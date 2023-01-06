Analogue Wonderland has created what it calls an eco-friendly system that lets photographers select only the shots they want printed from a full roll of film. The company says that it realized photographers are not likely going to want prints of every photo on a roll of film, which means that every time a photographer asks for prints to be mailed along with developed negatives, a large number of those prints will be discarded — Analogue Wonderland estimates between 50% and 80%.

