Florida State

The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Democrats in array? The real winners of Kevin McCarthy's speakership chaos

Through the end of business hours on Friday, GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy had lost 13 straight votes for speaker of the House. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, sneered that McCarthy, who had moved his things into the speaker’s office, was an illegitimate squatter. Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called Gaetz and his holdouts “childish.”
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership

A prominent McCarthy loyalist is foreshadowing early headaches for the aspiring speaker, publicly opposing the House rules package negotiated ahead of the 10 p.m. vote Friday. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who has stood by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) throughout the long-winded speakership row, balked at the package, which has been paramount to McCarthy's efforts to court Republican holdouts.
Advocate

Kevin McCarthy Elected Speaker of the House on 15th Vote

On the 15th vote, Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California has finally been elected speaker of the House. McCarthy won a majority of votes cast shortly after midnight as Friday segued into Saturday. Republicans had voted against adjourning until Monday after McCarthy fell one vote short on the 14th tally. He has been majority and minority leader in the House, but his bid to become speaker now that the Republicans again have a majority drew opposition from the extreme right wing of his party.
COLORADO STATE
Rolling Stone

‘Stop the Steal’ Scoundrel Ali Alexander Reinstated to Twitter Day After Praising Brazilian Riot

The timing could hardly be more troubling. Following the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, and just hours after copy-cat rioting in Brazil that he cheered on, Ali Alexander has been reinstated to Twitter. Alexander is an acolyte of Roger Stone, the political dirty trickster and Trump-pardoned felon, and an ally of Trump himself. He was a key organizer of the Big-Lie-promoting “Stop the Steal” rallies in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, and was instrumental in drawing massive crowds to Washington, D.C., on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection. In advance of Jan. 6, he’d tweeted...
WASHINGTON STATE
