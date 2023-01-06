Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3-Year-Old Girl That's had 30 Rounds of Cancer Treatment Gets a Princess Party Early Thanks to Dreams and Wishes of TNZack LoveBrentwood, TN
New Political Movement Set to Unveil Platform in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashvilleTed RiversNashville, TN
10 Subtle But Powerful Reasons Why You Will Be Crazy Not to Consider Relocating to NashvilleSuccex.ONashville, TN
Community Achieves Program Distributes $1.9 Million to Metro SchoolsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This $3.25M Incredible New Home in Nashville, TN Offers Amazing Interior and Exterior Finishes
The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home providing you an easy living life style now available for sale. This home located at 103 Gun Club Rd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 5,189 square feet of living spaces. Call Kay Cook (615-490-1574) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nashville
Nashville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Nashville.
Nashville renters struggling to afford their first home
It's a dream for many: buying your first home. But rising interest rates, inflation and pricey real estate is making it harder and harder for many to turn that dream into a reality.
Brentwood girl with terminal cancer honored with princess birthday party
The Brentwood community threw a birthday party fit for a princess on Saturday in honor of a three-year-old who has undergone 30 rounds of treatment for a form of a fatal brain tumor.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Murfreesboro.
Tennessee bushes, trees hit hard by frost damage at homes and the Nashville Zoo
After record-cold temperatures, some bushes and trees were damaged by frost. But not all are lost, according to local arborists.
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To Visit
Tennessee is home to some of the most haunted hotels in the country. From ghostly apparitions to unexplained noises, these hotels are sure to give you a spooky experience. Here are four of the most haunted hotels in Tennessee:
Nashville 10th most stable housing market in U.S.
According to Construction Coverage, the Nashville area is the 10th most stable housing market across the United States.
Bodycam video shows Grammy-winning Nashville producer killed by police after allegedly holding family hostage
Nashville police released body-camera video of the deadly shooting of Grammy winning producer Mark Capps while police executed arrest warrants for kidnapping, aggravated assault.
This Restaurant in Tennessee is the First of its Kind and You’ll Want to Visit
Tennessee is a state that’s overflowing with great restaurants and bars. But, there are a few establishments that definitely stand out from the rest. Buck + Board is definitely one of those places. This restaurant is located in the small town of Columbia in central Maury County.
WSMV
Woman dies after head-on crash on Murfreesboro Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning on Murfreesboro Pike. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez, 24, of La Vergne, was driving east in a Nissan Altima on Murfreesboro Pike. Police said just before 7:15 a.m., Perez began to drift into the westbound lane.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Tennessee
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
WSMV
Woman’s body recovered from Percy Priest Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department recovered a body spotted floating in Percy Priest Lake on Sunday morning. Fire crews recovered a woman’s body after the report just after 10 a.m. Police said there was no evidence of trauma or foul play. The victim has...
Crews called to retrieve body found floating in water in Antioch
Crews are working to retrieve a body that was spotted floating in a waterway in Antioch.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 3, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 3, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Nashville’s Top Most Wanted Brandon G. Martin DOB: 11/21/1980 Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by […] The post Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 3, 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
murfreesboro.com
PAWS Pets for Adoption Jan 6, 2023
Here’s a look at our PAWS visit today. No cats!! But there were two little guinea pigs and a whole lot of dogs. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located at 285 John Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN...
Middle Tennessee welcomes first babies born in 2023
Ascension Saint Thomas, TriStar Health, Williamson Medical Center, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and more area hospitals celebrated the first babies born at their maternity wards in the early hours of 2023.
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-24 in Nashville
The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 has died, according to Metro police.
OBITUARY: Taneika A. Sanders
Taneika A. Sanders was born in Nashville, TN December 28, 1976, to late Joe D. Maney and Cynthia A. Sanders-Gentry. She was the oldest of two children. Taneika passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Taneika received her education from Metro Nashville Public Schools where she attended Whites Creek Comprehensive...
Body found in Cumberland River near downtown Nashville
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the Cumberland River.
