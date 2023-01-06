Maegann Loree Gray, 32, passed away on December 31, 2022. The world became brighter on June 19, 1990, the day Maegann was born to Steve and Tanisha Gray in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Soon after, the family moved to Santa Fe, Texas, and Maegann was so excited when she welcomed her little sister, Lindsey, into the world. The two quickly became best friends and remained so throughout the years.

DAYTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO