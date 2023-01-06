No wonder Drew Barrymore can't help but gush over her healthy coparenting relationship with ex-husband Will Kopelman — it sounds perfect! During her Thursday, January 5, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Blended actress opened up about her relationship with the father of her children, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, explaining that it's going great."I am co-parenting with someone," she told her guest Kate Hudson, continuing: "And although we might not be married anymore, and he’s even married with his beautiful new wife Allie [Michler], our wonderful step-mother, we’re in a daily engagement and our relationship has never been...

2 DAYS AGO