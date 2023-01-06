ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

In-N-Out Burger to expand to Middle TN

Company will invest $125.5 million, create more than 275 new jobs and open first Tennessee restaurants by 2026. Franklin – In-N-Out Burger will invest $125.5 million to establish an eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee, which represents In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas. “We are very excited to...
Smoothie King launches smoothie bowls in Middle Tennessee

Launch comes months before national launch, Middle Tennesseans can be the first to try the delicious, superfood-packed treats. Nashville – Smoothie King, the original U.S. smoothie franchise, today announced Nashville will be some of the first to try its new product lineup of Smoothie Bowls before they roll out nationwide in April. Starting today, Tennesseans can try these fresh and deliciously satisfying bowls at 22 locations in the Nashville area.
