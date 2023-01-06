Read full article on original website
Penn Badgely can't hide under baseball hats forever in You’s fourth season trailer
Everybody’s favorite homicidal maniac is back. Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, returns in the trailer for the fourth season of You, Netflix’s satirical thriller. You know what they say, “You can take the ‘You’ out of You, but you can’t take Joe out of You.”
Slasher dolls and killer robots: 13 movies to watch if you loved M3GAN
Dolls and dummies live so deep in the uncanny valley that horror films have been playing with them since the 1920s. In more recent decades, movies like Child’s Play and Annabelle and the brand new M3GAN have tapped into a mainstream appetite for watching your G.I. Joe get up of its own free will and stab you to death.
Jennifer Lopez is a runaway bride in the new Shotgun Wedding trailer
Jennifer Lopez’s return to rom-coms continues in the new trailer for Shotgun Wedding, out this month on Prime Video. The Marry Me actor stars opposite Josh Duhamel as a couple who has gathered all their friends and family together for a dream destination wedding, only to start reconsidering the whole getting married thing. They have a little more time to think things over as the ceremony is derailed by a band of pirates, which appears to include a guy wearing chain mail made out of soda can tabs. All of the guests get taken hostage, and it’s up to the bride and groom to save the day.
Mindy Kaling assembles the Mystery Inc. gang in Velma trailer
As the saying goes, high school is hell—now, add in a few mysteries and a ghostly killer, and you’ve got a real rough time ahead. That’s what sets up the origin story of Mystery Inc. and their brainy member Velma Dinkley in HBO Max’s recently released trailer for the adult animated series Velma.
Goonies really do never say die: Ke Huy Quan still “open to revisiting” The Goonies
Ke Huy Quan, the good-feeling machine who’s enjoying a career comeback thanks to his turn as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once, won a well-deserved Golden Globe for the role last night. It’s been a dream watching him not just in the movie, but on the red carpets, in interviews, and in the winners’ circle as he gushes with gratitude for the opportunity to perform for his adoring public once again.
The Dead City team teases how the spin-off will differ from The Walking Dead
AMC’s long-running The Walking Dead might be over, but like the zombies at its core, the franchise isn’t ready to die yet. TWD wrapped up after 11 seasons last year, but several spin-offs are still in development. Yes, even besides Fear The Walking Dead, TWD: World Beyond, and Tales Of The Walking Dead.
Servant review: Season 4 spins in creepy circles as the show nears its end
[Editor’s note: This review contains spoilers from the first three seasons of Servant.]. In season four of Apple TV+’s Servant, Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell) declares that no one in his house knows how to cope. And no truer statement has ever been made. The assertion also perfectly encapsulates the idea behind this M. Night Shyamalan-produced horror series, a freaky analysis of the extreme lengths humans go to in order to avoid coping with grief. The show remains a titillating yet exasperating adventure as it enters its final season. And based on the initial three episodes of that season, it leans on dark humor and several horror tropes to provide fascinating character studies, especially pertaining to motherhood. That said, Servant continues to spin a familiar yarn without providing long overdue answers.
M3GAN boldly asks: remember fun?
This weekend, the top film at the domestic box office was, predictably, Avatar: The Way Of Water, earning $45 million in its fourth weekend. In second place was M3GAN, the latest very funny entry into the scary doll horror genre, earning $30 million against a $12 million budget. A sequel is already in the works, per Deadline.
The Tumblr renaissance continues with the return of prodigal son John Green
Get your key-smashing fingers ready because John Green is back on Tumblr. For those who missed Tumblr’s golden age, the appropriate response to this statement is something along the lines of asdffingworignw;!1!11 omglmao #mysweetprince. Memorize that, because—like the protagonists in a John Green novel—2023 and the renaissance of Tumblr seem to be written in the stars.
Too Old To Die Young
Fans of Nicolas Winding Refn know the director’s affinity for exploitation films and grimy underworlds. The Drive auteur established a career that unflinchingly looks at the gears that grind the minds and bodies of people caught up in them. However, when giving the director license to create Too Old To Die Young, it seems Amazon was not totally up to speed on Refn’s work.
The most anticipated horror movies of 2023
We’ve only just put the wraps on a terrific year for horror films, and it’s looking like 2023 could be even stronger. M3GAN got things off to a dangerously delightful start over the weekend, and the rest of this year figures to bring plenty more chills and thrills (and even some laughs) to theaters and your favorite streaming services. From indie viral sensations to franchise restarts and more, these are the horror films on our radar as we head into 2023.
Kiefer Sutherland's surveillance drama Rabbit Hole arrives in March
Damn it, Chloe, it’s not really a new season of 24, but action star Kiefer Sutherland is back. The actor leads Paramount+’s upcoming spy drama, Rabbit Hole, which arrives this spring. The eight-episode first season explores themes of how misinformation spreads amidst excessive surveillance. During the Television Critics Association’s (TCA) winter press tour, the streamer announced that Rabbit Hole premieres in March.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Noise’ on Netflix, in Which a Mother’s Quest for Her Missing Daughter Illuminates Mexico’s Epidemic of Kidnappings and Femicide
Noise (now on Netflix) dramatizes one woman’s grueling ordeal in the wake of her daughter’s likely kidnapping. Veteran filmmaker Natalia Beristain co-writes and directs the film, the fictional counterpart to her 2019 documentary Nosotras, about endemic femicide in Mexico. Noise (Spanish title: Ruida) is a gripping, artfully conceived, superbly acted drama about a real-life problem that spans social, personal and political avenues; the film risks getting lost among Netflix’s persistent content onslaught, so here’s a plea to not let that happen. NOISE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: We meet Julia (Julieta Egurrola) in extreme close-up. She has an expressive,...
Willow's Jonathan Kasdan on his show’s epic journey—and its many Star Wars connections
[Spoiler warning: This interview discusses events from the first seven episodes of the Disney+ show Willow.]. If you’ve noticed references to Star Wars and other Lucasfilm-adjacent properties like Raiders Of The Lost Ark in the first season of Willow, that’s no accident. From training montages to drinking contests, those callbacks and shout-outs are there as much for the amusement of showrunner Jonathan Kasdan as for the fans. It’s fitting, since it was on the set of a Star Wars film that his Willow series really started to come together.
Nicolas Cage is not down to join Star Wars: "I’m a Trekkie, man"
The era of the blockbuster franchise has had an untold impact on cinema as a whole. One consequence is turning competing IP into camps and demanding loyalty from fans and stars alike. If an actor plays it right, they could collect a few, like Zoe Saldaña with Star Trek, Avatar, and Guardians Of The Galaxy. Some rare performers, like Christian Bale, might get to work for competing studios (in this case, Batman for DC and Gorr for Marvel). But others, like Nicolas Cage, may have formed their loyalties long ago without ever even being cast.
Merrily We Roll Along
After starring in one of the best films of 2022, Paul Mescal’s already having a hell of a 2023. He recently snagged the lead role for Ridley Scott’s long-awaited Gladiator sequel, and will now lead Richard Linklater’s adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along, taking over the role from Blake Jenner, Variety reports.
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Goonies never say die; what they will do is carefully evaluate a contract and help an actor get the best deal possible. At least, that’s what Jeff Cohen, a.k.a. Chunk, has been up to in recent years, and he’s done so on behalf of his old co-star Ke Huy Quan for his triumphant comeback role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
More details on the launch Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe emerge in the new trailer for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) enjoyment of his newfound fame as an Avenger is swiftly cut short when he and his family are sucked into the quantum realm, thanks to a contraption created by his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton). There, they come face-to-face with the big bad Kang The Conqueror (Johnathan Majors).
Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies
While it’s hard to believe there was a time before Rizzo (Stockard Channing) and her gang of Pink Ladies ruled the hallways of Rydell High, Paramount+’s first trailer for Grease: The Rise Of The Pink Ladies shows us how the group of rule-breakers rose up in the California school.
M3GAN and Avatar: The Way Of Water give a much-needed boost to the January box office
As we’ve officially entered the theatrical season lovingly known as “Fuck you, it’s January,” a traditional dumping ground for studios to discard films seen as unsuitable to kick it with the heavy hitters to come later in the year. The first of these for 2023 came in the form of Universal’s M3GAN, about a killer AI doll who becomes overly attached to the child she’s programmed to protect.
