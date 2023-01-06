Read full article on original website
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Woman shot to death in Joliet, toddler found unharmed in carEdy ZooJoliet, IL
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Illinois, drawing a crowdKristen WaltersFlossmoor, IL
2023 MLK Brunch & Celebration on 1/14Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
New Experience Coming to Illinois Will Let You Fly Over Windy City
A new attraction is currently under construction on the shores of Lake Michigan that will bring a whole new experience to Chicago next year. According to the billboards posted at Navy Pier, the "ultimate flying ride" will be opening in the Spring of 2024 which will let you see landscapes like never before while having the feeling of flight.
Illinois Woman Gets Coined ‘Lasagna Mom’ After Roblox Message to Daughter Goes Viral
After trying multiple times to reach her daughter by phone, one Illinois Mom hopped on Roblox to get an important message to her daughter, and now the entire country is talking about it. A Desperate Roblox Situation. I have two daughters, ages 6 and 9, and Roblox is a BIG...
‘World News Tonight’ Once Compared This Illinois City (Not Chicago) to NYC
One Illinois city was once compared to New York City, and no, it WASN'T Chicago. Chicago is a "major market." When it comes to media, when it comes to pro sports teams, Chicago is the #2 or #3 market in the country, depending on who you ask. So basically, Chicago was and is a big deal...But when it comes to "World News Tonight" with Peter Jennings, Chicago isn't that big of a deal when it comes to the state of Illinois!
Stuffed Bobcat Found in Abandoned Hunter’s $750,000 Illinois Home
Was it due to an unexpected family death or sudden financial shortfall that led to a $750,000 Illinois hunter's mansion to be abandoned? The reason remains a mystery, but explorers recently found a project car and stuffed bobcat left behind inside. Decaying Midwest is an urban explorer YouTube channel that...
How You Can Visit the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago for Free This Winter
Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is offering free admission to Illinois residents once again in 2023, and your family totally needs to take advantage of it!. For those that don't know, the Shedd Aquarium is located on the shores of Lake Michigan and is home to a wide variety of aquatic life from around the world. Visitors can see everything from dolphins and beluga whales to octopuses and piranhas. In addition to the marine animals, the aquarium also has a number of interactive exhibits and educational programs. So, as a parent, taking your kids to the Shedd is a real win/win...Your kids will have fun seeing a TON of cool species and they will learn a TON while they're at it!
This Illinois City Is One Of The Best At Keeping Resolutions
We are only a few days into the New Year. Let me ask you this, "how are those resolutions coming along, and why was not drinking alcohol the first one you gave up on?" Yeah, I also stopped not drinking booze on the first day of the year. Bowl games, the NFL, and my family typically encourage me/drive me to open a beer. While I might not be good at keeping resolutions, certain cities in America are really good at it. Two of those cities are in both Iowa and Illinois according to a new study.
Touching Movie of How an Illinois Woman Saved a Baby Squirrel
You have likely heard a lot of stories about a woman and her son, but I can almost guarantee you haven't seen one like this one. It's a touching movie made by a man about his Illinois mother and how she raised another son that was actually an abandoned baby squirrel.
Illinois Woman Put Dog Poop On Neighbor’s Porch To Teach A Lesson
A fight between a pair of neighbors in Illinois turns crappy. Many Neighbors In Illinois Aren't Friendly Anymore. I remember growing up in the suburbs. Everyone in my neighborhood knew each and got along. There were many block parties and other fun activities on our street. If there were any issues between people they could easily just work it out.
Illinois Cops Searching For The Best Smelling Thief In The State
Police in Illinois are searching for a shoplifter and the description is he will probably smell really good. Why do people try to shoplift? I think that is a really good question. Especially, nowadays with surveillance cameras all over stores. Plus, all the new technology that police officers can use to catch criminals. It's not even worth the risk. They are pretty much asking to go to jail. My guess is they're desperate.
3 Former Female Employees Steal $117,000 From IL Gas Station
The theft of thousands of dollars stolen from an Illinois gas station was an inside job. Suspicion Over Not Receiving Payment For Gift Card Purchases. There was some suspicious activity going on at the BP Minit Mart in Manhattan, Illinois. The "red flags" started coming out after the gas station along with the gift card company found some problems in their financial records. There were many gift cards purchased without any record of being paid for. It added up to $117,000. A further investigation was then started.
Can You Say Bad Karma, Illinois Church Robbed During Holidays
Crime has gotten so bad in Chicago that donation money was stolen from a church on the day after Christmas. Christmastime Is Popular Time For Illinois Churches. I grew up Catholic, so I've experienced the religious version of the holiday season many times in my life. Regular attendees like my parents weren't big fans of the "part-timers" that would show up just for special days like Christmas. It was a good chance for the parish to receive extra donations though. The collection baskets would be overflowing. That money would be used for good causes in the community.
Chicago Cubs Celebrate Beverage’s Return to Wrigley with Epic Sing-a-long Ad
When Chicago Cubs baseball returns to the friendly confines of Wrigley Field for the 2023 season, a fan-favorite beverage will be returning, too. It seems like it's been nothing but a barrage of bad news for Cub fans since the season ended. I think the bad news hit its peak about a month ago when what we had expected for a while, finally became a reality. The Cubs not only traded Willson Contreras, but they also traded him to one of our greatest rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals.
Rockford’s Dean Lowry Could be on His Way to The Chicago Bears
Dean Lowery, former Boylan Titan and current Green Bay Packer...Could be a Chicago Bear next year. SpotTrac. On Sunday the 2022-2023 seasons for both the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers, came to an end. The Chicago Bears lost ten in a row and didn't start Quarterback Justin Fields...
5 Reasons Chicago Bears Should Absolutely Be Featured On HBO’s Hard Knocks
HBO's "Hard Knocks" series provides fans with an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at one NFL team's training camp and preparation for the upcoming season. As the Chicago Bears are one of the teams eligible to be selected for the upcoming season, it's worth considering why they would be the best team to be featured on the show.
