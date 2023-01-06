Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Wendy’s Opens a New Location In DaytonMadocDayton, TX
13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'Zack LoveHouston, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Related
bluebonnetnews.com
James Troy Stovall Jr.
James Troy Stovall, Jr., 75 of Splendora, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 5, 2023. James was born on July 1, 1947 in Dallas, Texas to his late parents, James Troy Stovall, Sr. and Odel Marler Stovall. James was a longtime resident of Splendora, Texas. He was...
bluebonnetnews.com
Freely Richard Lawhorn
Our family lost a beloved member, Freely Richard Lawhorn, 74, on December 30, 2022. He was born on September 14, 1948 in Houston, Texas to his parents Freely Lawhorn and Mary Whearley. Richard was a loving, caring husband, father, son and brother. He was an avid Houston Astros fan. Richard...
bluebonnetnews.com
Maegann Loree Gray
Maegann Loree Gray, 32, passed away on December 31, 2022. The world became brighter on June 19, 1990, the day Maegann was born to Steve and Tanisha Gray in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Soon after, the family moved to Santa Fe, Texas, and Maegann was so excited when she welcomed her little sister, Lindsey, into the world. The two quickly became best friends and remained so throughout the years.
bluebonnetnews.com
Joe Pete “Bull” Willis Jr.
Joe Pete “Bull” Willis Jr., 69, of Batson, Texas went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Bull was born on May 14, 1953 to the late Joe Pete Willis Sr. and Geraldine White in Anahuac, Texas. Bull was owner/operator of an Oilfield Pumping Company. He loved working with his loving wife, Martha. He enjoyed drinking his coffee in the mornings getting his days started. Bull loved deer hunting, fishing, barbecuing and playing dominoes. In his younger years, he loved to go play pool. Bull was a faithful servant and will be missed by all who loved him.
bluebonnetnews.com
Franklin O’Daniel Spangler
Franklin O’Daniel Spangler was born December 3, 1938 in Houston, Texas to parents, Everett Buford Spangler and Mary Virginia Harris Spangler. He passed away January 3, 2023 in Conroe, Texas at the age of 84. Life wasn’t easy for Franklin growing up. He quit school at an early age...
bluebonnetnews.com
El Burrito Restaurant family loses two matriarchs
The Medina family of Cleveland, Texas, owners of El Burrito Restaurants in Cleveland and Liberty, recently suffered a great loss with the passing of two matriarchs in a month’s time. The El Burrito restaurant in Cleveland was first founded by the late Henry May and Paula Lynn McGee, who...
bluebonnetnews.com
Lizzie Juanita Welch
Lizzie Juanita Welch, 71, of Liberty, passed away on December 29, 2022. She was born on December 24th, 1951 to Virgil and Eldred Graves in Delhi, LA. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time she passed. Lizzie was a mother, sister, aunt, grand-mother, and great grandmother. She...
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton Rotary Club hosting annual gumbo luncheon on Feb. 17
The Dayton Rotary Club will be holding a fund-raising gumbo luncheon on Friday, Feb. 17, to benefit its scholarship fund and other community efforts. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year marks the first time since 2020 that the Rotary Club has held its annual gumbo luncheon. The chicken-sausage gumbo...
bluebonnetnews.com
Walk Across Texas looking for participants
The Liberty County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is kicking off the annual Walk Across Texas! Challenge in February and inviting residents to get a team together and get moving with them. The Walk Across Texas! program kicks off Feb. 1. The Walk Across Texas! program is an online physical...
Comments / 0