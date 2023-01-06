ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

This $3.25M Incredible New Home in Nashville, TN Offers Amazing Interior and Exterior Finishes

The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home providing you an easy living life style now available for sale. This home located at 103 Gun Club Rd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 5,189 square feet of living spaces. Call Kay Cook (615-490-1574) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman dies after head-on crash on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning on Murfreesboro Pike. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez, 24, of La Vergne, was driving east in a Nissan Altima on Murfreesboro Pike. Police said just before 7:15 a.m., Perez began to drift into the westbound lane.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Tennessee

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman’s body recovered from Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department recovered a body spotted floating in Percy Priest Lake on Sunday morning. Fire crews recovered a woman’s body after the report just after 10 a.m. Police said there was no evidence of trauma or foul play. The victim has...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 3, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 3, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Nashville’s Top Most Wanted Brandon G. Martin DOB: 11/21/1980 Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by […] The post Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 3, 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

PAWS Pets for Adoption Jan 6, 2023

Here’s a look at our PAWS visit today. No cats!! But there were two little guinea pigs and a whole lot of dogs. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located at 285 John Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Taneika A. Sanders

Taneika A. Sanders was born in Nashville, TN December 28, 1976, to late Joe D. Maney and Cynthia A. Sanders-Gentry. She was the oldest of two children. Taneika passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Taneika received her education from Metro Nashville Public Schools where she attended Whites Creek Comprehensive...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

The Boot

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy