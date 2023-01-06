Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in TexasAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston's Gluttonous Buffet Guide: 8 Places to Get Your Eat OnCorrie WritingHouston, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
bluebonnetnews.com
James Troy Stovall Jr.
James Troy Stovall, Jr., 75 of Splendora, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 5, 2023. James was born on July 1, 1947 in Dallas, Texas to his late parents, James Troy Stovall, Sr. and Odel Marler Stovall. James was a longtime resident of Splendora, Texas. He was...
bluebonnetnews.com
Freely Richard Lawhorn
Our family lost a beloved member, Freely Richard Lawhorn, 74, on December 30, 2022. He was born on September 14, 1948 in Houston, Texas to his parents Freely Lawhorn and Mary Whearley. Richard was a loving, caring husband, father, son and brother. He was an avid Houston Astros fan. Richard...
bluebonnetnews.com
Maegann Loree Gray
Maegann Loree Gray, 32, passed away on December 31, 2022. The world became brighter on June 19, 1990, the day Maegann was born to Steve and Tanisha Gray in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Soon after, the family moved to Santa Fe, Texas, and Maegann was so excited when she welcomed her little sister, Lindsey, into the world. The two quickly became best friends and remained so throughout the years.
bluebonnetnews.com
Elsie “Marie” Springer Brenneman
Elsie “Marie” Springer Brenneman, 87, of Kenefick, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in Houston. She was born July 24, 1935, in Dayton, to her late parents, George Lee Berry Springer and Goldia Mosely Springer. Marie was a longtime resident of the Dayton and Houston areas, a member...
bluebonnetnews.com
Lizzie Juanita Welch
Lizzie Juanita Welch, 71, of Liberty, passed away on December 29, 2022. She was born on December 24th, 1951 to Virgil and Eldred Graves in Delhi, LA. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time she passed. Lizzie was a mother, sister, aunt, grand-mother, and great grandmother. She...
bluebonnetnews.com
El Burrito Restaurant family loses two matriarchs
The Medina family of Cleveland, Texas, owners of El Burrito Restaurants in Cleveland and Liberty, recently suffered a great loss with the passing of two matriarchs in a month’s time. The El Burrito restaurant in Cleveland was first founded by the late Henry May and Paula Lynn McGee, who...
bluebonnetnews.com
Walk Across Texas looking for participants
The Liberty County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is kicking off the annual Walk Across Texas! Challenge in February and inviting residents to get a team together and get moving with them. The Walk Across Texas! program kicks off Feb. 1. The Walk Across Texas! program is an online physical...
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton Rotary Club hosting annual gumbo luncheon on Feb. 17
The Dayton Rotary Club will be holding a fund-raising gumbo luncheon on Friday, Feb. 17, to benefit its scholarship fund and other community efforts. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year marks the first time since 2020 that the Rotary Club has held its annual gumbo luncheon. The chicken-sausage gumbo...
Comments / 0