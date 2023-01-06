Launch comes months before national launch, Middle Tennesseans can be the first to try the delicious, superfood-packed treats. Nashville – Smoothie King, the original U.S. smoothie franchise, today announced Nashville will be some of the first to try its new product lineup of Smoothie Bowls before they roll out nationwide in April. Starting today, Tennesseans can try these fresh and deliciously satisfying bowls at 22 locations in the Nashville area.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO