to a strong start in Jacksonville with four scrimmage touchdowns through...
CBS Sports
Boston Red Sox top prospects 2023: Marcelo Mayer leads list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
CBS Sports
Browns' Mike Harley: Remaining with Cleveland
The Browns signed Harley to a reserve/future contract Monday. Harley finished the 2022 season on Cleveland's practice squad, but he didn't make a regular-season appearance. He will look to earn a spot with the team in 2023 and potentially make his NFL debut.
Comments / 0