[Editor’s note: This review contains spoilers from the first three seasons of Servant.]. In season four of Apple TV+’s Servant, Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell) declares that no one in his house knows how to cope. And no truer statement has ever been made. The assertion also perfectly encapsulates the idea behind this M. Night Shyamalan-produced horror series, a freaky analysis of the extreme lengths humans go to in order to avoid coping with grief. The show remains a titillating yet exasperating adventure as it enters its final season. And based on the initial three episodes of that season, it leans on dark humor and several horror tropes to provide fascinating character studies, especially pertaining to motherhood. That said, Servant continues to spin a familiar yarn without providing long overdue answers.

6 HOURS AGO