From a gig worker to educators and retired military, there are a ton of new lawmakers in the state legislature. Let’s meet 9 of them
The Colorado Capitol was filled with new faces on Monday morning when lawmakers returned for the start of the legislative session. More than a third of the legislature’s members are new to their jobs. Half of the representatives in the House are first-time lawmakers — 20 of the chamber’s...
A project to preserve and share the history of Sikhs in Colorado is underway
Naureen Singh and other volunteers are interviewing dozens of Sikhs living in Colorado. It’s part of a project to collect their oral and written stories. “We've really been doing our best to try to get everyone who has a story to share to be involved,” said Naureen Singh, who directs policy for the group Colorado Sikhs. She’s leading the effort funded by a $50,000 grant from History Colorado’s State Historical Fund. “This project is community-driven and community-led because, at the end of the day, this is our community’s story.”
Did you hear 38 explosions in Denver today? It was Gov. Polis getting inaugurated
Gov. Jared Polis began his second term in office on a sunny but windy Tuesday morning on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol. Behind him hung banners proclaiming “Colorado for All,” the theme of the inaugural day. The event was marked by 38 artillery firings and a flyover by four fighter jets.
How our new season of ‘Systemic’ looks at equity in education
Angry clashes at school board meetings. Books removed from library shelves. Discussions of critical race theory being banned from classrooms. In recent years, there have been countless stories about local school districts across the United States becoming battlegrounds where conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion have found their way into schools, classrooms, and school board meetings.
Colorado could limit EpiPen costs under new bill
Democratic lawmakers want to limit the costs paid by Coloradans for epinephrine autoinjectors, often known as EpiPens, the lifesaving devices that can stop a deadly allergic reaction. A bill introduced on the first day of the legislative session would allow uninsured people to buy the auto-injectors for no more than...
We answered your questions about Colorado’s Towing Bill of Rights law
Picture this: You step outside your home to go to your car, but it’s nowhere to be found. The space on the street where you parked it is empty. It’s been towed. Naturally, you’re upset. And now you owe hundreds of dollars to get it back. That’s the situation many Coloradans find themselves in even after legally parking near their homes.
FAA outage cancels and delays flights at DIA, other Colorado airports
Domestic flights out of Denver International Airport resumed operations Wednesday morning. But travelers could continue to see disruptions throughout the day, the airport said in a tweet. “Passengers should check their flight status with their airline before heading to DEN,” the airport said. “We expect many delays and some cancellations...
