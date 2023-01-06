ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
cpr.org

A project to preserve and share the history of Sikhs in Colorado is underway

Naureen Singh and other volunteers are interviewing dozens of Sikhs living in Colorado. It’s part of a project to collect their oral and written stories. “We've really been doing our best to try to get everyone who has a story to share to be involved,” said Naureen Singh, who directs policy for the group Colorado Sikhs. She’s leading the effort funded by a $50,000 grant from History Colorado’s State Historical Fund. “This project is community-driven and community-led because, at the end of the day, this is our community’s story.”
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

How our new season of ‘Systemic’ looks at equity in education

Angry clashes at school board meetings. Books removed from library shelves. Discussions of critical race theory being banned from classrooms. In recent years, there have been countless stories about local school districts across the United States becoming battlegrounds where conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion have found their way into schools, classrooms, and school board meetings.
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Colorado could limit EpiPen costs under new bill

Democratic lawmakers want to limit the costs paid by Coloradans for epinephrine autoinjectors, often known as EpiPens, the lifesaving devices that can stop a deadly allergic reaction. A bill introduced on the first day of the legislative session would allow uninsured people to buy the auto-injectors for no more than...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

We answered your questions about Colorado’s Towing Bill of Rights law

Picture this: You step outside your home to go to your car, but it’s nowhere to be found. The space on the street where you parked it is empty. It’s been towed. Naturally, you’re upset. And now you owe hundreds of dollars to get it back. That’s the situation many Coloradans find themselves in even after legally parking near their homes.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

FAA outage cancels and delays flights at DIA, other Colorado airports

Domestic flights out of Denver International Airport resumed operations Wednesday morning. But travelers could continue to see disruptions throughout the day, the airport said in a tweet. “Passengers should check their flight status with their airline before heading to DEN,” the airport said. “We expect many delays and some cancellations...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy