Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Why She Refuses to Give Her Kids Christmas Presents

When it comes to celebrating Christmas with her daughters, Drew Barrymore has a unique way of showing her love and appreciation. Earlier this month, The Wedding Singer actress sat down with Entertainment Tonight and shared that she doesn’t buy Christmas presents for her two daughters: Frankie (8) and Olive Barrymore Kopelman (10). Before you go, “Wait, what?!” she has a very good reason for it.
Kate Hudson Says She Pushed to Get Matthew McConaughey Cast in How to Lose a Guy: 'We Had an Energy'

"We like to push each other and I just love Matthew's commitment to everything," Kate Hudson said of Matthew McConaughey Matthew McConaughey has Kate Hudson to thank for his casting in their 2003 romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. At a BAFTA Life in Pictures event in London on Monday, Hudson, 43, told an audience that she went to bat for McConaughey, 53, to take the role as her costar in the movie, according to The Daily Mail. "We had an energy together, I wanted...
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Reveal Terrible Holiday for Entire Family

Alec Baldwin's family holiday wasn't quite as merry as they hoped it would be, as his wife Hilaria revealed they've all had a pretty terrible time the past week. In a Thursday Instagram post, the mother of seven shared a photo of the couple's infant, Ilaria Catalina Irena, born in September. The adorable little Baldwin is wearing a purple coat and a small knit hat.
Katie Holmes looks just like Suri Cruise in an adorable throwback

Katie Holmes has proved that Suri Cruise is her mini-me. The actress celebrated her 44th birthday on December 18th, and she shared an adorable throwback on Instagram to celebrate. Holmes is a little girl in the pic and she looks just like Suri! “Thank you for all...
Julia Roberts & Danny Moder's 20-Year Marriage 'Back On Track' Thanks To George Clooney: Sources

Twenty years and counting — thanks to George Clooney! Julia Roberts was facing a rocky patch in her two-decade marriage to Danny Moder until her old pal George, 61, intervened, RadarOnline.com has learned."He had a gentle word with Julia and told her to go easy on Danny," a source spilled. Friction between Julia and her 53-year-old husband had been building, from tensions over Julia's demanding film schedule to Danny's preference to keep a low profile and surf rather than join the mom three on red carpets.Talking to George gave the 55-year-old a new perspective. "It's known among their friends that...
'Always Felt Like An Outsider': Tom Cruise Sick Of Hollywood, Looking To Plant Roots Outside Of Tinseltown

An adrenaline junkie, Tom Cruise pulled off a stunning stunt to thank fans for making Top Gun: Maverick the biggest hit of 2022. On December 19, the 60-year-old released a clip of himself casually hanging outside a helicopter, yelling into the camera to be heard above the chopper's blades. The daredevil move was about as Hollywood as you can get. But sources revealed the megastar isn't a fan of the town that made him famous, RadarOnline.com has learned."Tom's always felt like an outsider in Hollywood," said the source. "He's extremely dedicated to his craft and has an old-fashioned work ethic...
George Lopez Drops Out of Announcing Golden Globe 2023 Nominations After He Tests Positive for COVID

George Lopez's daughter Mayan Lopez and actress Selenis Levya announced the 2023 Golden Globe nominees on NBC Monday morning George Lopez was forced to miss out on helping present the list of nominees for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. On Sunday evening, Lopez, 61, shared a post on Instagram announcing that he would not be able to appear on NBC Monday to announce the nominations for the upcoming awards ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19. Without Lopez available, the actor's daughter Mayan Lopez and actress Selenis Leyva announced the...
A Very Familiar Face Filled in for Kelly Ripa on ‘Live’ This Week

As Kelly Ripa took a little break from Live with Kelly and Ryan this week, her spot was filled by a familiar face: the talk show's announcer, Deja Vu. The radio host and media personality filled in for Ripa alongside Ryan Seacrest, and a pic of her was shared to the official Live Instagram account. In the photo, she and Seacrest stand beside one of their guests—Mean Girls actress Lacey Chabert. “@thereallacey with @dejavuspeaks and Ryan!” The caption read.
Drew Barrymore Offers Update On Reality Of Coparenting With Ex-Husband Will Kopelman

No wonder Drew Barrymore can't help but gush over her healthy coparenting relationship with ex-husband Will Kopelman — it sounds perfect! During her Thursday, January 5, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Blended actress opened up about her relationship with the father of her children, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, explaining that it's going great."I am co-parenting with someone," she told her guest Kate Hudson, continuing: "And although we might not be married anymore, and he’s even married with his beautiful new wife Allie [Michler], our wonderful step-mother, we’re in a daily engagement and our relationship has never been...
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Plan on Spending New Year's Eve Together: They're 'Happy': Sources

Brad Pitt brought girlfriend Ines de Ramon to the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Babylon Thursday Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon have their New Year's Eve plans made. After the Oscar-winning actor, 58, was seen with the jewelry executive, 32, at the afterparty for his new movie Babylon Thursday night, a fashion industry source close to de Ramon tells PEOPLE that Pitt "is clearly very into her given he brought her to his premiere." "Ines said that Brad is very sweet," the source says, noting that the...
Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In Salisbury

Katie Holmes resides in a charming Connecticut home in her latest movie "Alone Together." The quintessential “New York Lockdown Love Story,” is filmed in Salisbury, Connecticut, just south of the Massachusetts border and about 110 miles north of the Big Apple. You may recognize The Springbrook Motel, which Charlie becomes so enamored with mid-film, can be found in the same area. It's actually the rear side of the White Hart Inn at 15 Under Mountain Road.
All the Details on E!'s 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Watch: Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas, Billy Porter & More to Present. Get ready to kick off the 2023 award season on E!. Hot off hosting the Live From E!: People's Choice Awards red carpet on Dec. 6, award-winning actress, producer and activist Laverne Cox will hit the red carpet again to host this year's Live From E!: Golden Globes on Jan. 10.
About Last Night: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Feast your eyes on some fabulous fashion! Hollywood’s biggest names never miss a moment to slay.  Keke Palmer kicked off 2023 on a glitzy note as she attended the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on January 4, wearing a sequin Michael Kors Collection gown that cradled her baby bump. The metallic number featured a […]

