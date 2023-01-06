Shelbyville man sentenced to over 43 years in federal prison for crimes Including hiring a hitman to kill a child

Dennis E. (“Denny”) Harrold has announced his intention to seek election to the Shelbyville City Council At-Large Seat. Harrold is running in order to use his experience in representing governmental entities and individuals dealing with governmental entities such as public schools to aid in Shelbyville’s controlled progress and growth. His work with government bond issues provides insight that he believes will facilitate continued City advancement while protecting homeowners’ and businesses’ assets. Having enjoyed raising his family here, he wants Shelbyville to be a place where our children and grandchildren want to return to in order to work and raise their families.

SHELBYVILLE, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO