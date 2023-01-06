Shelbyville man sentenced to over 43 years in federal prison for crimes Including hiring a hitman to kill a child

Read full article on original website
shelbycountypost.com
Attorney Dennis E. ("Denny") Harrold announces candidacy for Shelbyville Common Council At-Large seat
Dennis E. (“Denny”) Harrold has announced his intention to seek election to the Shelbyville City Council At-Large Seat. Harrold is running in order to use his experience in representing governmental entities and individuals dealing with governmental entities such as public schools to aid in Shelbyville’s controlled progress and growth. His work with government bond issues provides insight that he believes will facilitate continued City advancement while protecting homeowners’ and businesses’ assets. Having enjoyed raising his family here, he wants Shelbyville to be a place where our children and grandchildren want to return to in order to work and raise their families.
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville's new Fastpace Health Walk-In Urgent Care Clinic celebrates with ribbon cutting
Fastpace Health has opened a new Walk-In Urgent Care Clinic at 1778 East State Road 44, Shelbyville. The site celebrated Tuesday morning with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. Provider Lisa Lee describes Fastpace Health. Lee explains why Shelbyville is a good location for Fastpace's...
shelbycountypost.com
Northwestern Consolidated Schools administration building suffered water damage over holiday break
FAIRLAND -- Chris Hoke got a phone call the day after Christmas while on a family vacation in Hilton Head, South Carolina, to tell him there was three inches of water in his office back home. Instead of enjoying family time and even a round of golf, Hoke, the Northwestern...
shelbycountypost.com
Sagamore of the Wabash J.R. Showers passed away Saturday
A longtime Shelby County business and government leader passed away Saturday. J.R. Showers III, 69, of Shelbyville, passed away January 7 at the MHP Medical Center surrounded by family. Showers was associated with the family business, Indiana Cash Drawer Co., for over 30 years, ultimately as President and CEO. Indiana...
shelbycountypost.com
Harbor Freight Tools signs deal to open new location in Shelbyville
Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, has announced that it will be opening a new store in Shelbyville. The new store will be located at 2549 E State Road 44 and is expected to open this spring. An official opening date will...
shelbycountypost.com
J.R. Showers III, 69, of Shelbyville
J.R. Showers III, 69, of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at MHP surrounded by family. He was born August 10, 1953, the son of Joe and Martha (Tuerff) Showers. On December 18, 1976, he married the love of his life Carol (Willey), and she survives. He was preceded in death by his parents.
shelbycountypost.com
Prep Report: Shelbyville wrestling dominates field at Guerin Catholic Invitational
Shelbyville wrestling finished 5-0 Saturday to capture the Guerin Catholic Invitational championship. The Golden Bears defeated Scecina (78-0), Lapel (72-3), Brebeuf (69-12), Lafayette Central Catholic (69-6) and Guerin Catholic (54-21). Eight wrestlers went 5-0 in the invitational. They were Cruz Nedderman (120 pounds), Jaylen Eads (126), Ethan Watkins (132), Brady...
shelbycountypost.com
Seniors lead Triton Central to Shelby County Boys Basketball Tournament title
Isaac Morgan scored 12 of his game-high 25 points in the second quarter to propel Triton Central to a 68-54 victory Saturday night in the championship game of the Shelby County Tournament in Morristown. Morgan helped the Tigers (10-3) outscore Waldron 17-7 in the quarter to build a 32-18 advantage.
shelbycountypost.com
Class 2A, No. 13 Triton Central keeps rolling with Shelby County Tournament title
Without its leading scorer in the lineup, Waldron knew it would have a tough time keeping up with Class 2A, No. 13 Triton Central in the championship game of the Shelby County Tournament. Four Triton Central seniors brought the county tourney trophy back to Fairland while a dynamic freshman captured...
shelbycountypost.com
Prep Report: Golden Bears score road victory at Rushville
Behind 23 points from Kylee Edwards and 15 points from Abby Brenner, Shelbyville earned its first win over Rushville since Dec. 30, 2006. With a 55-42 victory at Memorial Gymnasium Tuesday in Rushville, the Golden Bears improved to 12-6 and secured their first winning season since 2016. Shelbyville led after...
