Naureen Singh and other volunteers are interviewing dozens of Sikhs living in Colorado. It’s part of a project to collect their oral and written stories. “We've really been doing our best to try to get everyone who has a story to share to be involved,” said Naureen Singh, who directs policy for the group Colorado Sikhs. She’s leading the effort funded by a $50,000 grant from History Colorado’s State Historical Fund. “This project is community-driven and community-led because, at the end of the day, this is our community’s story.”

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO