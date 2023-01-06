Read full article on original website
Capitol complex pauses to remember State Rep. Quentin Williams
Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democratic state representative from Middletown who was killed by a wrong-way driver, was remembered at the state Capitol Wednesday. Williams’ family members honored the lawmaker with a special procession from his home in Middletown to the state Capitol. A hearse carrying Williams paused at the Capitol complex for three minutes, in honor of the three terms Williams was elected to serve.
State Rep. 'Q' Williams to take 'Final Ride' on Wednesday
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The body of State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams will take a final ride from his hometown to the State Capitol in Hartford Wednesday to honor his memory and legacy according to his family. Williams died last week in a car crash on Rt. 9...
Police expand search beyond Connecticut for missing Stamford man
The 63-year-old was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when he left his son's house in Bridgeport headed home to Stamford.
Police investigate apartment complex in New Haven following shots fired incident in West Haven
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A spike in serious car accidents in West Hartford has sparked a new movement. Man in custody after investigation at apartment complex in New Haven. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Police say they are investigating a shots fired...
Bridgeport politician and business owner Ethan Book dies at 74
BRIDGEPORT — Ethan Book, a local business owner who ran several times for public offices, has died at the age of 74, according to his family. Book's family announced his death Saturday on his business' Facebook page. On Jan. 2, Book was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he died Saturday surrounded by a close circle of friends and family, his son, Aaron Book, said. His family did not say why he died.
Smokers Rejoice At Cannabiz Kickoff
As Tony Negron stood in line to become New Haven’s first customer of fully legal recreational weed, the 40-year-old recalled sharing a first joint with his boys at 12 years old and then eating boxed mac n’ cheese. How did he plan to celebrate his more grown-up purchase...
Teen missing from Southington believed to be in New Britain
SOUTHINGTON – A teenager missing from Southington is believed to possibly be in New Britain. A Silver Alert was issued late Monday for 16-year-old Jahaira Dejesus, who went missing sometime Tuesday. The teen has been described as Hispanic, with brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 106 pounds....
Man Charged In Ansonia Crash That Injured 81-Year-Ago
A Fairfield County man has been charged in connection with a crash in Ansonia last year that left an 81-year-old with serious injuries. The incident took place in New Haven County around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Ansonia. Arsene Ndabian, age 64, of Bridgeport was arrested on...
Missing Elderly Person Located In New Haven
ANSONIA — An 80-year-old woman reported missing Monday was found safe by Tuesday morning. Ansonia police issued a silver alert Monday for the woman, who lives in Ansonia. Officials said the woman has Alzheimer’s and had left in her car. She broke down in New Haven. Two tow...
Driver whose SUV was abandoned in Westport still missing
WESTPORT — Mystery shrouds the disappearance of a man whose SUV was abandoned — the driver’s keys, cellphones and empty wallet inside — along the local stretch of Interstate 95 nearly two weeks ago. The 2022 Ford Explorer found Dec. 30 between I-95’s southbound exits 18...
2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
Connecticut man gets max 72-year sentence for '80s attacks
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was sentenced Monday to 40 to 72 years in prison on kidnapping charges in connection with the 1984 home invasion attacks on four women who say they were sexually assaulted — crimes that were solved in 2020 with the help of a genealogy database.
New Haven officers plead not guilty in police van paralysis case
Five Connecticut police officers pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges accusing them of cruelly mistreating a Black man after he was partially paralyzed in a police van with no seat belts when the driver braked hard. The New Haven officers entered the pleas during their second appearances in state court...
Suspect in custody after police swarm New Haven building
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect is in custody after police swarmed a New Haven building on Tuesday night. According to authorities, a police pursuit took place after a vehicle took off following a shots-fired incident in West Haven. Police later found the vehicle behind a building at the corner of Chapel Street and […]
Parents Raise Concern that Walking to School Will be Lost to School Closure in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — Kristina Nartomicz, a parent of two six-year-olds at Osborn Hill Elementary, said that walking to school with her children is a major way that she gets to know other families in her neighborhood. “In a 10-minute walk from home to school … we may see and engage...
Tent Citizen By Choice Builds Community
Nestor hooked a tank of propane to a silver grill he had recently rehabbed — and started counting each second to see how long it would take to boil two eggs on the outdoor device, showcasing the living arrangement he set up himself to survive as comfortably as he can at a West River homeless encampment.
$650K going to New Haven substance abuse and mental health recovery facility
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A project a decade in the meeting is getting a $650,000 boost. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) was part of a group of leaders Monday to announce an influx in federal funds to the Cornell Scott-Hill Health Recovery and Wellness Center, which is under construction in New Haven. “The best services […]
Connecticut lawmaker killed in tragic collision hours after being sworn in
The 39-year-old lawmaker, state Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams, was the first Black person to serve Middletown, Connecticut.
Gun Was Loaded — & A Block Away
Tyler Camp had to make an instant decision: Wait for the team. Or run ahead and try to get the gun on his own. Camp, a 28-year-old New Haven police officer with two years on the force, faced that decision one evening last week on Grand Avenue. In New York,...
