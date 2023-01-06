ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
WPXI Pittsburgh

House passes two Republican-backed abortion measures

The Republican-led House passed two abortion-related measures Wednesday in a move that reflects the new direction of the House under a GOP majority. One bill dubbed the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act” would compel healthcare providers to sustain life for an infant that survives an attempted abortion, which is a rare occurrence.

