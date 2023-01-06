Read full article on original website
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Matt Gaetz admits Kevin McCarthy might win House speaker vote, but with a major caveat
Florida Congressman-elect Matt Gaetz conceded that Kevin McCarthy could eventually become House speaker despite stiff opposition, but that he would be a leader with a "straitjacket."
Steve Scalise privately being prepped by Republicans to snatch gavel from McCarthy: Report
As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seeks to fend off intraparty opposition to his bid to become the next House speaker, several Republicans are reportedly huddling behind another top member of their party for a possible leadership challenge.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Who could become speaker if McCarthy's bid fails?
The vote for the next speaker of the House is due to begin this afternoon, and it's still unclear if Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has the votes to take the gavel.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Democrats in array? The real winners of Kevin McCarthy's speakership chaos
Through the end of business hours on Friday, GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy had lost 13 straight votes for speaker of the House. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, sneered that McCarthy, who had moved his things into the speaker’s office, was an illegitimate squatter. Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called Gaetz and his holdouts “childish.”
As House speaker, Kevin McCarthy will be an empty suit beholden to the far right | Opinion
The Bakersfield Republican finally captures the top spot, but only with extraordinary concessions.
Washington Examiner
Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership
A prominent McCarthy loyalist is foreshadowing early headaches for the aspiring speaker, publicly opposing the House rules package negotiated ahead of the 10 p.m. vote Friday. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who has stood by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) throughout the long-winded speakership row, balked at the package, which has been paramount to McCarthy's efforts to court Republican holdouts.
McCarthy’s political machine spent millions electing lawmakers now blocking his speaker bid
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., helped bankroll the campaigns of more than a dozen Republican lawmakers who now oppose his bid to become Speaker of the House.
Advocate
Kevin McCarthy Elected Speaker of the House on 15th Vote
On the 15th vote, Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California has finally been elected speaker of the House. McCarthy won a majority of votes cast shortly after midnight as Friday segued into Saturday. Republicans had voted against adjourning until Monday after McCarthy fell one vote short on the 14th tally. He has been majority and minority leader in the House, but his bid to become speaker now that the Republicans again have a majority drew opposition from the extreme right wing of his party.
What is Kevin McCarthy’s speakership going to be like?
Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new House speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position — or to even keep it. Like the...
House members concerned after ‘confusion and chaos’ of speaker elections
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Democratic members of the U.S. House, and even some Republicans, worry that the chaotic speaker elections could foreshadow possible dysfunction in the House over the next two years. Under Republican control, Democrats say the chaos and division on full display in the Republican party is a...
McCarthy Finally Elected House Speaker After Giving Away 'Kitchen Sink'
The California Republican won on the 15th round of voting, following an intense scene on the House floor involving Rep. Matt Gaetz.
‘Stop the Steal’ Scoundrel Ali Alexander Reinstated to Twitter Day After Praising Brazilian Riot
The timing could hardly be more troubling. Following the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, and just hours after copy-cat rioting in Brazil that he cheered on, Ali Alexander has been reinstated to Twitter. Alexander is an acolyte of Roger Stone, the political dirty trickster and Trump-pardoned felon, and an ally of Trump himself. He was a key organizer of the Big-Lie-promoting “Stop the Steal” rallies in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, and was instrumental in drawing massive crowds to Washington, D.C., on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection. In advance of Jan. 6, he’d tweeted...
