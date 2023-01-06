Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 3, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Nashville’s Top Most Wanted Brandon G. Martin DOB: 11/21/1980 Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by […] The post Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 3, 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO