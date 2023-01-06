Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Sam Elliot and Katharine Ross: A Hollywood Love Story Come True
Hollywood romances seem to be destined to fail right from the start. Celebrity divorces and affairs litter tabloid headlines week in and week out. In the midst of all the drama, the 38-year-long marriage between actor Sam Elliot and actress Katharine Ross has stood the test of time as one of the most prized Hollywood love stories.
Daniel Radcliffe Admitted to Hooking Up With a Few ‘Harry Potter’ Fans
Daniel Radcliffe once admitted he hooked up with a few 'Harry Potter' fans over the years, before he settled down with his current partner.
Paul McCartney Said John Lennon’s Last-Minute Addition to ‘All My Loving’ Made It Magical
Paul McCartney said John Lennon's last-minute addition to The Beatles' 'All My Loving' made it magical.
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
The Scandalous Diaries and Divorce of Mary Astor: "A Trial By Acting"
According to People Magazine in early 1987, "From childhood, Mary Astor's best friend was her diary. Unfortunately, she couldn't manage to be quite that faithful to her husband. Instead, the brainy actress began an impassioned affair in 1933 with the urbane playwright George S. Kaufman and confided every luscious detail to her little black book."
‘A Man Called Otto’ Is Tom Hanks at His Most Insufferable
Tom Hanks is one of a handful of true American sweethearts. That’s a prestigious honor, bestowed upon him, Anne Hathaway, and that kid from TikTok who really loves corn. And it’s not to be taken lightly. We rely on these figures to make us smile, laugh, and dazzle us with their performances—even when their films are bad. Unfortunately, Hanks is on the verge of being stripped of his title after trying our patience one too many times.
TV tonight: Ken Burns’ scathing new documentary takes apart US delusions
The famed documentarian turns his attention to the US’s real record of providing shelter – or not – for the world’s huddled masses. Plus: affable architect George Clarke returns. Here’s what to watch this evening
The Tragic Life and Death of Screen Siren Carole Landis
As People Magazine once documented, Carole Landis was "curvy, blond, vulnerable and unfettered by talent. She was 29 and not yet disengaged from her fourth husband when she fell hard in 1948 for the suave Rex Harrison, then 40 and married."
A forgotten thriller that left audiences with déjà vu deals with accusations of war crimes on Disney Plus
In 1997, Morgan Freeman and Ashley Judd teamed up for a gritty thriller that fared unremarkably with critics and at the box office, and most of us thought that would be the end of that. Fast forward five years, though, and High Crimes saw the dynamic duo repeating history with remarkably similar results.
Behind the History and Meaning of “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra
It’s the anthem of feminine power. It’s the song that says, “Not only will I triumph over you, but I’ll look good while doing it, too.” It’s a song about fashion and not giving any f*cks. That’s right, it’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” by Nancy Sinatra.
Paul McCartney Said The Beatles’ ‘Drive My Car’ Has a ‘Twist’ in Its Lyrics
Paul McCartney said The Beatles' "Drive My Car" made him think of Zsa Zsa Gabor talking to a toy boy.
Ringo Starr’s ‘You’re Sixteen’ Features Vocals From a Rock Star Who Was His Friend
Ringo Starr's "You're Sixteen" was more popular in the United States than any of Ringo's other songs except for one. Another rock star provided vocals for "You're Sixteen."
The joy and journey of learning to roller skate as an adult
Kia Miakka Natisse is the co-host of NPR's Invisibilia. A trained journalist turned artist, her love for storytelling is a driving creative force that's led her to many unexpected places. She's worked on a number of just-okay reality shows; wrote hot takes on pop culture, jokes for teens, and comics for moms; substitute taught kindergarten and did a bunch of artist residencies, most namely the Third Coast Radio Residency, which unarguably changed her life.
The Golden Globes had a lot to prove — and still have a long way to go
Ke Huy Quan gave the 80th annual Golden Globe awards the redemption moment it so desperately needed. Accepting the very first award of the night, as best supporting actor in a film for his standout work on the action/fantasy/comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once, Quan recalled how he thought for years his acting career might never match his early work in movies like The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
The Last Stage review – cinema’s first look at the horror of Auschwitz
In 1948, Polish socialist film-maker Wanda Jakubowska released this gripping and pioneering film about the Auschwitz death camp in which she herself had recently been imprisoned, using actors and nonprofessionals and partly shooting in what remained of the camp itself. Jakubowska’s film influenced every subsequent director of work on the...
'Rolling Stone' releases a list of great singers. Celine Dion was not included
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Rolling Stone recently released its list of the 200 greatest singers of all time. But some think the magazine left off pop music's greatest singer. One group of Celine Dion fans were so angry, they drove six hours from Montreal to Manhattan to protest. They played Celine's songs and carried signs. One read, Rolling Stone, you hit an iceberg. Don't worry. I'm sure everyone's heart will go on.
Where to Watch and Stream Babylon Free Online
Cast: Brad Pitt Margot Robbie Diego Calva Jean Smart Flea. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, tracing the rise and fall of multiple characters in an era of unbridled decadence and depravity during Hollywood's transition from silent films and to sound films in the late 1920s. Is Babylon...
SZA sends out a powerful 'SOS,' mixing pop, hip-hop and R&B
SZA: (Singing) You stay on my mind. I can't regret no time spent with you. And I still wonder if you notice me, yes. KEN TUCKER, BYLINE: Five years ago, SZA's debut collection, "Ctrl," hit home to a lot of listeners for the portrait she painted of a young woman going through changes with conflicting feelings, ambition and insecurity, awkwardness and defiant self-assurance. On the new album, "SOS," SZA describes her world with even more precision and a bittersweet edge. On the song called "Shirt," for instance, she wants to share some romantic disappointment, urging the listener to, quote, "feel the taste of resentment".
