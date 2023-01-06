Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is offering free admission to Illinois residents once again in 2023, and your family totally needs to take advantage of it!. For those that don't know, the Shedd Aquarium is located on the shores of Lake Michigan and is home to a wide variety of aquatic life from around the world. Visitors can see everything from dolphins and beluga whales to octopuses and piranhas. In addition to the marine animals, the aquarium also has a number of interactive exhibits and educational programs. So, as a parent, taking your kids to the Shedd is a real win/win...Your kids will have fun seeing a TON of cool species and they will learn a TON while they're at it!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO